NoHo Partners Oyj: Inside Information: NoHo Partners Plc updates its long-term financial targets regarding dividend policy

NoHo Partners Plc | Inside Information | 11 February 2026 at 07:55 EET

The Board of Directors of NoHo Partners Plc has decided to update the group's long-term financial targets related to dividend distribution. The change in the dividend policy safeguards the continuity of long-term growth and supports the reduction of the net debt ratio towards the target level of approximately two. Going forward, the company's target is to distribute at least 50 per cent of comparable earnings per share for the financial year as dividends. The other long-term targets concerning business development and profitability as well as net debt remain unchanged. The long-term financial targets were originally published on 22 May 2024 and were last updated on 1 April 2025 in connection with the separation of Better Burger Society.

During the strategy period 2025-2027 the group aims to achieve a turnover of approx. MEUR 350 in Finnish operations and to maintain the current good level of the EBIT margin. In international business, the target is profitable growth and creating shareholder value. In the long-term, the company aims to decrease the ratio of net debt to operational EBITDA, adjusted for IFRS 16 lease liability, to the level of approx. 2 and to distribute annually at least 50 per cent of comparable earnings per share for the financial year as dividends.

Result webcast on 11 February 2026

A briefing for the analysts, investors and media will be held today at 10:00 EET. At the event held in Finnish, Noho Partners' CEO Jarno Suominen and CFO Jarno Vilponen will present the company's financial performance and key events during the reporting period as well as the current state of business and the outlook. In addition, the Chairman of the Board, Timo Laine, will provide an overview of the development of the company's strategy.

The event can be followed as a live webcast at https://noho.events.inderes.com/q4-2025.

Additional information

Jarno Suominen, CEO, jarno.suominen@noho.fi (Executive assistant Niina Kilpeläinen, tel. +358 50 413 8158)

Jarno Vilponen, CFO, tel. +358 40721 9376

Sanna Sandvall, Head of IR & Communications, tel. +358 40 760 0794

NoHo Partners Plc

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, and it specialises in restaurant services being the creative innovator of the Northern European restaurant market. The company was listed in Nasdaq Helsinki in 2013 becoming the first Finnish listed restaurant company, and it has continued to grow strongly throughout its history.

The Group companies include some 300 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan's Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Strindberg, Jungle Juice Bar, Campingen and Cock's & Cows. Depending on the season, NoHo Partners employs approx. 2,800 people converted into full-time employees, and in 2024, Group's turnover amounted to approx. MEUR 430. Additionally, NoHo Partners acts as an active investor in Better Burger Society Group with a holding of over 50%. The well-known brands of Better Burger Society, that operates in the growing European premium burger market, are Friends&Brgrs and Holy Cow!. NoHo Partners' vision is to be the leading restaurant operator in Northern Europe. More information is available at noho.fi/en.