Fraser Valley Pre-Owned Wins Consumer Choice Award for Automobile Sales - Pre-Owned in Abbotsford

ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, a trusted dealership located in the Abbotsford AutoMall, has been awarded the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Automobile Sales - Pre-Owned category for the Abbotsford region. Recognized for its transparent pricing, quality selection, and customer-focused approach, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned continues to set a high standard for the pre-owned vehicle market in the Fraser Valley.

Located at 30125 AutoMall Drive, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned offers a wide range of inspected, clearly priced cars, trucks and SUVs-from everyday models to premium and 4WD vehicles. The dealership highlights that each vehicle is hand-picked, fully safety-certified and backed by a vehicle-history report via CARFAX Canada. Flexible financing options, in-house trade-in support and a friendly, knowledgeable sales team are all part of the experience.

"Our goal is to make buying a pre-owned vehicle easy, fair and stress-free," says the Fraser Valley Pre-Owned team. "We want every customer to feel valued and confident in their choice."

Customer-Focused, Relationship-Driven

Since entering the market, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned has built strong relationships through service, honesty and clarity. Reviews from customers highlight the absence of high-pressure sales tactics and praise the staff for being responsive, patient and attentive to individual needs. With over 60 vehicles on site at all times and access to a network of more than 700 vehicles, the dealership provides abundant choice without compromising quality.

Recognition Based on Independent Research

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent market research measuring consumer satisfaction, reputation and service performance. For Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, this distinction reflects the confidence local buyers have placed in the dealership and acknowledges its consistent delivery of trustworthy, value-driven service.

A Continued Commitment to Excellence

As the automotive marketplace evolves, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned remains dedicated to maintaining outstanding standards. This includes continuing to refine inventory quality, expand financing flexibility and enhance the customer experience from first contact to vehicle delivery.

With its strong foundation, clear service philosophy and reputation for reliability, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is well-positioned to remain a go-to destination for pre-owned vehicles in the Fraser Valley region.

About Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is a family-operated dealership in Abbotsford, British Columbia, specialising in pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. Known for transparent pricing, full vehicle inspections and flexible financing, the business serves clients across the Fraser Valley, providing a customer-centric, pressure-free purchasing experience. To learn more or view current inventory, visit www.fraservalleypreowned.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

