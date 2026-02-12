

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Kakao (035720.KS) reported that its fourth quarter loss from continuous operation before income tax was 39.4 billion won compared to a loss of 444.0 billion, won prior year. Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 42.8 billion won compared to a loss of 225.5 billion won. Operating income was 203.4 billion won compared to 75.4 billion won, last year.



Fourth quarter sales were 2.1 trillion won compared to 2.0 trillion won, an increase of 9% from last year.



Shares of Kakao are trading at 59,100 won, up 0.34%.



