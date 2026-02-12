Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 14:30 Uhr
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Dividend Declaration

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

12 February 2026

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("SMIF"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, have declared that a dividend of 0.5 pence per share will be paid, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ended 31 January 2026 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date 19 February 2026
Record Date 20 February 2026
Payment Date 6 March 2026
Dividend per Share 0.50 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:
George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited: +44 (0)1481 745001
Emma-Jayne Warden

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the SMIF website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.


© 2026 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.