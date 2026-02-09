

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit decreased in December from a year ago as exports grew amid a fall in imports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 2.7 billion in December from EUR 3.3 billion in the corresponding month last year. In November, there was a shortfall of EUR 2.3 billion.



Exports climbed 9.4 percent annually in December, while imports decreased by 0.4 percent.



During the year 2025, both exports and imports rose by 4.2 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively, compared to 2024. As a result, the trade deficit narrowed to EUR 32.74 billion from EUR 33.41 billion.



