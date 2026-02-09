

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's consumer price inflation moderated slightly at the start of the year, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 2.7 percent increase in December.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 4.2 percent from 4.5 percent. Meanwhile, the decline in transport charges deepened to 2.0 percent from 0.7 percent, and inflation based on housing and utilities accelerated to 4.6 percent from 4.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent after remaining flat in December.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, rose 2.4 percent annually in January, while it decreased 0.5 percent from December.



