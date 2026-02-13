NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 -6

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025

NatWest Markets Plc / Key word(s): Annual Results NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 2026-02-13 / 08:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NatWest Markets Plc 13 February 2026 Annual Report and Accounts 2025 Pillar 3 Report 2025 A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts 2025 for NatWest Markets Plc will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The document will be available on NatWest Group plc's website at https://investors.natwestgroup.com/reports-archive We have also published the 2025 Pillar 3 report, available on our website. For the purpose of compliance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, this announcement also contains risk factors extracted from the Annual Report and Accounts 2025 in full unedited text. Page references in the text refer to page numbers in the Annual Report and Accounts 2025. Principal Risks and Uncertainties Set out below are certain risk factors that could have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, its financial condition, and/or prospects, and cause them to be materially different from what is forecast or expected, and directly or indirectly impact the value of its securities. These risk factors are broadly categorised and should be read in conjunction with other risk factors in this section and other parts of this annual report, including the forward-looking statements section, the strategic report and the risk and capital management section. They should not be regarded as a complete and comprehensive statement of all potential risks and uncertainties facing NWM Group. Economic and political risk NWM Group, its customers and its counterparties face continued economic and political risks and uncertainties in the UK and global markets, including as a result of inflation and interest rates, supply chain disruption, protectionist policies, and geopolitical developments. NWM Group is affected by global economic and market conditions and is particularly exposed to those conditions in the UK. Uncertain and volatile economic conditions in the UK or globally can create a challenging operating environment for financial services companies such as NWM Group. The outlook for the UK and the global economy is affected by many dynamic factors including: GDP, unemployment, inflation and interest rates, asset prices (including residential and commercial property), energy prices, monetary and fiscal policy (such as increases in bank taxes), supply chain disruption, protectionist policies or trade barriers (including tariffs). Economic and market conditions could be exacerbated by a number of factors including: instability in the UK and/or global financial systems, market volatility and change, fluctuations in the value of the pound sterling, new or extended economic sanctions, volatility in commodity prices, political uncertainty or instability, concerns regarding sovereign debt (including sovereign credit ratings), any lack or perceived lack of creditworthiness of a counterparty or borrower that may trigger market-wide liquidity problems, changing demographics in the markets that NWM Group and its customers serve, rapid changes to the economic environment due to the adoption of technology, digitisation, automation, artificial intelligence, or due to the consequences of climate change, biodiversity loss, environmental degradation, and widening social and economic inequalities. NWM Group is also exposed to risks arising out of geopolitical events or political developments that may hinder economic or financial activity levels and may, directly or indirectly, impact UK, regional or global trade and/or NWM Group's customers and counterparties. NWM Group's business and performance could be negatively affected by political, military or diplomatic events, geopolitical tensions, armed conflict (for example, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Middle East conflicts), terrorist acts or threats (including to critical infrastructures), more severe and frequent extreme weather events, widespread public health crises, and the responses to any of the above scenarios by various governments and markets. NWM Group may face political uncertainty in Scotland if there is another Scottish independence referendum. Scottish independence may adversely affect NWM Group plc both in relation to its entities incorporated in Scotland and in other jurisdictions. Any changes to Scotland's relationship with the UK or the EU may adversely affect the environment in which NatWest Group plc and its subsidiaries operate and may require further changes to NatWest Group (including NWM Group's structure), independently or in conjunction with other mandatory or strategic structural and organisational changes, any of which could adversely affect NWM Group. The value of NWM Group's own and other securities may be materially affected by market risk (including as a result of market fluctuations). Market volatility, illiquid market conditions and disruptions in the financial markets may make it very difficult to value certain of NWM Group's own and other securities, particularly during periods of market displacement. This could cause a decline in the value of NWM Group's own and other securities, or inaccurate carrying values for certain financial instruments. Similarly, NWM Group trades a considerable amount of financial instruments (including derivatives) and volatile market conditions could result in a significant decline in NWM Group's net trading income or result in a trading loss. In addition, financial markets are susceptible to severe events evidenced by, or resulting in, rapid depreciation in asset values, which may be accompanied by a reduction in asset liquidity. Under these conditions, hedging and other risk management strategies may not be as effective at mitigating losses as they would be under more normal market conditions. Moreover, under these conditions, market participants are particularly exposed to trading strategies employed by many market participants simultaneously (and often automatically) and on a large scale, increasing NWM Group's counterparty risk. NWM Group's risk management and monitoring processes seek to quantify and mitigate NWM Group's exposure to extreme market moves. However, market events have historically been difficult to predict, and NWM Group, its customers and its counterparties could realise significant losses if severe market events were to occur. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ or reputation. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates may adversely affect NWM Group's results and financial condition. Decisions of central banks (including the Bank of England ('BoE'), the European Central Bank ('ECB'), and the US Federal Reserve) and political or market events which are outside NWM Group's control, may lead to unexpected fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Although NWM Group is principally a UK-focused banking group, it is subject to structural foreign exchange risk from capital deployed in NWM Group and its foreign subsidiaries and branches. NWM Group also issues instruments in non-sterling currencies, such as USD, that assist in meeting NWM Group's regulatory requirements. In addition, NWM Group conducts banking activity in non-sterling currencies (for example, loans, deposits and dealing activity) which affect its revenue. NWM Group also uses service providers based outside the UK for certain services and as a result certain operating expenses are subject to fluctuations in currency exchange rate. NWM Group maintains policies and procedures designed to manage the impact of its exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Nevertheless, changes in currency exchange rates, particularly in the sterling-US dollar and sterling-euro rates, may adversely affect various accounting and financial metrics including the value of assets, liabilities (including the total amount of instruments eligible to contribute towards the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities ('MREL')), income and expenses, RWAs and hence the reported earnings and financial condition of NWM Group. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ or reputation. Changes in interest rates will continue to affect NWM Group's business and results. NWM Group's performance is affected by changes in interest rates. Benchmark overnight interest rates, such as the UK base rate, decreased in 2025. Forward rates imply UK short term interest rates, including the UK base rate, will continue to decline in 2026, while they anticipate longer term swap rates, such as the GBP 5 and 10-year swap rates, will rise slightly across 2026. Stable interest rates support more predictable income flow and less volatility in asset and liability valuations, although persistently low and negative interest rates may adversely affect NWM Group. Further, volatility in interest rates may result in unexpected outcomes both for interest income and asset and liability valuations which may adversely affect NWM Group. For example, decreases in key benchmark rates such as the UK base rate may adversely affect NWM Group's net interest margin, and unexpected movements in spreads between key benchmark rates such as sovereign and swap rates may, in turn, affect liquidity portfolio valuations. In addition, unexpected sharp rises in rates may also have negative impacts on some asset and derivative valuations.

Moreover, customer and investor responses to rapid changes in interest rates can have an adverse effect on NWM Group. For example, customers may make deposit choices that provide them with higher returns than those being offered by NWM Group. Alternatively, NWM Group may not respond with competitive products as rapidly, for example following an interest rate change which may in turn decrease NWM Group's net interest income. Movements in interest rates also influence and reflect the macroeconomic situation more broadly, affecting factors such as business and consumer confidence, property prices, default rates on loans, customer behaviour (which may adversely impact the effectiveness of NWM Group's hedging strategy), and other indicators that may indirectly affect NWM Group. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ or reputation. Business change and execution risk NWM Group has been in a period of, and may continue to be subject to, significant structural and other change. As part of NatWest Group's strategy (including the strategic priorities of disciplined growth, leveraging simplification and active balance sheet and risk management), NWM Group's own strategy has evolved to mostly focus on serving NatWest Group's corporate and institutional customer base via the creation of NatWest Group's C&I business segment. NatWest Group plc reports NWM Group's results under the C&I operating segment structure, although NWM Plc continues to also report on a standalone legal entity basis. The C&I business segment was created to promote closer operational and strategic alignment to support NatWest Group growth, with more integrated services to customers across NatWest Group entities, within and outside the ring-fenced banks with the potential increased risk of breach of the UK ring-fencing regime requiring effective conflicts of interest policies. As a result of further focusing on NatWest Group's core C&I customers, NWM Group's prospects have become further dependent on the success and strategy of NatWest Group and its C&I business segment in particular. NWM Group's ability to serve its customers may be adversely affected by the execution of NatWest Group's strategy in respect of its C&I business segment and customer reactions to the changing nature of NWM Group's business model may be more adverse than expected. Previously anticipated revenue and profitability levels may not be achieved (including in relation to: the ability to support customer transactions whilst meeting NWM Group capital targets, and changes to the availability of risk capital), in the timescales envisaged or at all. An adverse macroeconomic environment, political and regulatory uncertainty, market volatility and change, strong market competition, the emergence of digital assets and digital currencies operating alongside the traditional monetary system, and/or the complexity of deployment and integration of artificial intelligence in NWM Group's processes, controls, and products may require NWM Group to make adjustments to its strategy or planned implementation timeline. NWM Group's strategy requires it to focus on bank-wide simplification, a significant proportion of which is dependent on simplification of its IT systems and therefore may not be realised if IT capabilities are not delivered in line with assumptions. The scale of changes that have been concurrently implemented require the implementation and application of robust governance and controls frameworks and robust IT systems. There is a risk that NWM Group may not be successful in maintaining such governance and control frameworks and IT systems. The financial, operational and capital targets and expectations envisaged by NWM's strategy may not be met or maintained in the timeframes expected or at all. In addition, targets and expectations for NWM Group are based on management plans, projections and models, and are subject to a number of key assumptions and judgements, any of which may prove to be inaccurate. NWM Group has implemented a shared services model and transfer pricing arrangements with some entities within NatWest Group's ring-fenced sub-group (including NatWest Bank Plc and The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc). NWM Group therefore relies directly or indirectly on NatWest Group entities to provide services to itself and its customers. This reliance has increased as a result of NWM Group joining NatWest Group's C&I business segment. A failure of NWM Group to receive these services may result in operational risk. See 'Operational risks (including reliance on third party suppliers and outsourcing of certain activities) are inherent in NWM Group's businesses.' In addition, any change to the cost and/or scope of services provided by NatWest Group may impact NWM Group's competitive position and its ability to meet its other targets. NWM's strategy entails legal, execution, operational and regulatory (including compliance with the UK ring-fencing regime), conflicts, IT system, cybersecurity, culture, people, conduct, business and financial risks to NWM Group. As a result, NWM Group may not be able to successfully implement some or all aspects of its strategy or may not meet any or all of the related strategic targets or expectations. Additionally, certain aspects of the services provided by NWM Group require local licences or individual equivalence decisions (temporary or otherwise) by relevant regulators. In April 2024, the European Parliament approved the Banking Package (CRR III/CRD VI). From 11 January 2027, non-EU firms providing 'banking services' will be required to apply for and obtain authorisation to operate as third country branches in each relevant EU member state where they provide these services, unless an exemption applies. NatWest Group continues to evaluate its EU operating model, making adaptations as necessary. For instance, in December 2024, NWM N.V., a subsidiary of NWM Group, became the primary corporate and institutional customer-facing entity of the NatWest Group in Europe. Changes to, or uncertainty regarding NWM Group's EU operating model have been, and may continue to be, costly and may: (i) adversely affect customers and counterparties who are dependent on trading with the EU or personnel from the EU; and/or (ii) result in regulatory sanction and/or further costs due to a failure to receive the required regulatory permissions and/or further changes to NWM Group's business operations, product offering, customer engagement, and regulatory requirements (including as a result of CRD VI). These changes will also impact NWM Plc's direct access to euro ECB liquidity facilities and euro central bank reserves. Furthermore, transferring business to an EEA based subsidiary, including in connection with NatWest Group's EU corporate portfolio, is a complex exercise and involves legal, regulatory and execution risks, and could result in a loss of business and/or customers or higher than anticipated costs (refer to 'The transfer of NatWest Group's EU corporate portfolio involves certain risks.'). Any of the above could, in turn, adversely affect NWM Group. As a result of RBS Holdings N.V. and its subsidiary NWM N.V. (both subsidiaries of NWM Group) being classified as a "significant supervised group", ECB direct supervision of both subsidiaries began on 1 January 2024, which could have an adverse effect on NWM Group's business strategy, operating model and prudential requirements in the short and medium term. Each of these risks, and others identified in this section entitled 'Principal Risks and Uncertainties', could jeopardise the implementation and delivery of NWM Group's strategy individually or collectively, and adversely affect NWM Group's products and services offering or office locations, competitive position, ability to meet targets and commitments, reputation with customers or business model and may result in higher-than-expected costs. There is a risk that the intended benefits of NatWest Group's and NWM Group's strategies may not be realised in the timelines or in the manner contemplated, or at all. Various aspects of NWM Group's strategy may not be successful, may not be completed as planned, or at all, or could be phased or could progress in a manner other than as expected. This could lead to additional management actions by NatWest Group (or NWM Group), regulatory action or reduced liquidity and/or funding opportunities. Any of the above may lead to NWM Group not being viable, competitive, or profitable, and may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. NWM Group operates in markets that are highly competitive, with competitive pressures and technology disruption. NatWest Group (including NWM Group) faces increasing competitive pressures and technology disruption from incumbent traditional UK banks, challenger banks and building societies (including those formed through mergers), fintech companies (including companies offering buy-now-pay-later and payment platforms), large technology conglomerates and new market entrants leveraging technology and/or other advantages to compete for customer engagement. "BigTech" companies pose a threat to incumbent banking providers because of their customer innovation and global reach. In addition, digital-first banks (often referred to as "neobanks") and fintechs are aiming to compete to serve customers that increasingly use a constellation of providers to support their complex and evolving needs (e.g., personal financial management, buy now and pay later, and paying for goods and services in foreign currency). Competition is expected to continue and intensify due to: evolving customer behaviour, technological changes (including digital currencies, stablecoins and the growth of digital banking), competitor behaviour, new market entrants,

competitive foreign exchange offerings, industry trends resulting in increased disaggregation or unbundling of financial services or, conversely, the re-intermediation of traditional banking services, and the impact of regulatory actions, among others. In particular, NWM Group may be unable to grow or retain market share due to new (or more competitive) banking, lending and payment offerings by rapidly evolving incumbents and challengers (including private credit, shadow banks, alternative or direct lenders and new entrants). These competitive pressures may result in a shift in customer behaviour and impact NWM Group's revenues and profitability. Moreover, innovations in biometrics, artificial intelligence, automation, cloud services, blockchain, cryptocurrencies and quantum computing may rapidly facilitate industry transformation. Increasingly, many of NWM Group's products and services are, and will become, more technology intensive, including through digitalisation, automation and the use of artificial intelligence while needing to continue complying with applicable and evolving regulations. NWM Group's ability to develop or acquire digital solutions and their integration into NWM Group's structures, systems and controls has become increasingly important for retaining and growing NWM Group's market share and customer-facing businesses. NWM Group's innovation strategy (which includes investments in its IT capability intended to improve its core infrastructure and customer interface capabilities as well as investments and strategic partnerships with third party technology providers) may not be successful or may not result in NWM Group offering innovative products and services in the future. Furthermore, competitors may outperform NWM Group in deploying technologies to deliver products or services to customers, which may adversely affect NWM Group's competitive position. In addition, continued industry consolidation and/or technological developments could result in the emergence of new competitors or strengthening NWM Group's current competitors, including in their ability to offer a broader and more attractive or better value range of products and services and geographic diversity. For example, new market entrants, including non-traditional financial services providers, such as technology conglomerates, may benefit from scale, technology and customer engagement advantages and may be able to deliver financial services at a lower cost base. Failure to offer competitive, attractive, innovative, and profitable products that are also released in a timely manner, may result in lost market share, losses on some or all of NWM Group's initiatives and missed growth opportunities. For example, NWM Group is investing in the automation of certain solutions and interactions within its customer-facing businesses, including through artificial intelligence. There can be no certainty that such initiatives will allow NWM Group to compete effectively or will deliver the expected cost savings for NWM Group. In addition, the implementation of NatWest Group's strategy, delivery on its climate ambition and cost-controlling measures, may also have an adverse effect on competitiveness and returns. Moreover, activist investor engagement and increased intervention may challenge NatWest Group's (and NWM Group's) strategic initiatives. NWM Group may also fail to identify opportunities or derive benefits from technological innovation, shifting customer behaviour or regulatory changes. Competitors may better attract and retain customers and key employees, operate more effective IT systems, and have access to lower cost funding and/or be able to attract deposits or provide investment-banking services on more favourable terms than NWM Group. Although NWM Group invests in new technologies and participates in industry and research-led technology development initiatives, such investments may be insufficient or ineffective, especially given NWM Group's focus on business simplification and cost efficiencies. This could affect NWM Group's ability to offer innovative products or technologies to customers. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ or reputation. The transfer of NatWest Group's EU corporate portfolio involves certain risks. To improve efficiencies and best serve customers, certain assets, liabilities, transactions and activities of NatWest Group (including its Western European corporate portfolio principally consisting of term funding and revolving credit facilities) (the 'Transfer Business'), have been or may be: (i) transferred from the ring-fenced subgroup of NatWest Group to NWM Group, and/or (ii) transferred to the ring-fenced subgroup of NatWest Group from NWM Group, subject to customer and regulatory requirements, such as CRD VI. The timing, success and quantum of any of these transfers remain uncertain as is the impact of these transactions on its results of operations. As a result, this may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and /or reputation. Financial resilience risk NWM Group may not achieve its ambitions or targets, meet its guidance, generate returns, or implement its strategy effectively. NWM Group has set a number of financial, capital and operational targets and provided guidance including in respect of: CET1, MREL and leverage ratio targets, targets in relation to local regulation, funding plans and requirements, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion as well as it contributes to NatWest Group's climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitment and the implementation of NatWest Group's climate transition plan. NWM Group's ability to meet its ambitions, targets, guidance, and make discretionary capital distributions is subject to various internal and external factors, risks and uncertainties. These include but are not limited to: UK and global macroeconomic, political, market and regulatory uncertainties, customer behaviour, operational risks and risks relating to NWM Group's business model and strategy (including risks associated with climate and other sustainability-related issues). Refer to 'NWM Group, its customers and its counterparties face continued economic and political risks and uncertainties in the UK and global markets, including as a result of inflation and interest rates, supply chain disruption, protectionist policies, and geopolitical developments.' A number of factors may impact NWM Plc and NWM N.V.'s abilities to meet and maintain their respective CET1 ratio targets, including the macroeconomic environment, impairments, the extent of organic capital generation and the receipt and payment of dividends. Refer to 'NWM Plc and/or its regulated subsidiaries may not meet the prudential regulatory requirements for regulatory capital.' Furthermore, the focus on maintaining a disciplined cost base may result in limited investment in other areas which could affect NWM Group's long-term product offering or competitive position and its ability to meet its other targets, including those related to customer satisfaction. In addition, challenging trading conditions may adversely affect NWM Group's business and its ability to achieve its targets, meet its guidance, and execute its strategy. Furthermore, NWM Group's strategy may not be successfully executed or it may not meet its ambitions, targets, guidance and expectations. Any of the above may lead to NWM Group not being a viable, competitive or profitable banking business and may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. NWM Plc and/or its regulated subsidiaries may not meet the prudential regulatory requirements for regulatory capital. NWM Group is required by regulators in the UK, the EU and other jurisdictions in which it undertakes regulated activities to maintain adequate financial resources. Adequate capital provides NWM Group with financial flexibility in the face of turbulence and uncertainty in the global economy and specifically in its core UK operations. NWM Plc's and NWM N.V.'s target CET1 ratios are based on regulatory requirements and management actions (see the targets set forth in each respective entity's Outlook section) that rely on internal modelling and risk appetite (including under stress). As at 31 December 2025, NWM Plc's solo CET1 ratio was 18.4 % and its CET1 target ratio for the medium term is around 14%. NWM Plc's current capital strategy is based on the management of RWAs and other capital management initiatives (including the optimisation of RWAs and the periodic payment of dividends to NatWest Group plc, NWM Plc's parent company). A number of factors may impact NWM Plc and NWM N.V.'s ability to maintain their CET1 ratio target and achieve their capital strategy. These include: . a depletion of NWM Plc or NWM N.V.'s capital resources through reduced profits (which would in turn impact retained earnings) and may result from revenue attrition or increased liabilities, sustained periods of low interest rates, reduced asset values resulting in write-downs or reserve adjustments, impairments, changes in accounting policy, accounting charges or foreign exchange movements; . an increase in the quantum of NWM Plc's or NWM N.V.'s RWAs, stemming from exceeding target RWA levels, regulatory changes (including their interpretation or application), foreign exchange movements or a failure in internal controls or procedures to accurately measure and report RWAs/leverage exposure.; . changes in prudential regulatory requirements including the Total Capital Requirement for NWM Plc (as regulated by the PRA) or NWM N.V. (as regulated by the ECB), including Pillar 2 requirements and regulatory buffers as well as any applicable scalars; . further losses (including as a result of extreme one-off incidents such as cyberattack, fraud or conduct issues)

would deplete capital resources and place downward pressure on the CET1 ratio; or . the timing of planned liquidation, disposal and/or capital releases of capital including on activity or legacy entities owned by NWM Plc and NWM N.V. Refer to 'NWM Group has been in a period of, and may continue to be subject to, significant structural and other change.' Management actions taken under a stress scenario may affect, among other things, NWM Group's product offering, its credit ratings, its ability to operate its businesses and pursue its strategy, any of which may negatively impact investor confidence, and the value of NWM Group's securities. Refer to 'NWM Plc and/or its regulated subsidiaries may not manage their capital, liquidity or funding effectively which could trigger the execution of certain management actions or recovery options,' 'NatWest Group (including NWM Group) may become subject to the application of UK statutory stabilisation or resolution powers which may result in, for example, the write-down or conversion of NWM Group entities' Eligible Liabilities', and 'NWM Group could be adversely affected if NatWest Group fails to meet the requirements of regulatory stress tests, or if NatWest Group's resolution preparations are deemed inadequate.' Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ or reputation. NWM Group is reliant on access to the capital markets to meet its funding requirements, both directly through wholesale markets, and indirectly through its parent (NatWest Group plc) for the subscription to its internal capital and MREL. The inability to do so may adversely affect NWM Group. NWM Plc's funding plan are based on its current and anticipated business activities. NWM Group (which includes NWM N.V.) therefore has significant anticipated funding requirements, which may increase in the future (including as a result of changes to NatWest Group's and NWM Group's EU operating model), and is reliant on frequent access to the capital markets for funding, at a cost that can be passed through to its customers. This access entails execution risk, regulatory risk, risk of reduced commercial activity, risk of loss of market confidence in NWM Group if it cannot finance its activities and risk of a ratings downgrade, which could be influenced by a number of internal or external factors, including, those summarised in these risk factors. In addition, NWM Plc receives capital and funding from NatWest Group plc. NWM Plc has set target levels for different tiers of capital and for the internal MREL, as percentages of its RWAs. The level of capital and funding required for NWM Plc to meet its internal targets is therefore a function of the level of RWAs and its leverage exposure in NWM Plc and this may vary over time. NWM Plc's internal MREL comprises the regulatory value of capital instruments and loss-absorbing senior funding issued by NWM Plc to its parent, NatWest Group plc, in all cases with a residual maturity of at least one year. The BoE has identified that the preferred resolution strategy for NatWest Group is as a single point-of-entry. As a result, NatWest Group plc is the only entity able to issue Group MREL eligible liabilities to third-party investors, using the proceeds to fund the internal capital and MREL targets and/or requirements of its operating entities, including NWM Plc. NWM Plc is therefore dependent not only on NatWest Group plc to fund its internal capital targets, but also on NatWest Group plc's ability to source appropriate funding. NWM Plc is also dependent on NatWest Group plc to continue to fund NWM Plc's internal MREL targets over time and its ability to issue and maintain sufficient amounts of external MREL liabilities to support this. In turn, NWM Plc is required to fund the internal capital requirements and MREL of its subsidiaries. If NatWest Group plc is unable to issue securities externally as planned, this may have a negative impact on NWM Plc's current and forecasted MREL position, particularly if NatWest Group plc is unable to downstream capital and/or funding to NWM Plc. This could exacerbate funding and liquidity risk, which may adversely affect NWM Group. Any inability of NWM Group to adequately access the capital markets, to manage its balance sheet in line with assumptions in its funding plans, or to issue internal capital and MREL may adversely affect NWM Group, such that NWM Group may not constitute a viable banking business and/or NWM Plc or NWM N.V. may fail to meet their respective regulatory capital and/or MREL targets, as applicable. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ or reputation. NWM Group may not meet the prudential regulatory requirements for liquidity and funding or may not be able to adequately access sources of liquidity and funding, which could trigger the execution of certain management actions or recovery options. Liquidity and the ability to raise funds continues to be a key area of focus for NWM Group and the industry as a whole. NatWest Group and NWM Plc (on a standalone basis) are required by regulators in the UK, the EU and other jurisdictions in which they undertake regulated activities to maintain adequate liquidity and funding resources. To satisfy its liquidity and funding requirements, NWM Group may therefore access sources of liquidity and funding through deposits and wholesale funding, including debt capital markets and trading liabilities such as repurchase agreements. As at 31 December 2025, NWM Group held GBP15.7 billion in deposits from banks and customers. The level of deposits and wholesale funding may fluctuate due to factors outside NWM Group's control. These factors include: loss of customers, changes in customer behaviour, loss of customer and/or investor confidence (including in individual NWM Group entities or the UK banking sector or the banking sector as a whole), macroeconomic developments, political uncertainty, changes in interest rates, market volatility, increasing competitive pressures for bank funding (including from new entrants, fintech companies, or new deposit offerings (such as digital assets), or the reduction or cessation of deposits and other funding by counterparties, any of which could lead to result in a significant outflow of deposits or reduction in wholesale funding in sterling or in foreign currencies within a short period of time, higher funding costs and failure to comply with regulatory capital, funding and leverage requirements. As a result, NWM Plc and its subsidiaries could be required to change their funding plans and/or their funding operations. For example, impairments or other losses as well as increases to capital deductions may result in a decrease to NWM Plc's capital base, and/or that of its subsidiaries. Refer to 'NWM Group has significant exposure to counterparty and borrower risk including credit losses, which may have an adverse effect on NWM Group'. An inability to grow, roll-over, or any material decrease in, NWM Group's deposits, short-term wholesale funding and short-term liability financing could, particularly if accompanied by one of the other factors described above, adversely affect NWM Group. NWM Group engages from time to time in 'fee based borrow' transactions whereby collateral (such as government bonds) is borrowed from counterparties on an unsecured basis in return for a fee. This borrowed collateral may be used by NWM Group to finance parts of its balance sheet, either in its repo financing business, derivatives portfolio or more generally across its balance sheet. If such 'fee based borrow' transactions are unwound whilst used to support the financing of parts of NWM Group's balance sheet, then unsecured funding from other sources would be required to replace such financing. There is a risk that NWM Group would be unable to replace such financing on acceptable terms or at all, which could adversely affect its liquidity position and have an adverse effect on NWM Group. In addition, because 'fee based borrow' transactions are conducted off-balance sheet (due to the collateral being borrowed) investors may find it more difficult to gauge NWM Group's creditworthiness, which may be affected if these transactions were to be unwound in a stress scenario. Any lack of or perceived lack of creditworthiness may adversely affect NWM Group. As at 31 December 2025, NWM Plc reported an average liquidity coverage ratio of 198% for the preceding 12 months. If its liquidity position and/or funding were to come under stress and if NWM Group is unable to raise funds through deposits, wholesale funding sources or other reliable funding sources, on acceptable terms, or at all, its liquidity position would likely be adversely affected. This would mean that NWM Group might be unable to: meet deposit withdrawals on demand or at their contractual maturity, repay borrowings as they mature, meet its obligations under committed financing facilities, comply with regulatory funding requirements, undertake certain capital and/or debt management activities, or fund new loans, investments and businesses. If, under a stress scenario, the level of liquidity falls outside of NWM Group's risk appetite, there are a range of recovery management actions that NWM Group could take to manage its liquidity levels, but any such actions may not be sufficient to restore adequate liquidity levels, and the related implementation may have adverse consequences for NWM Group. Under the PRA Rulebook, NatWest Group must maintain a recovery plan acceptable to its regulator, such that a breach of NWM Group's applicable liquidity requirements would trigger consideration of NWM Plc's recovery actions, and in turn may prompt consideration and execution of NatWest Group's recovery plan, to attempt to remediate a deficient liquidity position.

NWM Group may need to liquidate assets to meet its liabilities, including disposals of assets not previously identified for disposal to reduce its funding or payment commitments or trigger the execution of certain management actions or recovery options. This could also lead to higher funding costs and/or changes to NWM Group's funding plans or its operations. In a time of reduced market liquidity or market stress, NWM Group may be unable to sell some of its assets or may need to sell assets at depressed prices, which in either case may adversely affect NWM Group. NWM Group entities independently manage liquidity risk on a stand-alone basis, including through holding their own liquidity portfolios. They have restricted access to liquidity or funding from other NatWest Group entities. NWM Group entities' management of their own liquidity portfolios and the structure of capital support are subject to operational and execution risk. Continuing market volatility may impact capital and RWAs and NWM Group and its subsidiaries may be required to adapt their funding plans or change their operations in order to satisfy their respective capital and funding requirements, which may have a negative impact on NWM Group. Market volatility may also result in increases to leverage exposure. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ or reputation. NWM Plc and/or its regulated subsidiaries may not manage their capital, liquidity or funding effectively which could trigger the execution of certain management actions or recovery options. Under the PRA Rulebook, NatWest Group must maintain a recovery plan acceptable to its regulator, such that a breach of NWM Plc's applicable capital or leverage, liquidity or funding requirements would trigger consideration of NWM Plc's recovery actions, and in turn may prompt consideration and execution of NatWest Group's recovery actions. If, under stressed conditions, the liquidity, capital or leverage ratio were to decline, there are a range of recovery management actions (focused on risk reduction and mitigation) that NWM Plc could undertake that may or may not be sufficient to restore adequate liquidity, capital and leverage ratios. Additional management options relating to existing capital issuances, asset or business disposals, capital payments and dividends from NWM Plc to its parent, could also be undertaken to support NWM Plc's capital and leverage requirements. NatWest Group may also address a shortage of capital in NWM Plc by providing parental support to NWM Plc. NatWest Group's (and NWM Plc's) regulator may also request that NWM Group carry out additional capital management actions. The BoE has identified single point-of-entry at NatWest Group plc, as the preferred resolution strategy for NatWest Group. However, under certain conditions set forth in the BRRD, as implemented in the UK through the Banking Act 2009, the BoE in its capacity as the UK resolution authority also has the power to execute the 'bail-in' of certain securities of NWM Group without further action at NatWest Group level. Any capital management actions taken under a stress scenario may, in turn, affect: NWM Group's product offering, credit ratings, ability to operate its businesses and pursue its strategy as well as negatively impacting investor confidence and the value of NWM Group's securities. Refer to 'NatWest Group (including NWM Group) may become subject to the application of UK statutory stabilisation or resolution powers which may result in, for example, the write-down or conversion of NWM Group entities' Eligible Liabilities.' In addition, if NWM Plc or NWM N.V.'s liquidity position were to be adversely affected, this may require assets to be liquidated or may result in higher funding costs, which may adversely affect NWM Group's operating performance. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ or reputation. Any reduction in the credit rating and/or outlooks assigned to NatWest Group plc, any of its subsidiaries (including NWM Plc or NWM Group subsidiaries) or any of their respective debt securities could adversely affect the availability of funding for NWM Group, reduce NWM Group's liquidity and funding position and increase the cost of funding. Rating agencies regularly review NatWest Group plc, NWM Plc and other NatWest Group entities' credit ratings and outlooks. NWM Group entities' credit ratings and outlooks, could be negatively affected (directly and indirectly) by a number of factors that can change over time, including, without limitation: credit rating agencies' assessment of NWM Group's strategy and management's capability; its financial condition including in respect of profitability, asset quality, capital, funding and liquidity, and risk management practices; the level of political support for the sectors and regions in which NWM Group operates; the legal and regulatory frameworks applicable to NWM Group's legal structure; business activities and the rights of its creditors; changes in rating methodologies; changes in the relative size of the loss-absorbing buffers protecting bondholders and depositors; the competitive environment; political, geopolitical and economic conditions in NWM Group's key markets (including inflation and interest rates, supply chain disruption, protectionist policies and geopolitical developments); any reduction of the UK's sovereign credit rating and market uncertainty. In addition, credit rating agencies take into consideration sustainability-related factors, including climate, environmental, social and governance-related risk, as part of the credit rating analysis (as do investors in their investment decisions). Any reductions in the credit rating of NatWest Group plc, NWM Plc or of certain other NatWest Group entities could have adverse consequences including, without limitation, (i) reduced access to capital markets; ((ii) a reduction in NWM Group's deposit base; and (iii) triggering additional collateral or other requirements in NWM Group's funding arrangements or the need to amend such arrangements. Any of these consequences could adversely affect NWM Group's liquidity and funding position, cost of funding, and could limit the range of counterparties willing to enter into transactions with NWM Group on favourable terms, or at all. This may in turn adversely affect NWM Group's competitive position and threaten its prospects. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ or reputation. NWM Group has significant exposure to counterparty and borrower risk including credit losses, which may have an adverse effect on NWM Group. Credit risk may arise from a variety of business activities, including, but not limited to: extending credit to customers through various lending commitments; entering into swap or other derivative contracts under which counterparties have obligations to make payments to NWM Group (including uncollateralised derivatives); providing short or long-term funding that is secured by physical or financial collateral whose value may at times be insufficient to fully cover the loan repayment amount; posting margin and/or collateral and other commitments to clearing houses, clearing agencies, exchanges, banks, securities firms and other financial counterparties; and investing and trading in securities and loan pools, whereby the value of these assets may fluctuate based on realised or expected defaults on the underlying obligations or loans. Any negative developments in the activities listed above may negatively impact NWM Group's customers and credit exposures, which may, in turn, adversely affect NWM Group's profitability. Refer to 'Risk and capital management - Credit Risk'. NWM N.V., a subsidiary of NWM Plc, has a portfolio of loans and loan commitments to EU corporate customers. As a result, through the NWM N.V. business and NWM Group's other activities, NWM Group has exposure to many different sectors, customers and counterparties, and risks arising from actual or perceived changes in credit quality and the recoverability of monies due from borrowers and other counterparties are inherent in a wide range of NWM Group's businesses. These risks may be concentrated for those businesses for which customer income is heavily weighted towards a specific geographic region, industry or customer base. Furthermore, these risks are likely to increase due to a potential transfer of NatWest Group's Transfer Business (see 'The transfer of NatWest Group's EU corporate portfolio involves certain risks'). The credit quality of NWM Group's borrowers and other counterparties may be affected by UK and global macroeconomic and political uncertainties, as well as prevailing economic and market conditions. Refer to 'NWM Group, its customers and its counterparties face continued economic and political risks and uncertainties in the UK and global markets, including as a result of inflation and interest rates, supply chain disruption, protectionist policies, and geopolitical developments'. Any further deterioration in these conditions or changes to legal or regulatory landscapes could worsen borrower and counterparty credit quality or impact the enforcement of contractual rights, increasing credit risk. NWM Group is exposed to the financial sector, including sovereign debt securities, financial institutions, financial intermediation providers (including providing facilities to financial sponsors and funds, backed by assets or investor commitments) and securitised products (typically senior lending to special purpose vehicles backed by pools of segregated financial assets). Concerns about, or a default by, a financial institution or intermediary could lead to significant liquidity problems and losses or defaults by other financial institutions or intermediaries, since the

commercial and financial soundness of many financial institutions and intermediaries is closely related and interdependent as a result of credit, trading, clearing and other relationships. These risks may increase where a significant proportion of NWM Group's business activities relate to a single counterparty, a related and/or connected group of counterparties or a similar type of customer, product, sector or geography. Any perceived lack of creditworthiness of a counterparty or borrower may lead to market-wide liquidity problems and losses for NWM Group. In addition, the value of collateral may be correlated with the probability of default by the relevant counterparty ('wrong way risk'), which would increase NWM Group's potential loss. Any of the above risks may also adversely affect financial intermediaries, such as clearing agencies, clearing houses, banks, securities firms and exchanges with which NWM Group interacts on a regular basis. Refer to 'NWM Group is reliant on access to the capital markets to meet its funding requirements, both directly through wholesale markets, and indirectly through its parent (NatWest Group plc) for the subscription to its internal capital and MREL. The inability to do so may adversely affect NWM Group.' and 'NWM Group may not meet the prudential regulatory requirements for liquidity and funding or may not be able to adequately access sources of liquidity and funding, which could trigger the execution of certain management actions or recovery options.' As a result, adverse changes in borrower and counterparty credit risk may cause additional impairment charges under IFRS 9, increased repurchase demands, higher costs, additional write-downs and losses for NWM Group and an inability to engage in routine funding transactions. The value or effectiveness of any credit protection that NWM Group has acquired through significant risk transfer (SRT) transactions depends on the value of the underlying assets and the financial condition of the counterparties and protection providers, and prevailing market spreads. Although extensive assessments are undertaken prior to execution, there can be no assurance that such protection will remain effective or enforceable. SRT transactions anticipated capital relief is subject to ongoing regulatory recognition and the performance of the securitised portfolio. Any deterioration in asset quality, structural breaches, operational errors or changes in regulatory interpretation could reduce or eliminate the expected benefit. These transactions also introduce counterparty and model risk. As with other forms of credit protection, fluctuations in fair value or deterioration in the financial condition or perceived creditworthiness of counterparties may lead to additional valuation adjustments or impairments. Any such developments or fair value changes may have an adverse effect on NWM Group. NWM Group has applied an internal analysis of multiple economic scenarios (MES) together with the determination of specific overlay adjustments to inform its IFRS 9 ECL (Expected Credit Loss). The recognition and measurement of ECL is complex and involves the use of significant judgement and estimation. This includes the formulation and incorporation of multiple forward-looking economic scenarios into ECL to meet the measurement objective of IFRS 9. The ECL provision is sensitive to the model inputs and economic assumptions underlying the estimate. Refer to 'Risk and capital management - Credit risk'. A credit deterioration would also lead to RWA increases. Furthermore, the assumptions and judgements used in the MES and ECL assessment at 31 December 2025 may not prove to be adequate, resulting in incremental ECL provisions for NWM Group. NWM Group has exposure to shadow banking entities (i.e. entities which carry out activities of a similar nature to banks but without the same regulatory oversight), and is, as result, required to identify and monitor its exposure to these entities, implement and maintain an internal framework for the identification, management, control and mitigation of the risks associated with exposure to shadow banking entities, and ensure effective reporting and governance in respect of such exposure. If NWM Group is unable to properly identify and monitor its shadow banking exposure, maintain an adequate framework, and/or ensure effective reporting and governance in respect of shadow banking exposure, this may adversely affect NWM Group. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ or reputation. NWM Group could incur losses or be required to maintain higher levels of capital as a result of limitations or failure of various models. Given the complexity of NWM Group's business, strategy and capital requirements, NWM Group relies on models for a wide range of purposes, including to manage its business, assess the value of its assets and its risk exposure, as well as to anticipate capital and funding requirements (including to facilitate NatWest Group's mandated stress testing). In addition, NWM Group utilises models for valuations, credit approvals, calculation of loan impairment charges on an IFRS 9 basis, financial reporting and to help address criminal activities in the form of money laundering, terrorist financing, bribery and corruption, tax evasion and sanctions as well as external or internal fraud (collectively, 'financial crime'). NWM Group's models, and the parameters and assumptions on which they are based, are periodically reviewed. Model outputs are inherently uncertain, because they are imperfect representations of real-world phenomena, are simplifications of complex real-world systems and processes, and are based on a limited set of observations. NatWest Group (which includes NWM Group) also continues to invest in building new capabilities that employ new artificial intelligence technologies, such as generative artificial intelligence, and it expects its use of these technologies to increase over time. However, there are significant risks involved in utilising more sophisticated modelling approaches, including artificial intelligence, and no assurance can be provided that NWM Group's use of artificial intelligence in its models will enhance its business or produce only intended or beneficial results. NWM Group may face adverse consequences as a result of actions or decisions based on models that are poorly developed, incorrectly implemented, outdated, non-compliant, or used inappropriately. This includes models that are based on inaccurate or non-representative data (for example, where there have been changes in the micro or macroeconomic environment in which NWM Group operates) or as a result of the modelled outcome being misunderstood, or used for purposes for which it was not designed. This could result in findings of deficiencies by NatWest Group's (and in particular, NWM Group's) regulators (including as part of NatWest Group's mandated stress testing), increased capital requirements, rendering some business lines uneconomical, requiring management action or subjecting NWM Group to regulatory sanction, any of which in turn may also have an adverse effect on NWM Group and its customers. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ or reputation. NWM Group's financial statements are sensitive to underlying accounting policies, judgements, estimates and assumptions. The preparation of financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, expenses, exposures and RWAs. While estimates, judgements and assumptions take into account historical experience and other factors (including market practice and expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances), actual results may differ due to the inherent uncertainty in making estimates, judgements and assumptions (particularly those involving the use of complex models). Further, accounting policy and financial statement reporting requirements increasingly require management to adjust existing judgements, estimates and assumptions for the effects of climate-related, sustainability and other matters that are inherently uncertain and for which there is little historical experience which may affect the comparability of NWM Group's future financial results with its historical results. Actual results may differ due to the inherent uncertainty in making climate-related and sustainability estimates, judgements and assumptions. Refer to 'There are significant limitations related to accessing accurate, reliable, verifiable, auditable, consistent and comparable climate and sustainability-related data that contributes to substantial uncertainties in accurately assessing, managing and reporting on climate and sustainability-related information and risks, as well as making informed decisions.' Accounting policies deemed critical to NWM Group's results and financial position, based upon materiality and significant judgements and estimates, involve a high degree of uncertainty and may have a material impact on its results. For 2025, these include fair value, deferred tax and provisions for liabilities and charges. These are set out in the section 'Critical accounting policies'. Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ or reputation. Changes in accounting standards may materially impact NWM Group's financial results. NWM Group prepares its consolidated financial statements in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and in accordance with UK-adopted IAS, and IFRS, as issued by the IASB. Changes in accounting standards or guidance by accounting bodies and/or changes in accounting standards requirements by regulatory bodies or in the timing of their

