Amundi MSCI World Catholic Principles UCITS ETF Acc (CATP LN) Amundi MSCI World Catholic Principles UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Feb-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Catholic Principles UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 42.7537 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2541426 CODE: CATP LN ISIN: LU2216829809 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2216829809 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CATP LN LEI Code: 213800A41KUBULMPQB59 Sequence No.: 417918 EQS News ID: 2275362 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 12, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)