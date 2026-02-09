Anzeige
09.02.2026 19:09 Uhr
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Feb-2026 / 17:37 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

9 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  9 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         63,306 
 
Highest price paid per share:            158.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             154.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    155.5930p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,626,092 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,115,484 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,115,484 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      155.5930p                       63,306

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
484             158.40          08:12:24         00376041804TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              158.40          08:12:24         00376041805TRLO1     XLON 
 
471             157.20          08:12:29         00376041906TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             157.20          08:24:47         00376056449TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             156.40          08:24:54         00376056583TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             156.80          08:41:08         00376074534TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             156.60          08:41:08         00376074535TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             156.20          08:41:10         00376074544TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             156.20          08:41:10         00376074545TRLO1     XLON 
 
490             156.60          09:11:53         00376098383TRLO1     XLON 
 
377             156.20          09:31:01         00376117875TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             156.20          09:31:01         00376117876TRLO1     XLON 
 
120             156.60          09:33:53         00376121678TRLO1     XLON 
 
267             156.80          09:33:53         00376121679TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             156.80          09:33:53         00376121680TRLO1     XLON 
 
426             156.80          09:33:53         00376121681TRLO1     XLON 
 
768             156.80          09:33:53         00376121682TRLO1     XLON 
 
372             156.80          09:33:56         00376121781TRLO1     XLON 
 
175             156.80          09:34:00         00376121884TRLO1     XLON 
 
1001             156.60          09:34:00         00376121885TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             156.60          09:34:01         00376121893TRLO1     XLON 
 
321             156.60          09:34:01         00376121894TRLO1     XLON 
 
320             156.60          09:34:01         00376121895TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             156.60          09:34:01         00376121901TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              156.40          09:56:07         00376145271TRLO1     XLON 
 
452             156.40          09:56:07         00376145272TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             156.40          09:56:07         00376145273TRLO1     XLON 
 
994             156.00          10:05:15         00376149731TRLO1     XLON 
 
948             155.60          10:05:16         00376149733TRLO1     XLON 
 
971             155.20          10:05:16         00376149735TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             155.40          10:05:20         00376149740TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             156.00          10:08:08         00376149877TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             155.40          10:31:38         00376150882TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             155.40          10:31:38         00376150883TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             155.40          10:31:38         00376150884TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             155.40          10:31:38         00376150885TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             155.40          11:00:20         00376152622TRLO1     XLON 
 
230             155.40          11:00:20         00376152623TRLO1     XLON 
 
354             155.60          11:10:57         00376153012TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             155.20          11:12:58         00376153149TRLO1     XLON 
 
450             155.60          11:38:17         00376154067TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             155.60          11:38:17         00376154068TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             155.60          11:38:17         00376154069TRLO1     XLON 
 
909             155.80          11:38:26         00376154081TRLO1     XLON 
 
827             156.20          11:58:56         00376154690TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              155.80          11:59:40         00376154708TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             155.80          11:59:40         00376154709TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              155.80          11:59:40         00376154710TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              155.80          11:59:40         00376154711TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             155.80          12:02:30         00376154834TRLO1     XLON 
 
217             155.80          12:02:30         00376154835TRLO1     XLON 
 
984             156.00          12:07:24         00376154992TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              156.00          12:20:43         00376155527TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             156.20          12:42:26         00376156320TRLO1     XLON 
 
206             156.20          12:42:26         00376156321TRLO1     XLON 
 
389             156.20          12:54:41         00376156614TRLO1     XLON 
 
90              156.20          12:54:41         00376156615TRLO1     XLON 
 
191             156.40          12:54:41         00376156616TRLO1     XLON 
 
324             156.40          12:54:41         00376156617TRLO1     XLON 
 
331             156.40          12:54:41         00376156618TRLO1     XLON 
 
208             156.20          12:54:43         00376156620TRLO1     XLON 
 
304             156.20          12:54:43         00376156621TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             156.20          12:54:43         00376156622TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             156.00          12:54:45         00376156625TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             156.00          12:55:53         00376156682TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             155.60          13:23:07         00376157437TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             155.60          13:23:07         00376157438TRLO1     XLON 
 
331             155.60          13:23:09         00376157439TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              155.60          13:23:09         00376157440TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2026 12:37 ET (17:37 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
