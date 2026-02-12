DJ BLACKLAKE Investment Partners Ltd. founded in Switzerland

Zug, February 12, 2026 - BLACKLAKE Investment Partners Ltd. was founded with the aim of providing international real estate investors and family offices in the DACH region with direct access to exceptional real estate and off-market opportunities. The goal is to create added value compared to conventional real estate projects by specifically identifying opportunities beyond traditional market offerings in a challenging market environment.

Christoph Schumacher, Founding Partner, Chairman of the Board and CEO of BLACKLAKE Investment Partners AG, said: "BLACKLAKE Investment Partners focuses on real estate opportunities throughout Europe that, due to their complexity or special circumstances, are not accessible to a broad market. We aim to create clear added value for real estate investors and family offices."

BLACKLAKE Investment Partners Ltd's business model encompasses the organization, structuring, consulting, and active support and management of real estate assets, from analysis and implementation to exit preparation. This includes classic single deals with individually structured investments, as well as club deals for a select group of investors with a shared investment understanding and a clear governance structure.

BLACKLAKE Investment Partners' target groups are Swiss, German, and international private clients, single and multi-family offices, and (semi-)professional investors. These investors share the goal of striking a balance between return opportunities and risk control, and of gaining access to select real estate investments.

BLACKLAKE Investment Partners' strengths are based on many years of international experience in real estate, investments, and finance. This is complemented by pronounced restructuring and turnaround expertise, enabling the strategic analysis and realignment of complex situations and the creation of sustainable value. Having access to internationally relevant market players ensures exclusive opportunities, which are made available to BLACKLAKE Investment Partners' clients.

The Swiss-based company has direct access to the BLACKLAKE Group through the team of its founding partner BLACKLAKE GmbH, and strategically positions itself as an interface between investment opportunities and capital. This provides access to impressive expertise and resources covering all phases of the investment cycle, from market and property identification through transaction management and due diligence to the coordination of asset and property management, and the preparation and implementation of exit strategies.

Since the end of 2022, the BLACKLAKE Group has successfully reorganized, repositioned, refinanced, and transacted real estate and real estate financing with a transaction volume of approximately EUR 3 billion. Its clients include commercial banks, state banks, savings banks, leading asset and fund managers, institutional investors, project developers, insolvency administrators, and well-known entrepreneurial families in Germany.

The founding team combines international real estate expertise with sound restructuring experience and an exclusive network in the finance and real estate sectors.

Dr. Christoph Schumacher, Founding Partner, Chairman and CEO, brings many years of international experience in real estate investments across the entire value chain, with proven expertise in developing and implementing core, core-plus, value-add, and opportunistic strategies. His experience includes roles as Global Head of Real Estate at Credit Suisse Asset Management and Global Head of Real Assets at Manulife Investment Management. Prior to that, as CEO of Union Investment Institutional Property, he led the successful expansion of the international real estate business.

Siro Barino, Founding Partner, Board Member, and Managing Director, brings his extensive experience in corporate Switzerland, gained through leadership positions at two international, publicly listed companies and Switzerland's most prestigious hotel group. As the former Managing Director of Swiss Deluxe Hotels, a group comprising 41 five-star hotels, and as Global Head of Media Relations for Credit Suisse Group and Swissair, he is exceptionally well-connected in the Swiss financial and real estate sectors. His extensive network is further enhanced by his more than 25 years of service on the board of one of Switzerland's most prestigious business clubs, the Efficiency Club in Zurich.

Dr. Hans Volkert Volckens, Board Member, is also a founding partner of the BLACKLAKE Group and has many years of experience in the operational management of large real estate companies. Most recently, as Head of Real Estate & Asset Management and EMEA Head of Real Estate Advisory at KPMG, he was responsible, among other things, for the successful realignment of the entire Real Estate business unit. He is Chairman of the Board of the Center for Corporate Governance in the Real Estate Industry (ZUI) and a lecturer at the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management on corporate governance issues.

Karin Gross MRICS, Board Member, is a founding member of the BLACKLAKE Group. She holds a degree in Business Administration and Real Estate Economics and has over 30 years of professional experience across the real estate value chain, including project development, valuation, transaction consulting, asset, portfolio, and fund management. Most recently, she was responsible for over seven years for the globally diversified real estate investment portfolio of one of Germany's largest occupational pension funds (AVWL), managing approximately EUR4 billion in real estate assets.

Christian Schulz-Wulkow FRICS, Board Member, is a founding partner of the BLACKLAKE Group and has over 30 years of experience in real estate transactions and consulting. Prior to this, as Managing Partner of Ernst & Young Real Estate and Head of the Real Estate Sector, he built and led the consulting business in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland). His focus was on advising investors, corporations, and the public sector, with an emphasis on transactions, strategy, M&A, and capital markets. In this role, he was involved in transactions valued at approximately EUR 50 billion.

BLACKLAKE Investment Partners thus acts as a strategic hub, identifying and structuring market opportunities and, together with the operational units of the BLACKLAKE Group, transforming them into sustainable value creation for its clients.

