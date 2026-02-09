

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains tethered to anxiety ahead of key economic data releases due during the week including retail sales on Tuesday, payrolls on Wednesday and inflation readings on Friday. Market spotlight is also on the ongoing earnings season.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly negative territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier, Asian markets too finished trading on a strong positive note. The Nikkei hit fresh record highs after Prime Minister Takaichi's landslide victory that reinforced expectations of looser fiscal policy and possible tax cuts.



The dollar index has shed more than half a percent amidst fresh concerns that global markets may reduce exposure in dollar-denominated assets. Bond yields mostly hardened.



Crude oil prices are trading in negative territory amidst optimism surrounding the negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. Gold is trading in positive territory. Cryptocurrencies extended losses.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 50,033.60, down 0.16% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,915.00, down 0.25% Germany's DAX at 24,836.00, up 0.47% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,324.95, down 0.43% France's CAC 40 at 8,276.34, up 0.03% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,013.06, up 0.24% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 56,363.94, up 3.89% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,870.10, up 1.85% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,123.09, up 1.41% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 27,027.16, up 1.76%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1907, up 0.76% GBP/USD at 1.3640, up 0.20% USD/JPY at 155.86, down 0.86% AUD/USD at 0.7058, up 0.58% USD/CAD at 1.3606, down 0.54% Dollar Index at 97.01, down 0.64%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.219%, up 0.38% Germany at 2.8481%, up 0.04% France at 3.447%, down 0.03% U.K. at 4.5880%, up 1.64% Japan at 2.296%, up 3.24%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $67.75, down 0.44%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $63.22, down 0.52%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $5,027.56, up 0.96%. Silver Futures (Mar) at $79.41, up 3.27%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $68,950.44, down 3.21% Ethereum at $2,034.52, down 4.08% XRP at $1.40, down 4.11% BNB at $627.63, down 2.33% Solana at $84.08, down 4.80%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News