DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 09-Feb-2026 / 17:37 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 9 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 9 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 63,306 Highest price paid per share: 158.40p Lowest price paid per share: 154.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 155.5930p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,626,092 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,115,484 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,115,484 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 155.5930p 63,306

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 484 158.40 08:12:24 00376041804TRLO1 XLON 34 158.40 08:12:24 00376041805TRLO1 XLON 471 157.20 08:12:29 00376041906TRLO1 XLON 517 157.20 08:24:47 00376056449TRLO1 XLON 492 156.40 08:24:54 00376056583TRLO1 XLON 493 156.80 08:41:08 00376074534TRLO1 XLON 520 156.60 08:41:08 00376074535TRLO1 XLON 177 156.20 08:41:10 00376074544TRLO1 XLON 344 156.20 08:41:10 00376074545TRLO1 XLON 490 156.60 09:11:53 00376098383TRLO1 XLON 377 156.20 09:31:01 00376117875TRLO1 XLON 479 156.20 09:31:01 00376117876TRLO1 XLON 120 156.60 09:33:53 00376121678TRLO1 XLON 267 156.80 09:33:53 00376121679TRLO1 XLON 100 156.80 09:33:53 00376121680TRLO1 XLON 426 156.80 09:33:53 00376121681TRLO1 XLON 768 156.80 09:33:53 00376121682TRLO1 XLON 372 156.80 09:33:56 00376121781TRLO1 XLON 175 156.80 09:34:00 00376121884TRLO1 XLON 1001 156.60 09:34:00 00376121885TRLO1 XLON 160 156.60 09:34:01 00376121893TRLO1 XLON 321 156.60 09:34:01 00376121894TRLO1 XLON 320 156.60 09:34:01 00376121895TRLO1 XLON 400 156.60 09:34:01 00376121901TRLO1 XLON 47 156.40 09:56:07 00376145271TRLO1 XLON 452 156.40 09:56:07 00376145272TRLO1 XLON 498 156.40 09:56:07 00376145273TRLO1 XLON 994 156.00 10:05:15 00376149731TRLO1 XLON 948 155.60 10:05:16 00376149733TRLO1 XLON 971 155.20 10:05:16 00376149735TRLO1 XLON 501 155.40 10:05:20 00376149740TRLO1 XLON 496 156.00 10:08:08 00376149877TRLO1 XLON 504 155.40 10:31:38 00376150882TRLO1 XLON 503 155.40 10:31:38 00376150883TRLO1 XLON 503 155.40 10:31:38 00376150884TRLO1 XLON 503 155.40 10:31:38 00376150885TRLO1 XLON 583 155.40 11:00:20 00376152622TRLO1 XLON 230 155.40 11:00:20 00376152623TRLO1 XLON 354 155.60 11:10:57 00376153012TRLO1 XLON 520 155.20 11:12:58 00376153149TRLO1 XLON 450 155.60 11:38:17 00376154067TRLO1 XLON 679 155.60 11:38:17 00376154068TRLO1 XLON 584 155.60 11:38:17 00376154069TRLO1 XLON 909 155.80 11:38:26 00376154081TRLO1 XLON 827 156.20 11:58:56 00376154690TRLO1 XLON 11 155.80 11:59:40 00376154708TRLO1 XLON 159 155.80 11:59:40 00376154709TRLO1 XLON 17 155.80 11:59:40 00376154710TRLO1 XLON 30 155.80 11:59:40 00376154711TRLO1 XLON 298 155.80 12:02:30 00376154834TRLO1 XLON 217 155.80 12:02:30 00376154835TRLO1 XLON 984 156.00 12:07:24 00376154992TRLO1 XLON 6 156.00 12:20:43 00376155527TRLO1 XLON 662 156.20 12:42:26 00376156320TRLO1 XLON 206 156.20 12:42:26 00376156321TRLO1 XLON 389 156.20 12:54:41 00376156614TRLO1 XLON 90 156.20 12:54:41 00376156615TRLO1 XLON 191 156.40 12:54:41 00376156616TRLO1 XLON 324 156.40 12:54:41 00376156617TRLO1 XLON 331 156.40 12:54:41 00376156618TRLO1 XLON 208 156.20 12:54:43 00376156620TRLO1 XLON 304 156.20 12:54:43 00376156621TRLO1 XLON 514 156.20 12:54:43 00376156622TRLO1 XLON 516 156.00 12:54:45 00376156625TRLO1 XLON 514 156.00 12:55:53 00376156682TRLO1 XLON 502 155.60 13:23:07 00376157437TRLO1 XLON 171 155.60 13:23:07 00376157438TRLO1 XLON 331 155.60 13:23:09 00376157439TRLO1 XLON 47 155.60 13:23:09 00376157440TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2026 12:37 ET (17:37 GMT)