Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Stuttgart
12.02.26 | 09:16
0,990 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
12.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Q3 Trading Update

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Q3 Trading Update 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Q3 Trading Update 
12-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

12 February 2026 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc 

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") 

Q3 trading update shows active asset management and diversified portfolio continuing to drive income and valuation 
growth, underpinning fully covered dividend 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a 
diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today provides 
a trading update for the third quarter ended 31 December 2025 ("Q3" or the "Quarter"). 

Commenting on the trading update, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of the Investment Manager, said: "During 
the Quarter we continued to drive occupancy and rental growth through strong leasing activity across our portfolio, 
underlining the strength of occupier demand for our properties, despite market headwinds.  In addition to supporting 
growth in EPRA earnings per share, our asset management activities also led to a further increase in the portfolio ERV 
on a like-for-like basis and we now have around 14% of additional income growth already embedded when compared to 
current rents, which we will continue to unlock as lease events occur.  

"During the Quarter we issued the final tranche of shares in consideration for the Merlin portfolio.  This corporate 
acquisition has given us a strong blueprint that we will continue to pursue.  It has the double benefit of providing a 
solution to family offices when succession planning and / or seeking to simplify the structure of their property 
holdings, while allowing us to achieve our own ambitions for growth in an environment when issuing new equity for cash 
remains challenging.  It has resulted in a number of enquiries from similar potential vendors, with whom we have 
entered initial discussions. 

"2025 proved to be a challenging year for UK listed and direct real estate, with almost half the year 'on hold' as the 
country awaited the outcome of the November 2025 Budget, despite a promising start.  However, we are seeing the market 
begin to react to some of the underlying positive metrics in the early weeks of 2026, which combined with the easing of 
longer-term gilt rates and stable property valuations over the last year seem to have started to shift the mindset of 
investors about the solid prospects for commercial property.  This has been particularly notable amongst retail 
investors where we saw a notable uptick in investment into the Company through share trading platforms.  This has been 
no doubt helped by the fact that following recent listed market consolidation these investors have fewer ways to invest 
in commercial property and is in line with our goal of being the REIT of choice for investors seeking high and stable 
dividends from well-diversified UK real estate." 

Highlights 

Strong leasing activity continues to improve occupancy and drive rental growth, supporting a fully covered dividend 

 -- 1.5p dividend per share approved for the Quarter, fully covered by unaudited European Public Real Estate 
  Association ("EPRA") earnings per share[1], in line with the target of at least 6.0p for the year ending 31 March 
  2026 (FY25: 6.0p). This target dividend represents a 6.8% yield based on the prevailing 88.0p share price[2] and is 
  in line with the Company's goal of being the REIT of choice to investors seeking high and stable dividends from 
  well-diversified UK real estate 
 -- EPRA earnings per share ("EPS") of 1.7p for the Quarter (Q2: 1.5p), with the 13% uplift due primarily to the 
  receipt of a surrender premium on an industrial property in Hamilton, which added 0.2p 
 -- During the Quarter, like-for-like[3] ERV increased by 0.5%, primarily driven by 0.7% like-for-like growth in the 
  industrial sector, which represents 43% of the portfolio by income, bringing total ERV growth for the year to date 
  to 2.5% 
 -- 14% further income growth already embedded within the portfolio with ERV of GBP52.0m (30 September 2025: GBP51.9m) 
  exceeding the current GBP45.8m of passing rent (30 September 2025: GBP45.9m).  Based on our track record and strong 
  occupier demand for space, we expect to capture this potential rental upside at (typically) five-yearly rent 
  reviews or on re-letting, while continuing to drive passing rent and ERV growth further through asset management 
  initiatives 
 -- Positive leasing activity during the Quarter comprised: 
   - Eight new leases, with GBP0.7m of new annual rental income added to the rent roll, in aggregate, 10% ahead of 
    ERV; 
   - Nine lease renewals/regears at a combined average of 6% ahead of passing rent and in line with ERV; and 
   - Two rent reviews at an aggregate average of 7% ahead of previous passing rent, and 10 annual RPI linked rent 
    reviews across 10 electric vehicle charger leases. 
 -- GBP0.1m (Q2: GBP0.2m) of revenue generated from solar panel arrays across 12 assets, achieved through selling the 
  renewable electricity generated to tenants and exporting any surplus. 
  
 
Continued valuation growth across the Company's c.GBP626m portfolio, with a 0.5% increase on a like-for-like basis 

 -- Q3 net asset value ("NAV") total return per share[4] of 2.4% 
 -- NAV per share increased to 99.8p (30 September 2025: 98.9p) 
 -- NAV increased to GBP458.2m (30 September 2025: GBP456.3m), primarily due to valuation increases across most key 
  property sectors 
  
 
The value of the Company's investment property portfolio was GBP626.7m (30 September 2025: GBP625.0m), a like-for-like 
valuation increase of 0.5% during the Quarter, net of GBP1.3m of capital expenditure. 

Ongoing capital investment programme continues to enhance the portfolio, and asset recycling from the Merlin 
acquisition continues to be accretive 

 -- During the Quarter, the Company sold: 
   - Six assets in Leicestershire, acquired as part of the Merlin Portfolio, for an aggregate GBP2.4m.  Two assets 
    were sold to special purchasers, which helped deliver aggregate proceeds GBP0.7m (41%) ahead of the allocated 
    purchase price; and 
   - A retail unit in Portsmouth for GBP0.6m, in line with valuation. 
 -- Post Quarter end the Company sold a single-let office in Glasgow for GBP6.0m at a 24% premium to latest valuation 
 -- GBP1.3m of capital expenditure primarily relating to the construction of a drive-through restaurant in Carlisle 
  
 
Prudent debt levels 

 -- Net gearing[5] was 26.2% loan-to-value at 31 December 2025 (30 September 2025: 26.4%) 
 -- GBP172.5m (30 September 2025: GBP173.5m) of drawn debt at 31 December 2025, comprising GBP120m (70%) of fixed rate debt 
  and GBP52.5m (30%) drawn under the Company's GBP75m variable rate revolving credit facility ("RCF") 
 -- Weighted average cost ("WAC") of aggregate borrowings decreased to 3.95% (30 September 2025: 4.04%) due to a 0.25% 
  decrease in base rate during December 2025.  The Company's remaining GBP120m of longer-term fixed-rate debt 
  facilities have a weighted average term of 5.0 years and a WAC of 3.3%, offering significant medium-term interest 
  rate risk mitigation. 
  
 
Dividends 

The Company paid an interim dividend per share of 1.5p on Friday 28 November 2025 relating to Q2, fully covered by EPRA 
earnings. 

The Board has approved a fully covered interim dividend per share of 1.5p for the third quarter to be paid on Friday 27 
February 2025 to shareholders on the register on 16 January 2026, designated as a property income distribution ("PID"). 

The Board is targeting a dividend per share of no less than 6.0p for the year ending 31 March 2026. 

Net asset value 

The Company's unaudited NAV increased to GBP458.2m, or approximately 99.8p per share, at 31 December 2025: 
 
                                           Pence per share    GBPm 

NAV at 30 September 2025                              98.9          456.3 
 
Shares repurchased                                 0.1          (1.8) 

Net income for the Quarter                             1.7          7.7 
 
Interim quarterly dividends paid during the Quarter                 (1.5)         (6.9) 

Valuation movements of property portfolio and housing stock, and depreciation    0.6          2.9 
 
Profit on disposal                                 -           - 

NAV at 31 December 2025                               99.8          458.2

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
