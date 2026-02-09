

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among Swiss consumers increased marginally at the start of the year, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -30 in January from -31 in December. The expected score was -33.0. In the corresponding month last year, the reading was also -30.



Among the four components, the indexes for past financial situation and timing of major purchases improved compared to last year, while the indicator for financial outlook barely changed.



