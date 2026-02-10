Rochester, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Rochester residents are requesting that the Town Planning Board pause advancement of the proposed border rezoning near Mary's Pond Road to pursue a comprehensive, independent impact analysis sufficient to justify the Planning Board's recommendation and establish a defensible public record.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Proposed border rezoning in Rochester, MA is being advanced without supporting fiscal, traffic, environmental studies or a defined development plan.

Residents are requesting a comprehensive, independently procured impact review to establish a defensible public record before any zoning changes proceed.

The request is not opposition to economic development, but a call for evidence-based planning prior to altering zoning classifications.

Click image above to view full announcement.

Proposed border rezoning in Rochester, MA is being advanced without supporting fiscal, traffic, environmental studies or a defined development plan. Residents are requesting a comprehensive review before any zoning changes proceed. The request is not opposition to economic development, but a call for evidence based planning prior to altering zoning classifications.

Source: Rochester Concerned Tax Payers

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283481

Source: Reportable, Inc.