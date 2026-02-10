DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (AUEG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.8985 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 196859374 CODE: AUEG LN ISIN: LU1681045453 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEG LN LEI Code: 5493008CVGZHOIJ55730 Sequence No.: 417647 EQS News ID: 2273834 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)