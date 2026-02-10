

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced serious concern over the reported decision by the Israeli security cabinet to authorize a series of administrative and enforcement measures in Areas A and B in the occupied West Bank.



The measures would make it easier for Jewish settlers to take over Palestinian land, thus expanding Israel's power in the territory, according to media reports.



The UN chief warned that the current trajectory on the ground - including this decision - is eroding the prospect for the two-State solution, according to a statement issued by his Spokesperson.



He reiterated that all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and their associated regime and infrastructure, have no legal validity and constitute a flagrant violation of international law, including relevant UN resolutions.



'Such actions, including Israel's continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory are not only destabilizing but - as recalled by the International Court of Justice - unlawful,' the statement said.



The Secretary-General called on Israel to reverse the measures.



He also urged all parties 'to preserve the only path to lasting peace, a negotiated two-State solution, in line with relevant Security Council resolutions and international law.'



Meanwhile, humanitarians in the Gaza Strip continue to respond to the immense needs of the population despite impediments and a challenging operating environment.



The UN and partners are serving hundreds of thousands of meals each day, in addition to providing digital cash and monthly rations, Dujarric said.



UN officials report that Gaza City continues to face a severe shortage of drinking and domestic water despite the recent re-opening of the valve on the Mekorot supply line there that connects Israel to Gaza for fresh water.



