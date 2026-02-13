Anzeige
WKN: A3DS0H | ISIN: GB00BM8PJY71 | Ticker-Symbol: RYSD
Xetra
12.02.26 | 17:37
6,850 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NATWEST GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATWEST GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8746,94809:01
0,0000,00008:55
Dow Jones News
13.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 -12-

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 

NatWest Markets Plc / Key word(s): Annual Results 
NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 
2026-02-13 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
NatWest Markets Plc 13 February 2026 
 
Annual Report and Accounts 2025 
 
Pillar 3 Report 2025 

A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts 2025 for NatWest Markets Plc will shortly be submitted to the National Storage 
Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The document 
will be available on NatWest Group plc's website at https://investors.natwestgroup.com/reports-archive 
 
We have also published the 2025 Pillar 3 report, available on our website. 

For further information, please contact: 

Media Relations 
 
+44 (0) 131 523 4205 

Investor relations 
 
Paul Pybus 
 
NatWest Markets Plc 
 
+44 (0) 207 085 6448 

For the purpose of compliance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, this announcement also contains risk 
factors extracted from the Annual Report and Accounts 2025 in full unedited text. Page references in the text refer to 
page numbers in the Annual Report and Accounts 2025. 

Principal Risks and Uncertainties 
 
Set out below are certain risk factors that could have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, its 
financial condition, and/or prospects, and cause them to be materially different from what is forecast or expected, and 
directly or indirectly impact the value of its securities. These risk factors are broadly categorised and should be 
read in conjunction with other risk factors in this section and other parts of this annual report, including the 
forward-looking statements section, the strategic report and the risk and capital management section. They should not 
be regarded as a complete and comprehensive statement of all potential risks and uncertainties facing NWM Group. 
 
Economic and political risk 
 
NWM Group, its customers and its counterparties face continued economic and political risks and uncertainties in the UK 
and global markets, including as a result of inflation and interest rates, supply chain disruption, protectionist 
policies, and geopolitical developments. 
 
NWM Group is affected by global economic and market conditions and is particularly exposed to those conditions in the 
UK. Uncertain and volatile economic conditions in the UK or globally can create a challenging operating environment for 
financial services companies such as NWM Group. The outlook for the UK and the global economy is affected by many 
dynamic factors including: GDP, unemployment, inflation and interest rates, asset prices (including residential and 
commercial property), energy prices, monetary and fiscal policy (such as increases in bank taxes), supply chain 
disruption, protectionist policies or trade barriers (including tariffs). 
 
Economic and market conditions could be exacerbated by a number of factors including: instability in the UK and/or 
global financial systems, market volatility and change, fluctuations in the value of the pound sterling, new or 
extended economic sanctions, volatility in commodity prices, political uncertainty or instability, concerns regarding 
sovereign debt (including sovereign credit ratings), any lack or perceived lack of creditworthiness of a counterparty 
or borrower that may trigger market-wide liquidity problems, changing demographics in the markets that NWM Group and 
its customers serve, rapid changes to the economic environment due to the adoption of technology, digitisation, 
automation, artificial intelligence, or due to the consequences of climate change, biodiversity loss, environmental 
degradation, and widening social and economic inequalities. 
 
NWM Group is also exposed to risks arising out of geopolitical events or political developments that may hinder 
economic or financial activity levels and may, directly or indirectly, impact UK, regional or global trade and/or NWM 
Group's customers and counterparties. NWM Group's business and performance could be negatively affected by political, 
military or diplomatic events, geopolitical tensions, armed conflict (for example, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and 
Middle East conflicts), terrorist acts or threats (including to critical infrastructures), more severe and frequent 
extreme weather events, widespread public health crises, and the responses to any of the above scenarios by various 
governments and markets. 
 
NWM Group may face political uncertainty in Scotland if there is another Scottish independence referendum. Scottish 
independence may adversely affect NWM Group plc both in relation to its entities incorporated in Scotland and in other 
jurisdictions. 
 
Any changes to Scotland's relationship with the UK or the EU may adversely affect the environment in which NatWest 
Group plc and its subsidiaries operate and may require further changes to NatWest Group (including NWM Group's 
structure), independently or in conjunction with other mandatory or strategic structural and organisational changes, 
any of which could adversely affect NWM Group. 
 
The value of NWM Group's own and other securities may be materially affected by market risk (including as a result of 
market fluctuations). Market volatility, illiquid market conditions and disruptions in the financial markets may make 
it very difficult to value certain of NWM Group's own and other securities, particularly during periods of market 
displacement. This could cause a decline in the value of NWM Group's own and other securities, or inaccurate carrying 
values for certain financial instruments. Similarly, NWM Group trades a considerable amount of financial instruments 
(including derivatives) and volatile market conditions could result in a significant decline in NWM Group's net trading 
income or result in a trading loss. 
 
In addition, financial markets are susceptible to severe events evidenced by, or resulting in, rapid depreciation in 
asset values, which may be accompanied by a reduction in asset liquidity. Under these conditions, hedging and other 
risk management strategies may not be as effective at mitigating losses as they would be under more normal market 
conditions. Moreover, under these conditions, market participants are particularly exposed to trading strategies 
employed by many market participants simultaneously (and often automatically) and on a large scale, increasing NWM 
Group's counterparty risk. NWM Group's risk management and monitoring processes seek to quantify and mitigate NWM 
Group's exposure to extreme market moves. However, market events have historically been difficult to predict, and NWM 
Group, its customers and its counterparties could realise significant losses if severe market events were to occur. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
 
Fluctuations in currency exchange rates may adversely affect NWM Group's results and financial condition. 
 
Decisions of central banks (including the Bank of England ('BoE'), the European Central Bank ('ECB'), and the US 
Federal Reserve) and political or market events which are outside NWM Group's control, may lead to unexpected 
fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Although NWM Group is principally a UK-focused banking group, it is subject to 
structural foreign exchange risk from capital deployed in NWM Group and its foreign subsidiaries and branches. NWM 
Group also issues instruments in non-sterling currencies, such as USD, that assist in meeting NWM Group's regulatory 
requirements. In addition, NWM Group conducts banking activity in non-sterling currencies (for example, loans, deposits 
and dealing activity) which affect its revenue. NWM Group also uses service providers based outside the UK for certain 
services and as a result certain operating expenses are subject to fluctuations in currency exchange rate. NWM Group 
maintains policies and procedures designed to manage the impact of its exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange 
rates. Nevertheless, changes in currency exchange rates, particularly in the sterling-US dollar and sterling-euro 
rates, may adversely affect various accounting and financial metrics including the value of assets, liabilities 
(including the total amount of instruments eligible to contribute towards the minimum requirement for own funds and 
eligible liabilities ('MREL')), income and expenses, RWAs and hence the reported earnings and financial condition of 
NWM Group. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
Changes in interest rates will continue to affect NWM Group's business and results. 
 
NWM Group's performance is affected by changes in interest rates. Benchmark overnight interest rates, such as the UK 
base rate, decreased in 2025. Forward rates imply UK short term interest rates, including the UK base rate, will 
continue to decline in 2026, while they anticipate longer term swap rates, such as the GBP 5 and 10-year swap rates, 
will rise slightly across 2026. Stable interest rates support more predictable income flow and less volatility in asset 
and liability valuations, although persistently low and negative interest rates may adversely affect NWM Group. 
Further, volatility in interest rates may result in unexpected outcomes both for interest income and asset and 
liability valuations which may adversely affect NWM Group. For example, decreases in key benchmark rates such as the UK 
base rate may adversely affect NWM Group's net interest margin, and unexpected movements in spreads between key 
benchmark rates such as sovereign and swap rates may, in turn, affect liquidity portfolio valuations. In addition, 
unexpected sharp rises in rates may also have negative impacts on some asset and derivative valuations.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 -2- 

Moreover, customer and investor responses to rapid changes in interest rates can have an adverse effect on NWM Group. 
For example, customers may make deposit choices that provide them with higher returns than those being offered by NWM 
Group. Alternatively, NWM Group may not respond with competitive products as rapidly, for example following an interest 
rate change which may in turn decrease NWM Group's net interest income. 
 
Movements in interest rates also influence and reflect the macroeconomic situation more broadly, affecting factors such 
as business and consumer confidence, property prices, default rates on loans, customer behaviour (which may adversely 
impact the effectiveness of NWM Group's hedging strategy), and other indicators that may indirectly affect NWM Group. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
 
Business change and execution risk 
 
NWM Group has been in a period of, and may continue to be subject to, significant structural and other change. 
 
As part of NatWest Group's strategy (including the strategic priorities of disciplined growth, leveraging 
simplification and active balance sheet and risk management), NWM Group's own strategy has evolved to mostly focus on 
serving NatWest Group's corporate and institutional customer base via the creation of NatWest Group's C&I business 
segment. NatWest Group plc reports NWM Group's results under the C&I operating segment structure, although NWM Plc 
continues to also report on a standalone legal entity basis. 
 
The C&I business segment was created to promote closer operational and strategic alignment to support NatWest Group 
growth, with more integrated services to customers across NatWest Group entities, within and outside the ring-fenced 
banks with the potential increased risk of breach of the UK ring-fencing regime requiring effective conflicts of 
interest policies. As a result of further focusing on NatWest Group's core C&I customers, NWM Group's prospects have 
become further dependent on the success and strategy of NatWest Group and its C&I business segment in particular. 
 
NWM Group's ability to serve its customers may be adversely affected by the execution of NatWest Group's strategy in 
respect of its C&I business segment and customer reactions to the changing nature of NWM Group's business model may be 
more adverse than expected. Previously anticipated revenue and profitability levels may not be achieved (including in 
relation to: the ability to support customer transactions whilst meeting NWM Group capital targets, and changes to the 
availability of risk capital), in the timescales envisaged or at all. An adverse macroeconomic environment, political 
and regulatory uncertainty, market volatility and change, strong market competition, the emergence of digital assets 
and digital currencies operating alongside the traditional monetary system, and/or the complexity of deployment and 
integration of artificial intelligence in NWM Group's processes, controls, and products may require NWM Group to make 
adjustments to its strategy or planned implementation timeline. 
 
NWM Group's strategy requires it to focus on bank-wide simplification, a significant proportion of which is dependent 
on simplification of its IT systems and therefore may not be realised if IT capabilities are not delivered in line with 
assumptions. The scale of changes that have been concurrently implemented require the implementation and application of 
robust governance and controls frameworks and robust IT systems. There is a risk that NWM Group may not be successful 
in maintaining such governance and control frameworks and IT systems. 
 
The financial, operational and capital targets and expectations envisaged by NWM's strategy may not be met or 
maintained in the timeframes expected or at all. In addition, targets and expectations for NWM Group are based on 
management plans, projections and models, and are subject to a number of key assumptions and judgements, any of which 
may prove to be inaccurate. NWM Group has implemented a shared services model and transfer pricing arrangements with 
some entities within NatWest Group's ring-fenced sub-group (including NatWest Bank Plc and The Royal Bank of Scotland 
Plc). NWM Group therefore relies directly or indirectly on NatWest Group entities to provide services to itself and its 
customers. This reliance has increased as a result of NWM Group joining NatWest Group's C&I business segment. 
 
A failure of NWM Group to receive these services may result in operational risk. See 'Operational risks (including 
reliance on third party suppliers and outsourcing of certain activities) are inherent in NWM Group's businesses.' In 
addition, any change to the cost and/or scope of services provided by NatWest Group may impact NWM Group's competitive 
position and its ability to meet its other targets. 
 
NWM's strategy entails legal, execution, operational and regulatory (including compliance with the UK ring-fencing 
regime), conflicts, IT system, cybersecurity, culture, people, conduct, business and financial risks to NWM Group. As a 
result, NWM Group may not be able to successfully implement some or all aspects of its strategy or may not meet any or 
all of the related strategic targets or expectations. 
 
Additionally, certain aspects of the services provided by NWM Group require local licences or individual equivalence 
decisions (temporary or otherwise) by relevant regulators. In April 2024, the European Parliament approved the Banking 
Package (CRR III/CRD VI). From 11 January 2027, non-EU firms providing 'banking services' will be required to apply for 
and obtain authorisation to operate as third country branches in each relevant EU member state where they provide these 
services, unless an exemption applies. 
 
NatWest Group continues to evaluate its EU operating model, making adaptations as necessary. For instance, in December 
2024, NWM N.V., a subsidiary of NWM Group, became the primary corporate and institutional customer-facing entity of the 
NatWest Group in Europe. 
 
Changes to, or uncertainty regarding NWM Group's EU operating model have been, and may continue to be, costly and may: 
(i) adversely affect customers and counterparties who are dependent on trading with the EU or personnel from the EU; 
and/or (ii) result in regulatory sanction and/or further costs due to a failure to receive the required regulatory 
permissions and/or further changes to NWM Group's business operations, product offering, customer engagement, and 
regulatory requirements (including as a result of CRD VI). These changes will also impact NWM Plc's direct access to 
euro ECB liquidity facilities and euro central bank reserves. 
 
Furthermore, transferring business to an EEA based subsidiary, including in connection with NatWest Group's EU 
corporate portfolio, is a complex exercise and involves legal, regulatory and execution risks, and could result in a 
loss of business and/or customers or higher than anticipated costs (refer to 'The transfer of NatWest Group's EU 
corporate portfolio involves certain risks.'). Any of the above could, in turn, adversely affect NWM Group. 
 
As a result of RBS Holdings N.V. and its subsidiary NWM N.V. (both subsidiaries of NWM Group) being classified as a 
"significant supervised group", ECB direct supervision of both subsidiaries began on 1 January 2024, which could have 
an adverse effect on NWM Group's business strategy, operating model and prudential requirements in the short and medium 
term. 
 
Each of these risks, and others identified in this section entitled 'Principal Risks and Uncertainties', could 
jeopardise the implementation and delivery of NWM Group's strategy individually or collectively, and adversely affect 
NWM Group's products and services offering or office locations, competitive position, ability to meet targets and 
commitments, reputation with customers or business model and may result in higher-than-expected costs. There is a risk 
that the intended benefits of NatWest Group's and NWM Group's strategies may not be realised in the timelines or in the 
manner contemplated, or at all. Various aspects of NWM Group's strategy may not be successful, may not be completed as 
planned, or at all, or could be phased or could progress in a manner other than as expected. This could lead to 
additional management actions by NatWest Group (or NWM Group), regulatory action or reduced liquidity and/or funding 
opportunities. 
 
Any of the above may lead to NWM Group not being viable, competitive, or profitable, and may have a material adverse 
effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. 
 
NWM Group operates in markets that are highly competitive, with competitive pressures and technology disruption. 
 
NatWest Group (including NWM Group) faces increasing competitive pressures and technology disruption from incumbent 
traditional UK banks, challenger banks and building societies (including those formed through mergers), fintech 
companies (including companies offering buy-now-pay-later and payment platforms), large technology conglomerates and 
new market entrants leveraging technology and/or other advantages to compete for customer engagement. 
 
"BigTech" companies pose a threat to incumbent banking providers because of their customer innovation and global reach. 
In addition, digital-first banks (often referred to as "neobanks") and fintechs are aiming to compete to serve 
customers that increasingly use a constellation of providers to support their complex and evolving needs (e.g., 
personal financial management, buy now and pay later, and paying for goods and services in foreign currency). 
 
Competition is expected to continue and intensify due to: evolving customer behaviour, technological changes (including 
digital currencies, stablecoins and the growth of digital banking), competitor behaviour, new market entrants,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 -3- 

competitive foreign exchange offerings, industry trends resulting in increased disaggregation or unbundling of 
financial services or, conversely, the re-intermediation of traditional banking services, and the impact of regulatory 
actions, among others. In particular, NWM Group may be unable to grow or retain market share due to new (or more 
competitive) banking, lending and payment offerings by rapidly evolving incumbents and challengers (including private 
credit, shadow banks, alternative or direct lenders and new entrants). These competitive pressures may result in a 
shift in customer behaviour and impact NWM Group's revenues and profitability. Moreover, innovations in biometrics, 
artificial intelligence, automation, cloud services, blockchain, cryptocurrencies and quantum computing may rapidly 
facilitate industry transformation. 
 
Increasingly, many of NWM Group's products and services are, and will become, more technology intensive, including 
through digitalisation, automation and the use of artificial intelligence while needing to continue complying with 
applicable and evolving regulations. NWM Group's ability to develop or acquire digital solutions and their integration 
into NWM Group's structures, systems and controls has become increasingly important for retaining and growing NWM 
Group's market share and customer-facing businesses. 
 
NWM Group's innovation strategy (which includes investments in its IT capability intended to improve its core 
infrastructure and customer interface capabilities as well as investments and strategic partnerships with third party 
technology providers) may not be successful or may not result in NWM Group offering innovative products and services in 
the future. Furthermore, competitors may outperform NWM Group in deploying technologies to deliver products or services 
to customers, which may adversely affect NWM Group's competitive position. In addition, continued industry 
consolidation and/or technological developments could result in the emergence of new competitors or strengthening NWM 
Group's current competitors, including in their ability to offer a broader and more attractive or better value range of 
products and services and geographic diversity. For example, new market entrants, including non-traditional financial 
services providers, such as technology conglomerates, may benefit from scale, technology and customer engagement 
advantages and may be able to deliver financial services at a lower cost base. 
 
Failure to offer competitive, attractive, innovative, and profitable products that are also released in a timely 
manner, may result in lost market share, losses on some or all of NWM Group's initiatives and missed growth 
opportunities. For example, NWM Group is investing in the automation of certain solutions and interactions within its 
customer-facing businesses, including through artificial intelligence. There can be no certainty that such initiatives 
will allow NWM Group to compete effectively or will deliver the expected cost savings for NWM Group. 
 
In addition, the implementation of NatWest Group's strategy, delivery on its climate ambition and cost-controlling 
measures, may also have an adverse effect on competitiveness and returns. Moreover, activist investor engagement and 
increased intervention may challenge NatWest Group's (and NWM Group's) strategic initiatives. 
 
NWM Group may also fail to identify opportunities or derive benefits from technological innovation, shifting customer 
behaviour or regulatory changes. Competitors may better attract and retain customers and key employees, operate more 
effective IT systems, and have access to lower cost funding and/or be able to attract deposits or provide 
investment-banking services on more favourable terms than NWM Group. Although NWM Group invests in new technologies and 
participates in industry and research-led technology development initiatives, such investments may be insufficient or 
ineffective, especially given NWM Group's focus on business simplification and cost efficiencies. This could affect NWM 
Group's ability to offer innovative products or technologies to customers. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
 
The transfer of NatWest Group's EU corporate portfolio involves certain risks. 
 
To improve efficiencies and best serve customers, certain assets, liabilities, transactions and activities of NatWest 
Group (including its Western European corporate portfolio principally consisting of term funding and revolving credit 
facilities) (the 'Transfer Business'), have been or may be: (i) transferred from the ring-fenced subgroup of NatWest 
Group to NWM Group, and/or (ii) transferred to the ring-fenced subgroup of NatWest Group from NWM Group, subject to 
customer and regulatory requirements, such as CRD VI. The timing, success and quantum of any of these transfers remain 
uncertain as is the impact of these transactions on its results of operations. 
 
As a result, this may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and 
/or reputation. 
Financial resilience risk 
 
NWM Group may not achieve its ambitions or targets, meet its guidance, generate returns, or implement its strategy 
effectively. 
 
NWM Group has set a number of financial, capital and operational targets and provided guidance including in respect of: 
CET1, MREL and leverage ratio targets, targets in relation to local regulation, funding plans and requirements, 
employee engagement, diversity and inclusion as well as it contributes to NatWest Group's climate and 
sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitment and the implementation of NatWest Group's climate transition 
plan. 
 
NWM Group's ability to meet its ambitions, targets, guidance, and make discretionary capital distributions is subject 
to various internal and external factors, risks and uncertainties. These include but are not limited to: UK and global 
macroeconomic, political, market and regulatory uncertainties, customer behaviour, operational risks and risks relating 
to NWM Group's business model and strategy (including risks associated with climate and other sustainability-related 
issues). Refer to 'NWM Group, its customers and its counterparties face continued economic and political risks and 
uncertainties in the UK and global markets, including as a result of inflation and interest rates, supply chain 
disruption, protectionist policies, and geopolitical developments.' 
 
A number of factors may impact NWM Plc and NWM N.V.'s abilities to meet and maintain their respective CET1 ratio 
targets, including the macroeconomic environment, impairments, the extent of organic capital generation and the receipt 
and payment of dividends. Refer to 'NWM Plc and/or its regulated subsidiaries may not meet the prudential regulatory 
requirements for regulatory capital.' Furthermore, the focus on maintaining a disciplined cost base may result in 
limited investment in other areas which could affect NWM Group's long-term product offering or competitive position and 
its ability to meet its other targets, including those related to customer satisfaction. In addition, challenging 
trading conditions may adversely affect NWM Group's business and its ability to achieve its targets, meet its guidance, 
and execute its strategy. Furthermore, NWM Group's strategy may not be successfully executed or it may not meet its 
ambitions, targets, guidance and expectations. 
 
Any of the above may lead to NWM Group not being a viable, competitive or profitable banking business and may have a 
material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. 
 
NWM Plc and/or its regulated subsidiaries may not meet the prudential regulatory requirements for regulatory capital. 
 
NWM Group is required by regulators in the UK, the EU and other jurisdictions in which it undertakes regulated 
activities to maintain adequate financial resources. Adequate capital provides NWM Group with financial flexibility in 
the face of turbulence and uncertainty in the global economy and specifically in its core UK operations. 
 
NWM Plc's and NWM N.V.'s target CET1 ratios are based on regulatory requirements and management actions (see the 
targets set forth in each respective entity's Outlook section) that rely on internal modelling and risk appetite 
(including under stress). As at 31 December 2025, NWM Plc's solo CET1 ratio was 18.4 % and its CET1 target ratio for 
the medium term is around 14%. NWM Plc's current capital strategy is based on the management of RWAs and other capital 
management initiatives (including the optimisation of RWAs and the periodic payment of dividends to NatWest Group plc, 
NWM Plc's parent company). 
 
A number of factors may impact NWM Plc and NWM N.V.'s ability to maintain their CET1 ratio target and achieve their 
capital strategy. These include: 
 
 . a depletion of NWM Plc or NWM N.V.'s capital resources through reduced profits (which would in turn impact retained 
  earnings) and may result from revenue attrition or increased liabilities, sustained periods of low interest rates, 
  reduced asset values resulting in write-downs or reserve adjustments, impairments, changes in accounting policy, 
  accounting charges or foreign exchange movements; 
 . an increase in the quantum of NWM Plc's or NWM N.V.'s RWAs, stemming from exceeding target RWA levels, regulatory 
  changes (including their interpretation or application), foreign exchange movements or a failure in internal 
  controls or procedures to accurately measure and report RWAs/leverage exposure.; 
 . changes in prudential regulatory requirements including the Total Capital Requirement for NWM Plc (as regulated by 
  the PRA) or NWM N.V. (as regulated by the ECB), including Pillar 2 requirements and regulatory buffers as well as 
  any applicable scalars; 
 . further losses (including as a result of extreme one-off incidents such as cyberattack, fraud or conduct issues)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 -4- 

would deplete capital resources and place downward pressure on the CET1 ratio; or 
 . the timing of planned liquidation, disposal and/or capital releases of capital including on activity or legacy 
  entities owned by NWM Plc and NWM N.V. Refer to 'NWM Group has been in a period of, and may continue to be subject 
  to, significant structural and other change.' 
Management actions taken under a stress scenario may affect, among other things, NWM Group's product offering, its 
credit ratings, its ability to operate its businesses and pursue its strategy, any of which may negatively impact 
investor confidence, and the value of NWM Group's securities. Refer to 'NWM Plc and/or its regulated subsidiaries may 
not manage their capital, liquidity or funding effectively which could trigger the execution of certain management 
actions or recovery options,' 'NatWest Group (including NWM Group) may become subject to the application of UK 
statutory stabilisation or resolution powers which may result in, for example, the write-down or conversion of NWM 
Group entities' Eligible Liabilities', and 'NWM Group could be adversely affected if NatWest Group fails to meet the 
requirements of regulatory stress tests, or if NatWest Group's resolution preparations are deemed inadequate.' 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
NWM Group is reliant on access to the capital markets to meet its funding requirements, both directly through wholesale 
markets, and indirectly through its parent (NatWest Group plc) for the subscription to its internal capital and MREL. 
The inability to do so may adversely affect NWM Group. 
 
NWM Plc's funding plan are based on its current and anticipated business activities. NWM Group (which includes NWM 
N.V.) therefore has significant anticipated funding requirements, which may increase in the future (including as a 
result of changes to NatWest Group's and NWM Group's EU operating model), and is reliant on frequent access to the 
capital markets for funding, at a cost that can be passed through to its customers. This access entails execution risk, 
regulatory risk, risk of reduced commercial activity, risk of loss of market confidence in NWM Group if it cannot 
finance its activities and risk of a ratings downgrade, which could be influenced by a number of internal or external 
factors, including, those summarised in these risk factors. 
 
In addition, NWM Plc receives capital and funding from NatWest Group plc. NWM Plc has set target levels for different 
tiers of capital and for the internal MREL, as percentages of its RWAs. The level of capital and funding required for 
NWM Plc to meet its internal targets is therefore a function of the level of RWAs and its leverage exposure in NWM Plc 
and this may vary over time. NWM Plc's internal MREL comprises the regulatory value of capital instruments and 
loss-absorbing senior funding issued by NWM Plc to its parent, NatWest Group plc, in all cases with a residual maturity 
of at least one year. 
 
The BoE has identified that the preferred resolution strategy for NatWest Group is as a single point-of-entry. As a 
result, NatWest Group plc is the only entity able to issue Group MREL eligible liabilities to third-party investors, 
using the proceeds to fund the internal capital and MREL targets and/or requirements of its operating entities, 
including NWM Plc. 
 
NWM Plc is therefore dependent not only on NatWest Group plc to fund its internal capital targets, but also on NatWest 
Group plc's ability to source appropriate funding. NWM Plc is also dependent on NatWest Group plc to continue to fund 
NWM Plc's internal MREL targets over time and its ability to issue and maintain sufficient amounts of external MREL 
liabilities to support this. In turn, NWM Plc is required to fund the internal capital requirements and MREL of its 
subsidiaries. If NatWest Group plc is unable to issue securities externally as planned, this may have a negative impact 
on NWM Plc's current and forecasted MREL position, particularly if NatWest Group plc is unable to downstream capital 
and/or funding to NWM Plc. This could exacerbate funding and liquidity risk, which may adversely affect NWM Group. 
 
Any inability of NWM Group to adequately access the capital markets, to manage its balance sheet in line with 
assumptions in its funding plans, or to issue internal capital and MREL may adversely affect NWM Group, such that NWM 
Group may not constitute a viable banking business and/or NWM Plc or NWM N.V. may fail to meet their respective 
regulatory capital and/or MREL targets, as applicable. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
 
NWM Group may not meet the prudential regulatory requirements for liquidity and funding or may not be able to 
adequately access sources of liquidity and funding, which could trigger the execution of certain management actions or 
recovery options. 
 
Liquidity and the ability to raise funds continues to be a key area of focus for NWM Group and the industry as a whole. 
NatWest Group and NWM Plc (on a standalone basis) are required by regulators in the UK, the EU and other jurisdictions 
in which they undertake regulated activities to maintain adequate liquidity and funding resources. To satisfy its 
liquidity and funding requirements, NWM Group may therefore access sources of liquidity and funding through deposits 
and wholesale funding, including debt capital markets and trading liabilities such as repurchase agreements. As at 31 
December 2025, NWM Group held GBP15.7 billion in deposits from banks and customers. 
 
The level of deposits and wholesale funding may fluctuate due to factors outside NWM Group's control. These factors 
include: loss of customers, changes in customer behaviour, loss of customer and/or investor confidence (including in 
individual NWM Group entities or the UK banking sector or the banking sector as a whole), macroeconomic developments, 
political uncertainty, changes in interest rates, market volatility, increasing competitive pressures for bank funding 
(including from new entrants, fintech companies, or new deposit offerings (such as digital assets), or the reduction or 
cessation of deposits and other funding by counterparties, any of which could lead to result in a significant outflow 
of deposits or reduction in wholesale funding in sterling or in foreign currencies within a short period of time, 
higher funding costs and failure to comply with regulatory capital, funding and leverage requirements. As a result, NWM 
Plc and its subsidiaries could be required to change their funding plans and/or their funding operations. For example, 
impairments or other losses as well as increases to capital deductions may result in a decrease to NWM Plc's capital 
base, and/or that of its subsidiaries. 
 
Refer to 'NWM Group has significant exposure to counterparty and borrower risk including credit losses, which may have 
an adverse effect on NWM Group'. An inability to grow, roll-over, or any material decrease in, NWM Group's deposits, 
short-term wholesale funding and short-term liability financing could, particularly if accompanied by one of the other 
factors described above, adversely affect NWM Group. 
 
NWM Group engages from time to time in 'fee based borrow' transactions whereby collateral (such as government bonds) is 
borrowed from counterparties on an unsecured basis in return for a fee. This borrowed collateral may be used by NWM 
Group to finance parts of its balance sheet, either in its repo financing business, derivatives portfolio or more 
generally across its balance sheet. If such 'fee based borrow' transactions are unwound whilst used to support the 
financing of parts of NWM Group's balance sheet, then unsecured funding from other sources would be required to replace 
such financing. There is a risk that NWM Group would be unable to replace such financing on acceptable terms or at all, 
which could adversely affect its liquidity position and have an adverse effect on NWM Group. In addition, because 'fee 
based borrow' transactions are conducted off-balance sheet (due to the collateral being borrowed) investors may find it 
more difficult to gauge NWM Group's creditworthiness, which may be affected if these transactions were to be unwound in 
a stress scenario. Any lack of or perceived lack of creditworthiness may adversely affect NWM Group. 
 
As at 31 December 2025, NWM Plc reported an average liquidity coverage ratio of 198% for the preceding 12 months. If 
its liquidity position and/or funding were to come under stress and if NWM Group is unable to raise funds through 
deposits, wholesale funding sources or other reliable funding sources, on acceptable terms, or at all, its liquidity 
position would likely be adversely affected. This would mean that NWM Group might be unable to: meet deposit 
withdrawals on demand or at their contractual maturity, repay borrowings as they mature, meet its obligations under 
committed financing facilities, comply with regulatory funding requirements, undertake certain capital and/or debt 
management activities, or fund new loans, investments and businesses. 
 
If, under a stress scenario, the level of liquidity falls outside of NWM Group's risk appetite, there are a range of 
recovery management actions that NWM Group could take to manage its liquidity levels, but any such actions may not be 
sufficient to restore adequate liquidity levels, and the related implementation may have adverse consequences for NWM 
Group. Under the PRA Rulebook, NatWest Group must maintain a recovery plan acceptable to its regulator, such that a 
breach of NWM Group's applicable liquidity requirements would trigger consideration of NWM Plc's recovery actions, and 
in turn may prompt consideration and execution of NatWest Group's recovery plan, to attempt to remediate a deficient 
liquidity position.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 -5- 

NWM Group may need to liquidate assets to meet its liabilities, including disposals of assets not previously identified 
for disposal to reduce its funding or payment commitments or trigger the execution of certain management actions or 
recovery options. This could also lead to higher funding costs and/or changes to NWM Group's funding plans or its 
operations. In a time of reduced market liquidity or market stress, NWM Group may be unable to sell some of its assets 
or may need to sell assets at depressed prices, which in either case may adversely affect NWM Group. 
 
NWM Group entities independently manage liquidity risk on a stand-alone basis, including through holding their own 
liquidity portfolios. They have restricted access to liquidity or funding from other NatWest Group entities. 
 
NWM Group entities' management of their own liquidity portfolios and the structure of capital support are subject to 
operational and execution risk. Continuing market volatility may impact capital and RWAs and NWM Group and its 
subsidiaries may be required to adapt their funding plans or change their operations in order to satisfy their 
respective capital and funding requirements, which may have a negative impact on NWM Group. Market volatility may also 
result in increases to leverage exposure. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
NWM Plc and/or its regulated subsidiaries may not manage their capital, liquidity or funding effectively which could 
trigger the execution of certain management actions or recovery options. 
Under the PRA Rulebook, NatWest Group must maintain a recovery plan acceptable to its regulator, such that a breach of 
NWM Plc's applicable capital or leverage, liquidity or funding requirements would trigger consideration of NWM Plc's 
recovery actions, and in turn may prompt consideration and execution of NatWest Group's recovery actions. If, under 
stressed conditions, the liquidity, capital or leverage ratio were to decline, there are a range of recovery management 
actions (focused on risk reduction and mitigation) that NWM Plc could undertake that may or may not be sufficient to 
restore adequate liquidity, capital and leverage ratios. Additional management options relating to existing capital 
issuances, asset or business disposals, capital payments and dividends from NWM Plc to its parent, could also be 
undertaken to support NWM Plc's capital and leverage requirements. NatWest Group may also address a shortage of capital 
in NWM Plc by providing parental support to NWM Plc. NatWest Group's (and NWM Plc's) regulator may also request that 
NWM Group carry out additional capital management actions. The BoE has identified single point-of-entry at NatWest 
Group plc, as the preferred resolution strategy for NatWest Group. However, under certain conditions set forth in the 
BRRD, as implemented in the UK through the Banking Act 2009, the BoE in its capacity as the UK resolution authority 
also has the power to execute the 'bail-in' of certain securities of NWM Group without further action at NatWest Group 
level. 
 
Any capital management actions taken under a stress scenario may, in turn, affect: NWM Group's product offering, credit 
ratings, ability to operate its businesses and pursue its strategy as well as negatively impacting investor confidence 
and the value of NWM Group's securities. Refer to 'NatWest Group (including NWM Group) may become subject to the 
application of UK statutory stabilisation or resolution powers which may result in, for example, the write-down or 
conversion of NWM Group entities' Eligible Liabilities.' In addition, if NWM Plc or NWM N.V.'s liquidity position were 
to be adversely affected, this may require assets to be liquidated or may result in higher funding costs, which may 
adversely affect NWM Group's operating performance. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
 
Any reduction in the credit rating and/or outlooks assigned to NatWest Group plc, any of its subsidiaries (including 
NWM Plc or NWM Group subsidiaries) or any of their respective debt securities could adversely affect the availability 
of funding for NWM Group, reduce NWM Group's liquidity and funding position and increase the cost of funding. 
 
Rating agencies regularly review NatWest Group plc, NWM Plc and other NatWest Group entities' credit ratings and 
outlooks. NWM Group entities' credit ratings and outlooks, could be negatively affected (directly and indirectly) by a 
number of factors that can change over time, including, without limitation: credit rating agencies' assessment of NWM 
Group's strategy and management's capability; its financial condition including in respect of profitability, asset 
quality, capital, funding and liquidity, and risk management practices; the level of political support for the sectors 
and regions in which NWM Group operates; the legal and regulatory frameworks applicable to NWM Group's legal structure; 
business activities and the rights of its creditors; changes in rating methodologies; changes in the relative size of 
the loss-absorbing buffers protecting bondholders and depositors; the competitive environment; political, geopolitical 
and economic conditions in NWM Group's key markets (including inflation and interest rates, supply chain disruption, 
protectionist policies and geopolitical developments); any reduction of the UK's sovereign credit rating and market 
uncertainty. In addition, credit rating agencies take into consideration sustainability-related factors, including 
climate, environmental, social and governance-related risk, as part of the credit rating analysis (as do investors in 
their investment decisions). 
 
Any reductions in the credit rating of NatWest Group plc, NWM Plc or of certain other NatWest Group entities could have 
adverse consequences including, without limitation, (i) reduced access to capital markets; ((ii) a reduction in NWM 
Group's deposit base; and (iii) triggering additional collateral or other requirements in NWM Group's funding 
arrangements or the need to amend such arrangements. Any of these consequences could adversely affect NWM Group's 
liquidity and funding position, cost of funding, and could limit the range of counterparties willing to enter into 
transactions with NWM Group on favourable terms, or at all. This may in turn adversely affect NWM Group's competitive 
position and threaten its prospects. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
 
NWM Group has significant exposure to counterparty and borrower risk including credit losses, which may have an adverse 
effect on NWM Group. 
 
Credit risk may arise from a variety of business activities, including, but not limited to: extending credit to 
customers through various lending commitments; entering into swap or other derivative contracts under which 
counterparties have obligations to make payments to NWM Group (including uncollateralised derivatives); providing short 
or long-term funding that is secured by physical or financial collateral whose value may at times be insufficient to 
fully cover the loan repayment amount; posting margin and/or collateral and other commitments to clearing houses, 
clearing agencies, exchanges, banks, securities firms and other financial counterparties; and investing and trading in 
securities and loan pools, whereby the value of these assets may fluctuate based on realised or expected defaults on 
the underlying obligations or loans. Any negative developments in the activities listed above may negatively impact NWM 
Group's customers and credit exposures, which may, in turn, adversely affect NWM Group's profitability. Refer to 'Risk 
and capital management - Credit Risk'. 
 
NWM N.V., a subsidiary of NWM Plc, has a portfolio of loans and loan commitments to EU corporate customers. As a 
result, through the NWM N.V. business and NWM Group's other activities, NWM Group has exposure to many different 
sectors, customers and counterparties, and risks arising from actual or perceived changes in credit quality and the 
recoverability of monies due from borrowers and other counterparties are inherent in a wide range of NWM Group's 
businesses. These risks may be concentrated for those businesses for which customer income is heavily weighted towards 
a specific geographic region, industry or customer base. Furthermore, these risks are likely to increase due to a 
potential transfer of NatWest Group's Transfer Business (see 'The transfer of NatWest Group's EU corporate portfolio 
involves certain risks'). 
 
The credit quality of NWM Group's borrowers and other counterparties may be affected by UK and global macroeconomic and 
political uncertainties, as well as prevailing economic and market conditions. Refer to 'NWM Group, its customers and 
its counterparties face continued economic and political risks and uncertainties in the UK and global markets, 
including as a result of inflation and interest rates, supply chain disruption, protectionist policies, and 
geopolitical developments'. Any further deterioration in these conditions or changes to legal or regulatory landscapes 
could worsen borrower and counterparty credit quality or impact the enforcement of contractual rights, increasing 
credit risk. 
 
NWM Group is exposed to the financial sector, including sovereign debt securities, financial institutions, financial 
intermediation providers (including providing facilities to financial sponsors and funds, backed by assets or investor 
commitments) and securitised products (typically senior lending to special purpose vehicles backed by pools of 
segregated financial assets). Concerns about, or a default by, a financial institution or intermediary could lead to 
significant liquidity problems and losses or defaults by other financial institutions or intermediaries, since the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 -6- 

commercial and financial soundness of many financial institutions and intermediaries is closely related and 
interdependent as a result of credit, trading, clearing and other relationships. These risks may increase where a 
significant proportion of NWM Group's business activities relate to a single counterparty, a related and/or connected 
group of counterparties or a similar type of customer, product, sector or geography. Any perceived lack of 
creditworthiness of a counterparty or borrower may lead to market-wide liquidity problems and losses for NWM Group. In 
addition, the value of collateral may be correlated with the probability of default by the relevant counterparty 
('wrong way risk'), which would increase NWM Group's potential loss. Any of the above risks may also adversely affect 
financial intermediaries, such as clearing agencies, clearing houses, banks, securities firms and exchanges with which 
NWM Group interacts on a regular basis. Refer to 'NWM Group is reliant on access to the capital markets to meet its 
funding requirements, both directly through wholesale markets, and indirectly through its parent (NatWest Group plc) 
for the subscription to its internal capital and MREL. The inability to do so may adversely affect NWM Group.' and 'NWM 
Group may not meet the prudential regulatory requirements for liquidity and funding or may not be able to adequately 
access sources of liquidity and funding, which could trigger the execution of certain management actions or recovery 
options.' As a result, adverse changes in borrower and counterparty credit risk may cause additional impairment charges 
under IFRS 9, increased repurchase demands, higher costs, additional write-downs and losses for NWM Group and an 
inability to engage in routine funding transactions. 
 
The value or effectiveness of any credit protection that NWM Group has acquired through significant risk transfer (SRT) 
transactions depends on the value of the underlying assets and the financial condition of the counterparties and 
protection providers, and prevailing market spreads. Although extensive assessments are undertaken prior to execution, 
there can be no assurance that such protection will remain effective or enforceable. SRT transactions anticipated 
capital relief is subject to ongoing regulatory recognition and the performance of the securitised portfolio. Any 
deterioration in asset quality, structural breaches, operational errors or changes in regulatory interpretation could 
reduce or eliminate the expected benefit. These transactions also introduce counterparty and model risk. As with other 
forms of credit protection, fluctuations in fair value or deterioration in the financial condition or perceived 
creditworthiness of counterparties may lead to additional valuation adjustments or impairments. Any such developments 
or fair value changes may have an adverse effect on NWM Group. 
 
NWM Group has applied an internal analysis of multiple economic scenarios (MES) together with the determination of 
specific overlay adjustments to inform its IFRS 9 ECL (Expected Credit Loss). The recognition and measurement of ECL is 
complex and involves the use of significant judgement and estimation. This includes the formulation and incorporation 
of multiple forward-looking economic scenarios into ECL to meet the measurement objective of IFRS 9. The ECL provision 
is sensitive to the model inputs and economic assumptions underlying the estimate. Refer to 'Risk and capital 
management - Credit risk'. A credit deterioration would also lead to RWA increases. Furthermore, the assumptions and 
judgements used in the MES and ECL assessment at 31 December 2025 may not prove to be adequate, resulting in 
incremental ECL provisions for NWM Group. 
 
NWM Group has exposure to shadow banking entities (i.e. entities which carry out activities of a similar nature to 
banks but without the same regulatory oversight), and is, as result, required to identify and monitor its exposure to 
these entities, implement and maintain an internal framework for the identification, management, control and mitigation 
of the risks associated with exposure to shadow banking entities, and ensure effective reporting and governance in 
respect of such exposure. If NWM Group is unable to properly identify and monitor its shadow banking exposure, maintain 
an adequate framework, and/or ensure effective reporting and governance in respect of shadow banking exposure, this may 
adversely affect NWM Group. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
 
NWM Group could incur losses or be required to maintain higher levels of capital as a result of limitations or failure 
of various models. 
 
Given the complexity of NWM Group's business, strategy and capital requirements, NWM Group relies on models for a wide 
range of purposes, including to manage its business, assess the value of its assets and its risk exposure, as well as 
to anticipate capital and funding requirements (including to facilitate NatWest Group's mandated stress testing). In 
addition, NWM Group utilises models for valuations, credit approvals, calculation of loan impairment charges on an IFRS 
9 basis, financial reporting and to help address criminal activities in the form of money laundering, terrorist 
financing, bribery and corruption, tax evasion and sanctions as well as external or internal fraud (collectively, 
'financial crime'). NWM Group's models, and the parameters and assumptions on which they are based, are periodically 
reviewed. 
 
Model outputs are inherently uncertain, because they are imperfect representations of real-world phenomena, are 
simplifications of complex real-world systems and processes, and are based on a limited set of observations. NatWest 
Group (which includes NWM Group) also continues to invest in building new capabilities that employ new artificial 
intelligence technologies, such as generative artificial intelligence, and it expects its use of these technologies to 
increase over time. However, there are significant risks involved in utilising more sophisticated modelling approaches, 
including artificial intelligence, and no assurance can be provided that NWM Group's use of artificial intelligence in 
its models will enhance its business or produce only intended or beneficial results. NWM Group may face adverse 
consequences as a result of actions or decisions based on models that are poorly developed, incorrectly implemented, 
outdated, non-compliant, or used inappropriately. This includes models that are based on inaccurate or 
non-representative data (for example, where there have been changes in the micro or macroeconomic environment in which 
NWM Group operates) or as a result of the modelled outcome being misunderstood, or used for purposes for which it was 
not designed. This could result in findings of deficiencies by NatWest Group's (and in particular, NWM Group's) 
regulators (including as part of NatWest Group's mandated stress testing), increased capital requirements, rendering 
some business lines uneconomical, requiring management action or subjecting NWM Group to regulatory sanction, any of 
which in turn may also have an adverse effect on NWM Group and its customers. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
 
NWM Group's financial statements are sensitive to underlying accounting policies, judgements, estimates and 
assumptions. 
 
The preparation of financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect 
the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, expenses, exposures and RWAs. While estimates, judgements and 
assumptions take into account historical experience and other factors (including market practice and expectations of 
future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances), actual results may differ due to the 
inherent uncertainty in making estimates, judgements and assumptions (particularly those involving the use of complex 
models). 
 
Further, accounting policy and financial statement reporting requirements increasingly require management to adjust 
existing judgements, estimates and assumptions for the effects of climate-related, sustainability and other matters 
that are inherently uncertain and for which there is little historical experience which may affect the comparability of 
NWM Group's future financial results with its historical results. Actual results may differ due to the inherent 
uncertainty in making climate-related and sustainability estimates, judgements and assumptions. Refer to 'There are 
significant limitations related to accessing accurate, reliable, verifiable, auditable, consistent and comparable 
climate and sustainability-related data that contributes to substantial uncertainties in accurately assessing, managing 
and reporting on climate and sustainability-related information and risks, as well as making informed decisions.' 
 
Accounting policies deemed critical to NWM Group's results and financial position, based upon materiality and 
significant judgements and estimates, involve a high degree of uncertainty and may have a material impact on its 
results. For 2025, these include fair value, deferred tax and provisions for liabilities and charges. These are set out 
in the section 'Critical accounting policies'. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
Changes in accounting standards may materially impact NWM Group's financial results. 
 
NWM Group prepares its consolidated financial statements in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 
and in accordance with UK-adopted IAS, and IFRS, as issued by the IASB. Changes in accounting standards or guidance by 
accounting bodies and/or changes in accounting standards requirements by regulatory bodies or in the timing of their

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 -7- 

implementation, whether immediate or foreseeable, could result in NWM Group having to recognise additional liabilities 
on its balance sheet, or in further write-downs or impairments to its assets and could also have a material adverse 
effect on NWM Group. Additionally, auditors may have different interpretations of these accounting standards, and any 
change of auditor may lead to unfavourable changes in NWM Group's accounting policies. 
 
NWM Group's trading assets amounted to GBP46.2 billion as at 31 December 2025. The valuation of financial instruments, 
including derivatives, measured at fair value can be subjective, in particular where models are used which include 
unobservable inputs. Generally, to establish the fair value of these instruments, NWM Group relies on quoted market 
prices or, where the market for a financial instrument is not sufficiently credible, internal valuation models that 
utilise observable market data. In certain circumstances, the data for individual financial instruments or classes of 
financial instruments utilised by such valuation models may not be available or may become unavailable due to 
prevailing market conditions. In these circumstances, NWM Group's internal valuation models require NWM Group to make 
assumptions, judgements and estimates to establish fair value, which are complex and often relate to matters that are 
inherently uncertain. Any of these factors could require NWM Group to recognise fair value losses which may have an 
adverse effect on NWM Group's income generation and financial position. 
 
From time to time, the International Accounting Standards Board may also issue new accounting standards or 
interpretations that could materially impact how NWM Group calculates, reports and discloses its financial results and 
financial condition, and which may affect NWM Group's capital ratios, including the CET1 ratio and the required levels 
of regulatory capital. New accounting standards and interpretations that have been issued by the International 
Accounting Standards Board but which have not yet been adopted by NWM Group are discussed in 'Future accounting 
developments'. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects and/ 
or reputation. 
 
NWM Group could be adversely affected if NatWest Group fails to meet the requirements of regulatory stress tests, or if 
NatWest Group's resolution preparations are deemed inadequate. 
 
NatWest Group (which includes NWM Group) is subject to annual and other stress tests by its regulator in the UK. Stress 
tests are designed to assess the resilience of banks to potential adverse economic or financial developments and ensure 
that they have robust, forward-looking capital planning processes that account for the risks associated with their 
business profile. If the stress tests reveal that a bank's existing regulatory capital buffers are not sufficient to 
absorb the impact of the stress, then it is possible that NWM Group may need to take action to strengthen its capital 
position. 
 
Failure by NatWest Group to meet its quantitative and qualitative requirements of the stress tests set forth by its UK 
regulator may result in: NatWest Group's regulators requiring NatWest Group to generate additional capital, 
reputational damage, increased supervision and/or regulatory sanctions and/or loss of investor confidence, which may 
adversely affect NWM Group. 
 
NatWest Group is subject to regulatory oversight by the BoE and the PRA and is required under the PRA Rulebook to carry 
out an assessment of its preparations for resolution, submit a report of the assessment to the PRA, and disclose a 
summary of this report. In August 2024, the BoE communicated its assessment of NatWest Group's preparations for a 
potential resolution scenario and did not identify any areas for further enhancement, shortcomings, deficiencies or 
substantive impediments. 
 
NatWest Group (and NWM Group) could be adversely affected should future BoE assessments deem NatWest Group's 
preparations to be inadequate. If future BoE assessments identify any areas for further enhancement, shortcomings, 
deficiencies or substantive impediments in NatWest Group's ability to achieve the resolvability outcomes or reveal that 
NatWest Group is not adequately prepared to be resolved, or does not have adequate plans in place to meet resolvability 
requirements, NatWest Group may be required to take action to enhance its preparations to be resolvable, resulting in 
additional costs and the dedication of additional resources. Such a scenario may have an impact on NatWest Group (and 
NWM Group) as, depending on the BoE's assessment, potential action may include, but is not limited to, restrictions on 
NatWest Group's maximum individual and aggregate exposures, a requirement to dispose of specified assets, a requirement 
to change its legal or operational structure, a requirement to cease carrying out certain activities and/or to maintain 
a specified amount of MREL. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
 
NatWest Group (including NWM Group) may become subject to the application of UK statutory stabilisation or resolution 
powers which may result in, for example, the write-down or conversion of NWM Group entities' Eligible Liabilities. 
 
The BoE, the PRA, the FCA, and HM Treasury (together, the 'Authorities') are granted substantial powers to resolve and 
stabilise UK-incorporated financial institutions. Five stabilisation options exist: (i) transfer of all of the business 
of a relevant entity or the shares of the relevant entity to a private sector purchaser; (ii) transfer of all or part 
of the business of the relevant entity to a 'bridge bank' wholly or partially-owned by the BoE; (iii) transfer of part 
of the assets, rights or liabilities of the relevant entity to one or more asset management vehicles for management of 
the transferor's assets, rights or liabilities; (iv) the write-down, conversion, transfer, modification, or suspension 
of the relevant entity's equity, capital instruments and liabilities; and (v) temporary public ownership of the 
relevant entity. 
 
These options may be applied to NatWest Group plc as the parent company or to NWM Group, as a subsidiary, where certain 
conditions are met (such as, whether the firm is failing or likely to fail, or whether it is reasonably likely that 
action will be taken (outside of resolution) that will result in the firm no longer failing or being likely to fail). 
Moreover, there are modified insolvency and administration procedures for relevant entities within NatWest Group, and 
the Authorities have the power to modify or override certain contractual arrangements in certain circumstances and 
amend the law for the purpose of enabling their powers to be used effectively and may promulgate provisions with 
retrospective applicability. Similar powers may also be exercised with respect to NWM N.V., in the Netherlands by the 
relevant Dutch and European regulatory authorities. 
 
Uncertainty exists as to how the Authorities may exercise their powers including the determination of actions to be 
undertaken in relation to the ordinary shares and other securities issued by NatWest Group (including NWM Group), which 
may depend on factors outside of NWM Group's control. Moreover, the UK Banking Act 2009 provisions remain largely 
untested in practice, particularly in respect of resolutions of large financial institutions and groups. 
 
If NatWest Group is at or is approaching the point such that regulatory intervention is required, there may 
correspondingly be a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/or 
reputation. 
Operational and IT resilience risk 
 
Operational risks (including reliance on third party suppliers and outsourcing of certain activities) are inherent in 
NWM Group's businesses. 
 
Operational risk is the risk of loss or disruption resulting from inadequate or failed internal processes, procedures, 
people or systems, or from external events. NWM Group operates in several countries, offering a diverse range of 
products and services supported directly or indirectly by third party suppliers. As a result, operational risks or 
losses can arise from a number of internal or external factors (including for example, payment errors or financial 
crime and fraud), for which there is continued scrutiny by third parties on NWM Group's compliance with financial crime 
requirements; see 'NWM Group is exposed to the risks of various litigation matters, regulatory and governmental actions 
and investigations as well as remedial undertakings, the outcomes of which are inherently difficult to predict, and 
which could have an adverse effect on NWM Group.' These risks are also present when NWM Group relies on critical 
service providers (suppliers) or vendors to provide services to it or its customers, as is increasingly the case as NWM 
Group outsources certain activities, including with respect to the implementation of technologies, innovation (such as 
cloud services and artificial intelligence) and responding to regulatory and market changes. 
 
Operational risks also exist due to the implementation of NatWest Group's strategy, and the organisational and 
operational changes involved, including: NatWest Group's cost-controlling and simplification measures; continued 
digitalisation and the integration of artificial intelligence in the business; acquisition, divestments and other 
transactions; the implementation of recommendations from internal and external reviews with respect to certain 
governance processes, policies, systems and controls of NatWest Group entities; and conditions affecting the financial 
services industry generally (including macroeconomic and other geopolitical developments) as well as the legal and 
regulatory uncertainty resulting from these conditions. Any of the above may place significant pressure on NWM Group's

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 -8- 

ability to maintain effective internal controls and governance frameworks. In recent years, NWM Group has materially 
increased its dependence on NatWest Bank Plc and other NatWest Group entities for numerous critical services and 
operations, including, without limitation, property, technology, finance, accounting, treasury, legal, risk, regulatory 
compliance and reporting, financial crime, human resources, and certain other support and administrative functions. A 
failure by NatWest Bank Plc or other NatWest Group entities to adequately supply these services may expose NWM Group to 
critical business failure risk, increased costs, regulatory sanctions, and other liabilities. These and any increases 
in the cost of these services may adversely affect NWM Group. 
 
Financial crime continues to evolve, whether through fraud, scams, cyberattacks or other criminal activity. These risks 
are exacerbated as NWM Group continues to innovate its product offering and increasingly offers digital solutions to 
its customers. NatWest Group (including NWM Group) has made and continues to make significant, multi-year investments 
to strengthen and improve its overall financial crime control framework with prevention systems and capabilities, 
including investment in new technologies and capabilities to further enhance customer due diligence, transaction 
monitoring, sanctions and anti-bribery and corruption systems. A number of NWM Group's financial crime controls are 
operated by NatWest Group on behalf of NWM Group. Financial crime assessment, systems and controls, internal stress 
tests and models are critical to financial crime risk management. Ineffective risk management may arise from a wide 
variety of factors, including lack of transparency or incomplete risk reporting, manual processes and controls, 
inaccurate data, inadequate IT systems, unidentified conflicts or misaligned incentives, lack of accountability control 
and governance, incomplete risk monitoring (including trade surveillance) and failures of systems to properly process 
all relevant data, risks related to unanticipated behaviour or performance and management, insufficient challenges or 
assurance processes, or a failure to commence or timely complete risk remediation projects. Weak or ineffective 
financial crime processes and controls may risk NWM Group inadvertently facilitating financial crime which may result 
in regulatory investigation, sanction, litigation, fines and/or reputational damage. Further, failure to manage these 
risks effectively, or within regulatory expectations, could adversely affect NWM Group's reputation or its relationship 
with its regulators, customers, shareholders or other stakeholders. 
 
NWM Group also faces operational risks as it continues to invest in the automation of certain solutions and customer 
interactions, including through artificial intelligence. Such initiatives may result in operational, reputational and 
conduct risks if the technology is not used appropriately, is defective or inadequate, or is not fully integrated into 
NWM Group's current solutions, systems and controls. The effective management of operational risks is critical to 
meeting customer service expectations and retaining and attracting customer business. Although NWM Group has 
implemented risk controls and mitigation actions, with resources and planning devoted to mitigate operational risk, 
such measures may not be effective in controlling each of the operational risks faced by NWM Group. 
 
Ineffective management of such risks may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial 
condition, prospects, and/or reputation. 
NWM Group is subject to sophisticated and frequent cyberattacks, and compliance with cybersecurity and data protection 
regulations is becoming increasingly complex. 
NWM Group experiences a constant threat from cyberattacks across the entire NatWest Group (including NWM Group) and 
against NatWest Group and NWM Group's supply chain networks, reinforcing the importance of due diligence of, ongoing 
risk management of, and a close working relationship with, the third parties on which NWM Group relies. NWM Group is 
reliant on technology, against which there is a constantly evolving series of attacks, that are increasing in terms of 
frequency, sophistication, impact and severity. The increased availability of malicious tools and the rapid advancement 
of artificial intelligence capabilities reduce entry barriers for malicious actors and accelerate the exploitation of 
vulnerabilities leading to cyberattacks evolving and becoming more sophisticated. As a result, NWM Group is required to 
continue to invest significant resources in additional capability designed to defend against a variety of existing and 
emerging threats. 
 
Third parties continue to make hostile attempts to gain access to, introduce malware (including ransomware) into, and 
exploit potential vulnerabilities of, financial services institutions' IT systems, including those of NWM Group. For 
example, in 2025, NatWest Group and its supply chain were subjected to a small number of attempted Distributed Denial 
of Service and ransomware attacks. These hostile attempts were addressed without material impact on NWM Group or its 
customers by deploying cybersecurity capabilities and controls that seek to manage the impact of any such attacks, and 
sustain availability of services for NWM Group's customers. Consequently, NWM Group continues to invest significant 
resources in developing and evolving cybersecurity capabilities and controls that are designed to mitigate the 
potential effect of such attacks. However, given the nature of the threat, there can be no assurance that these 
capabilities and controls will prevent the potential adverse effect of an attack from occurring. Refer to 'NWM Group's 
operations are highly dependent on its complex IT systems and any IT failure could adversely affect NWM Group.' 
 
Any failure in NWM Group's information and cybersecurity policies, procedures or controls, may result in significant 
financial losses, major business disruption, inability to deliver customer services, or loss of, or ability to access, 
data or systems or other sensitive information (including as a result of an outage) and may cause associated 
reputational damage. Any of these factors could increase costs (including, but not limited to costs, relating to 
notification of, or compensation for customers and credit monitoring), result in regulatory investigations or sanctions 
being imposed or may affect NWM Group's ability to retain and attract customers. Regulators in the UK, US, Europe and 
Asia recognise cybersecurity as an important systemic risk to the financial sector and have highlighted the need for 
financial institutions to improve their monitoring and control of, and resilience (particularly of critical services) 
to cyberattacks, and to provide timely reporting or notification of them, as appropriate (including for example, the 
SEC cybersecurity requirements and the EU Digital Operational Resilience Act ('DORA')). Furthermore, cyberattacks on 
NWM Group's counterparties and suppliers may also have an adverse effect on NWM Group's operations. Additionally, 
malicious third parties may induce employees, customers, third party providers or other users with access to NWM 
Group's systems to wrongfully disclose sensitive information to gain access to NWM Group's data or systems or that of 
NWM Group's customers or employees. Cybersecurity and information security events can derive from factors such as: 
internal or external threat actors, human error, fraud or malice on the part of NWM Group's employees, customers or 
third parties, including third-party providers, or may result from technological failure (including defective, 
inadequate or inappropriately used artificial intelligence based solutions). 
 
NWM Group expects greater regulatory engagement, supervision and enforcement to continue in relation to its overall 
resilience to withstand IT and IT-related disruption, either through a cyberattack or some other disruptive event. Such 
increased regulatory engagement, supervision and enforcement is uncertain in relation to the scope, cost, consequence 
and the pace of change, which may have an adverse effect on NWM Group. Due to NWM Group's reliance on technology, the 
adoption of innovative solutions, the integration of automated processes and artificial intelligence in its business, 
and the increasing sophistication, frequency and impact of cyberattacks, such attacks may have an adverse effect on NWM 
Group. 
 
In accordance with applicable UK and EU data protection, and cybersecurity laws and regulations, NWM Group is required 
to ensure it implements timely appropriate and effective organisational and technological safeguards against 
unauthorised or unlawful access to the data of NWM Group, its customers and its employees. In order to meet this 
requirement, NWM Group relies on the effectiveness of its internal policies, controls and procedures to protect the 
confidentiality, integrity and availability of information held on its IT systems, networks and devices as well as with 
third parties with whom NWM Group interacts. As NatWest Group develops new artificial intelligence-based products, 
proprietary, sensitive, or confidential NWM Group's customer information may be inputted into third-party generative or 
other artificial intelligence or machine learning platforms, and could potentially be accessed by others, including if 
such information is used to train third-party artificial intelligence models. This may increase the risk of data 
leakage, data poisoning, potential bias, discrimination, errors, and misuse. A failure to monitor and manage data in 
accordance with applicable requirements may result in financial losses, regulatory fines, investigations and 
litigation, and associated reputational damage. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 -9- 

NWM Group's operations and strategy are highly dependent on the accuracy and effective use of data. 
 
NWM Group relies on the availability, sourcing, and effective use of accurate and high quality data to support, 
monitor, evaluate, manage and enhance its operations, innovate its products offering, meet its regulatory obligations, 
and deliver its strategy. Investment is being made in data tools and analytics, including raising awareness around 
ethical data usage (for example, in relation to the use of artificial intelligence) and privacy across NWM Group. The 
availability and accessibility of current, complete, detailed, accurate and, wherever possible, machine-readable 
customer segment and sub-sector data, together with appropriate governance and accountability for data, is fast 
becoming a critical strategic asset, which is subject to increased regulatory focus. 
 
Failure to have or to be able to access that data or the ineffective use or governance of that data could result in a 
failure to manage and report important risks and opportunities or satisfy customers' expectations including the 
inability to deliver products and services. This could also place NWM Group at a competitive disadvantage by increasing 
its costs, inhibiting its efforts to reduce costs or its ability to improve its systems, controls and processes. Any of 
the above could result in a failure to deliver NWM Group's strategy. 
 
These data weaknesses and limitations, or the unethical or inappropriate use of data, and/or non-compliance with data 
protection laws could give rise to conduct and litigation risks and may increase the risk of operational challenges, 
losses, reputational damage or other adverse consequences due to inappropriate models, systems, processes, decisions or 
other actions. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
 
NWM Group relies on attracting, retaining, developing and remunerating diverse senior management and skilled personnel, 
and is required to maintain good employee relations. 
 
NWM Group's success depends on its ability to attract, retain, and develop highly skilled and qualified diverse 
workforce, including senior management, and other employees in critical roles (such as in technology, artificial 
intelligence and data), in a highly competitive market. 
 
The inability to compensate employees competitively and/or any reduction of compensation, the perception that NWM Group 
may not be a competitive business, heightened regulatory oversight of banks compared to firms outside of banking and 
ongoing restrictions placed on employee compensation arrangements, particularly in the EU, or other factors, may have 
an adverse effect on NWM Group's ability to hire, retain and engage well qualified employees, especially at a senior 
level, which could adversely affect NWM Group. 
 
In addition, certain economic, market and regulatory conditions may reduce the pool of candidates for key management 
and non-executive roles, including non-executive directors with the right skills, knowledge and experience, or may 
increase the number of departures of existing employees. Moreover, a failure to foster a diverse workforce and an 
inclusive work environment may adversely affect NWM Group's employee engagement and the execution of its strategy, and 
could also have an adverse effect on its reputation with customers, investors and regulators. 
 
NWM Group's businesses are also exposed to risks from employee, contractor, or service providers misconduct including 
non-compliance with policies and regulations, negligence or fraud (including financial crimes and fraud), any of which 
could result in regulatory fines or sanctions and serious reputational or financial harm to NWM Group. Hybrid working 
arrangements are also subject to regulatory scrutiny to ensure adequate recording, surveillance and supervision of 
regulated activities and compliance with regulatory requirements and expectations, including requirements to: meet 
threshold conditions for regulated activities; ensure the ability to oversee functions (including any outsourced 
functions); ensure no detriment is caused to customers; and ensure no increased risk of financial crime. 
 
Some of NWM Group's employees are represented by employee representative bodies, including trade unions and works 
councils. Engagement with its employees and such bodies is important to NWM Group in maintaining good employee 
relations. Any breakdown of these relationships may adversely affect NWM Group. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
 
NWM Group's operations are highly dependent on its complex IT systems and any IT failure could adversely affect NWM 
Group. 
 
NWM Group's operations are highly dependent on the ability to process a very large number of transactions efficiently 
and accurately while complying with applicable laws and regulations. The proper functioning of NatWest Group's 
(including NWM Group's) transactional and payment systems, financial crime and fraud detection systems and controls, 
risk management, credit analysis and reporting, accounting, customer service and other IT systems, including cloud 
services providers (some of which are owned and operated by other entities in NatWest Group or third parties), is 
critical to NWM Group's operations. NWM Group's reliance on a limited number of cloud services providers increases its 
exposure to disruption events affecting these cloud services providers. 
 
Individually or collectively, whether operated by NWM Group or by a third party supplier, any system failure (including 
defective or inadequate automated processes or artificial intelligence based solutions), loss of service availability, 
or breach of data security could potentially cause significant damage to: (i) important business services across NWM 
Group; and (ii) NWM Group's ability to provide services to its customers, which could result in reputational damage, 
significant compensation costs and regulatory sanctions (including fines resulting from regulatory investigations) or a 
breach of applicable regulations and could affect NWM Group's regulatory approvals, competitive position, business and 
brands, which could undermine its ability to attract and retain customers and talent. 
 
NWM Group outsources certain functions as it innovates and offers new digital solutions to its customers. Outsourcing, 
alongside hybrid working, heighten the above risks. NWM Group uses IT systems that enable remote working interface with 
third-party systems, and NWM Group could experience service denials or disruptions if such systems exceed capacity or 
if NWM Group or a third-party system fails or experiences any interruptions, all of which could result in business and 
customer interruption and related reputational damage, significant compensation costs, regulatory sanctions and/or a 
breach of applicable regulations. Hybrid working arrangements for NWM Group employees place heavy reliance on the IT 
systems that enable remote working and may place additional pressure on NWM Group's ability to maintain effective 
internal controls and governance frameworks and increase operational risk. 
 
In 2025, NWM Group continued to make considerable investments to further simplify, upgrade and improve its IT and 
technology capabilities (including migration of certain services to cloud platforms and risk-based removal of 
technology obsolescence). NWM Group continues to develop and enhance digital services for its customers and seeks to 
improve its competitive position through integrating automated processes and artificial intelligence-based solutions in 
its business and by enhancing controls and procedures and strengthening the resilience of services including 
cybersecurity. Any failure of these investment and rationalisation initiatives to achieve the expected results, due to 
poor design or implementation, defects, or otherwise, may adversely affect NWM Group's operations, its reputation and 
ability to retain or grow its customer business or adversely affect its competitive position. Refer to 'NWM Group has 
been in a period of, and may continue to be subject to, significant structural and other change'. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
A failure in NWM Group's risk management framework could adversely affect NWM Group, including its ability to achieve 
its strategic objectives. 
  
 
Risk management is a fundamental component of NatWest Group's operations and is critical to the effective delivery of 
its long-term strategic objectives. NWM Group operates within NatWest Group's Enterprise-Wide Risk Management Framework 
('EWRMF'), which sets the approach for risk management and outlines key principles for sound risk governance and 
setting of risk appetite with respect to: financial risk (capital risk, liquidity and funding risk, credit risk, traded 
market risk, non-traded, market risk, pension risk, earning stability risk) and non-financial risk (model risk, 
reputational risk, financial crime, operational risk, compliance and conduct risk). Non-compliance with this framework, 
including deviations from risk appetite, or any significant shortcomings in related controls and procedures, may have a 
detrimental effect on NWM Group's financial condition, strategic delivery, or result in inaccurate reporting of risk 
exposures. 
 
NWM Group promotes a risk-aware culture and invests in policies and resources to manage risks. However, these measures 
may not entirely prevent a failure in NWM Group's risk management framework. For example, instances of misconduct may 
arise from: business decisions, actions or reward mechanisms that fail to comply with NWM Group's regulatory 
obligations, do not adequately address customers' needs, or are misaligned with NWM Group's strategic objectives;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 -10- 

ineffective product management; unethical or inappropriate use of data, information asymmetry, implementation and 
utilisation of new technologies, outsourcing of customer service and product delivery; inappropriate behaviour towards 
customers, customer outcomes, the possibility of mis-selling of financial products; and mishandling of customer 
complaints. Furthermore, any failure in the EWRMF may also result in the inability for NWM Group to achieve its 
strategic objectives for its customers, employees and wider stakeholders. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
 
NWM Group's operations are subject to inherent reputational risk. 
 
Reputational risk relates to stakeholder and public perceptions of NWM Group arising from an actual or perceived 
failure to meet stakeholder or the public's expectations, including with respect to NatWest Group's strategy and 
related targets, NWM Group's strategy, or due to any events, behaviour, action or inaction by NWM Group, its employees 
or those with whom NWM Group is associated. Refer to 'NWM Group's businesses are subject to substantial regulation and 
oversight, which are constantly evolving and may adversely affect NWM Group.' This includes harm to its brand, which 
may be detrimental to NWM Group's business, including its ability to build or sustain business relationships with 
customers, stakeholders and regulators, and may cause low employee morale, regulatory censure or reduced access to, or 
an increase in the cost of, funding. Reputational risk may arise whenever there is, or there is perceived to be, a 
material lapse in standards of integrity, controls, compliance, customer or operating efficiency, or regulatory or 
press scrutiny, and may adversely affect NWM Group's ability to attract and retain customers. 
 
In particular, NWM Group's ability to attract and retain customers, and talent, and engage with counterparties may be 
adversely affected by factors including: negative public opinion resulting from the actual or perceived manner in which 
NWM Group or any other member of NatWest Group conducts or modifies its business activities and operations, media 
coverage (whether accurate or otherwise), employee misconduct, NWM Group's financial performance, IT systems failures 
or cyberattacks, data breaches, financial crime and fraud, the actual or perceived practices in the banking and 
financial industry in general, or a wide variety of other factors. 
 
Technologies, in particular online social networks and other broadcast tools that facilitate communication with large 
audiences in short timeframes and with minimal costs, may also significantly increase and accelerate the impact of 
damaging information and allegations. 
 
Although NWM Group has a Reputational Risk Policy and framework to identify, measure and manage material reputational 
risk exposures, there is a risk that it may not be successful in avoiding or mitigating damage to its business or its 
various brands from reputational risk. 
 
Any of the above aspects of reputational risk may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, 
financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation. 
Legal and regulatory risk 
NWM Group's businesses are subject to substantial regulation and oversight, which are constantly evolving and may 
adversely affect NWM Group. 
 
NWM Group is subject to extensive laws, regulations, guidelines, corporate governance practice and disclosure 
requirements, administrative actions and policies in each jurisdiction in which it operates, which presents ongoing 
compliance and conduct risks. Many of these are constantly evolving and are subject to further material changes, which 
may increase compliance and conduct risks, particularly as the laws of different jurisdictions (including those of the 
EU/EEA and UK) diverge. NWM Group expects government and regulatory intervention in the financial services industry to 
remain high for the foreseeable future. 
 
Regulators and governments continue to focus on reforming the prudential regulation of the financial services industry 
and the way financial services are conducted. Measures have included: enhanced capital, liquidity and funding 
requirements, through initiatives such as the Basel 3.1 standards implementation (and any resulting effect on RWAs and 
models), the UK ring-fencing regime, the strengthening of the recovery and resolution framework applicable to financial 
institutions in the UK, the EU and the US, financial industry reforms (such as the FSMA 2023), corporate governance 
requirements, rules relating to the compensation of senior management and other employees, enhanced data protection and 
IT resilience requirements, financial market infrastructure reforms, enhanced regulations in respect of the provision 
of 'investment services and activities'. 
 
There is also continued regulatory focus in certain areas, including conduct, model risk governance, consumer 
protection in retail or other financial markets, competition and disputes regimes, anti-money laundering, 
anti-corruption, anti-bribery, anti-tax evasion, payment systems and digital assets, sanctions and anti-terrorism laws 
and regulations.  
 
In addition, there is significant oversight by competition authorities. The competitive landscape for banks and other 
financial institutions in the UK, EU/EEA, Asia and the US is rapidly changing. Recent regulatory and legal changes have 
resulted and may continue to result in new market participants and changed competitive dynamics in certain key areas. 
 
Regulatory and competition authorities, including the CMA, are also reviewing and focusing more on how they can support 
competition and innovation in digital and other markets. Recent regulatory changes and heightened levels of public and 
regulatory scrutiny in the UK, EU and US have resulted in increased capital, funding and liquidity requirements, 
changes in the competitive landscape, changes in other regulatory requirements and increased operating costs, and have 
impacted, and will continue to impact, product offerings and business models. 
 
Moreover, uncertainties remain as to the extent to which EU/EEA laws will diverge from UK law. For example, bank 
regulation in the UK may diverge from European bank regulation following the enactment of the Financial Services and 
Markets Act 2023 ('FSMA 2023') and the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Act 2023. In particular, FSMA 2023 
provides for the revocation of retained EU laws relating to financial services regulation, but sets out that this 
process will likely take a number of years and that the intention is that specific retained EU laws will not be revoked 
until such time as replacement regulatory rules are in place. The actions taken by regulators in response to any new or 
revised bank regulation and other rules affecting financial services, may adversely affect NWM Group, including its 
business, non-UK operations, group structure, compliance costs, intragroup arrangements and capital requirements. 
 
Other areas in which, and examples of where, governmental policies, regulatory and accounting changes and increased 
public and regulatory scrutiny may have an adverse effect (some of which could be material) on NWM Group include, but 
are not limited to, the following: 
 
 . general changes in government, regulatory, competition or central bank policy (including as a result of the Bank 
  Resolution (Recapitalisation) Act 2025), or changes in regulatory regimes that may influence investor decisions in 
  the jurisdictions in which NWM Group operates; 
 . rules relating to foreign ownership, expropriation, nationalisation and confiscation or appropriation of assets; 
 . increased risk of legal action against NWM Group in relation to the remediation of defects in certain historical 
  property developments; 
 . new or increased regulations relating to data protection as well as IT controls and resilience; 
 . the introduction of, and changes to, taxes, levies or fees applicable to NWM Group's operations, such as changes in 
  tax rates, changes in the scope and administration of the Bank Levy, increases in the bank corporation tax 
  surcharge in the UK, restrictions on the tax deductibility of interest payments or further restrictions imposed on 
  the treatment of carry-forward tax losses that reduce the value of deferred tax assets and require increased 
  payments of tax;  
 . increased innovation in private digital asset propositions, such as stablecoin or tokenised deposits, which may 
  challenge traditional payment methods and have other potential adverse effects on UK banks (such as higher funding 
  costs or a reduced deposit base); 
 . regulatory enforcement in the form of PRA imposed financial penalties for failings in banks' regulatory reporting 
  governance and controls, and ongoing regulatory scrutiny; and the PRA's thematic reviews of the governance, 
  controls and processes for preparing regulatory returns of selected UK banks, including NatWest Group (of which NWM 
  Group is a part of); 
 . changes in policy and practice regarding enforcement, investigations and sanctions, supervisory activities and 
  reviews; 
 . 'Dear CEO' and similar letters issued by supervisors and regulators from time to time; 
 . changes in policy intended to expand consumer access to retail investment products and services, including through 
  the introduction of targeted support; 
 . reform to the Consumer Credit Act 1974; 
 . new or increased regulations relating to financial crime; and 
 . any regulatory requirements relating to the use of artificial intelligence and large language models across the 
  financial services industry (such as the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act). 
  
 
Any of these developments (including any failure to comply with or correctly interpret new rules and regulations) could

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 -11- 

also have an adverse effect on NWM Group's authorisations and licences, the products and services that NWM Group may 
offer, its reputation and the value of its assets, NWM Group's operations or legal entity structure, and the manner in 
which NWM Group conducts its business. 
 
Material consequences could arise should NWM Group be found non-compliant with these regulatory requirements. 
Regulatory developments may also result in an increased number of regulatory investigations and proceedings and have 
increased the risks relating to NWM Group's ability to comply with the applicable body of rules and regulations in the 
manner and within the timeframes required. 
 
Changes in laws, rules or regulations, or in their interpretation or enforcement, or the implementation of new laws, 
rules or regulations, including contradictory or conflicting laws, rules or regulations by key regulators or 
policymakers in different jurisdictions (such as divergence of regulations of digital assets and cryptocurrency), or 
failure by NWM Group to comply with such laws, rules and regulations, may adversely affect NWM Group's business, 
results of operations and outlook. In addition, uncertainty and insufficient international regulatory coordination as 
enhanced supervisory standards are developed and implemented may adversely affect NWM Group's reputation, ability to 
engage in effective business, capital and risk management planning. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
 
NWM Group is exposed to the risks of various litigation matters, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations 
as well as remedial undertakings, the outcomes of which are inherently difficult to predict, and which could have an 
adverse effect on NWM Group. 
 
NWM Group's operations are diverse and complex and it operates in legal and regulatory environments that expose it to 
potentially significant civil actions (including those following on from regulatory sanction), as well as criminal, 
regulatory and governmental proceedings. NWM Group has resolved a number of legal and regulatory actions over the past 
several years but continues to be, and may in the future be, involved in such actions in the US, the UK, Asia, Europe 
and other jurisdictions. 
 
NWM Group is, has been or will likely be involved in a number of significant legal and regulatory actions, including 
investigations, proceedings and ongoing reviews (both formal and informal) by governmental law enforcement and other 
agencies and litigation proceedings, including in relation to the offering of securities, conduct in the foreign 
exchange market, the setting of benchmark rates such as LIBOR and related derivatives trading, the issuance, 
underwriting, and sales and trading of fixed-income securities (including government securities), product mis-selling, 
customer mistreatment, anti-money laundering, antitrust, VAT recovery, record keeping, reporting, and various other 
issues. 
 
There is also an increasing risk of new class action claims being brought against NWM Group in the Competition Appeal 
Tribunal for breaches of competition law, as well as a risk of activist actions, particularly relating to climate 
change and sustainability-related matters. Legal and regulatory actions are subject to many uncertainties, and their 
outcomes, including the timing, amount of fines, damages or settlements or the form of any settlements, which may be 
material and in excess of any related provisions, are often difficult to predict, particularly in the early stages of a 
case or investigation. NWM Group's expectation for resolution may change and substantial additional provisions and 
costs may be recognised in respect of any matter. 
 
The resolution of significant investigations includes NWM Plc's December 2021 spoofing-related guilty plea in the 
United States that was agreed with the US Department of Justice ('DOJ'), and involves a multi-year period of probation 
and ongoing commitments to improve the compliance programme and reporting obligations. In the event that NWM Plc does 
not meet its obligations to the DOJ, this may lead to adverse consequences such as findings that NWM Plc violated its 
probation term and possible re-sentencing, and/or increased costs, amongst other consequences. For additional 
information relating to this and other legal and regulatory proceedings and matters to which NWM Group is currently 
exposed, see 'Litigation and regulatory matters' at Note 25 to the consolidated accounts. 
 
Recently resolved matters or adverse outcomes or resolution of current or future legal or regulatory matters, could 
increase the risk of greater regulatory and third-party scrutiny and/or result in future legal or regulatory actions, 
and could have material financial, reputational, or collateral consequences for NWM Group's business and result in 
restrictions or limitations on NWM Group's operations. 
 
These may include the effective or actual disqualification from carrying on certain regulated activities and 
consequences resulting from the need to reapply for various important licences or obtain waivers to conduct certain 
existing activities of NWM Group, particularly but not solely in the US, which may take a significant period of time 
and the results and implications of which are uncertain. Disqualification from carrying on any activities, whether 
automatically as a result of the resolution of a particular matter or as a result of the failure to obtain such 
licences or waivers could adversely affect NWM Group's business, in particular in the US. This in turn and/or any 
fines, settlement payments or penalties may have an adverse effect on NWM Group. Similar consequences could result from 
legal or regulatory actions relating to other parts of NatWest Group. 
 
Failure to comply with undertakings made by NWM Group to its regulators, or the conditions of probation resulting from 
the spoofing-related guilty plea, may result in additional measures or penalties being taken against NWM Group. In 
addition, any failure to administer conduct redress processes adequately, or to handle individual complaints fairly or 
appropriately, could result in further claims as well as the imposition of additional measures or limitations on NWM 
Group's operations, additional supervision by NWM Group's regulators, and loss of investor confidence. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
Changes in tax legislation (or application thereof) or failure to generate future taxable profits may impact the 
recoverability of certain deferred tax assets recognised by NWM Group. 
In accordance with the accounting policies set out in the section 'Critical accounting policies', NWM Group has 
recognised deferred tax assets on losses available to relieve future profits from tax only to the extent it is probable 
that they will be recovered. The deferred tax assets are quantified on the basis of current tax legislation and 
accounting standards and are subject to change in respect of the future rates of tax or the rules for computing taxable 
profits and offsetting allowable losses. 
 
Failure to generate sufficient future taxable profits or further changes in tax legislation or the application thereof 
(including with respect to rates of tax) or changes in accounting standards may reduce the recoverable amount of the 
recognised tax loss deferred tax assets, amounting to GBP132 million as at 31 December 2025. Changes to the treatment of 
certain deferred tax assets may impact NWM Group's capital position. In addition, NWM Group's interpretation or 
application of relevant tax laws may differ from those of the relevant tax authorities and provisions are made for 
potential tax liabilities that may arise on the basis of the amounts expected to be paid to tax authorities. The 
amounts ultimately paid may differ materially from the amounts provided depending on the ultimate resolution of such 
matters. 
 
Any of the above may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future results, financial condition, prospects, and/ 
or reputation. 
 
Climate and sustainability-related risks 
 
NWM Group and its Value Chain face climate and sustainability-related risks that may adversely affect NWM Group. 
 
NWM Group is subject to financial and non-financial risks associated with climate change, nature-related and social 
matters (together sustainability-related matters). These matters impact NWM Group directly through its own operations 
and employees and indirectly through its value chain, including its investors, customers, counterparties and suppliers, 
and business partners (collectively, our 'Value Chain'), and business activities. 
 
Financial and non-financial risks from climate change can arise through physical and transition risks. In addition, NWM 
Group may also  be exposed to legal, regulatory or financial consequences arising from NWM Group's actions or omissions 
related to climate and sustainability-related matters, giving rise to liability risk. 
 
Climate-related physical risks are associated with increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, 
including floods, wildfires and changes in climate conditions. Such events can impact employee health and safety, 
negatively impact local communities where NWM Group operates, damage assets, property and infrastructure, and disrupt 
operations and supply chains, resulting in changes in asset value, deterioration of the value of collateral or 
insurance shortfalls and increased costs and credit defaults. This can negatively impact the creditworthiness of 
customers and their ability and/or willingness to pay fees, afford new products or repay their debts, leading to 
increased default rates, delinquencies, write-offs and impairment charges in NWM Group's portfolios while 
simultaneously increasing NWM Group's own operational costs and exposing it to potential business continuity

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Report 2025 -12- 

challenges. In addition, NWM Group's premises and operations, or those of its critical outsourced functions may 
experience damage or disruption leading to increased costs for NWM Group. 
 
Climate-related transition risks arise from the UK's and global economies' shift to net zero. The pace and nature of 
transition, whether orderly or disorderly, depends significantly on timely and appropriate government policy and 
regulatory changes, immediate actions from national and regional governments, new technological innovation, changes to 
supply and demand systems within industries, customer behaviour and market sentiment. In addition, there is significant 
uncertainty about how climate change and the world's transition to a net-zero economy will unfold over time and how and 
when climate and other sustainability-related risks will manifest. This could adversely impact profitability, market 
stability and the resilience of financial institutions, including NWM Group. In addition, the transition may affect NWM 
Group's customers and businesses across sectors in different ways and at different levels of risk. These timeframes are 
considerably longer than NWM Group's historical and current strategic, financial, resilience and investment planning 
horizons. Transition risks may also trigger reputational and liability exposures, especially if NatWest Group 
(including NWM Group) is perceived as not meeting its climate ambitions, targets and commitments, or not making 
progress against NatWest Group's climate transition plan. 
 
Moreover, beyond climate change, NWM Group and its Value Chain may face financial and non-financial risks arising from 
acute or chronic nature-related physical risks, (such as wildfires, pollution, water stress and loss of biodiversity), 
nature-related transition risks (such as risk arising directly or indirectly due to changes in policy, market and 
technology, changes in perception concerning an organisation's actual or perceived nature impacts and from legal 
claims) and social issues (such as data protection and privacy, impact of increased adoption of artificial intelligence 
technology, human rights abuse, conflict and security, land rights, labour rights and unjust working conditions, modern 
slavery and child labour, discrimination and lack of support for the vulnerable, negative impact on people's standard 
of living and health, inequality, accessible banking and financial inclusion, and financial crime). 
 
There are heightened regulatory expectations, growing scrutiny from investors, civil society, and other external 
stakeholders, with businesses being increasingly expected to be transparent about their efforts to identify, assess, 
mitigate and manage nature-related and social risks. NWM Group may face reputational, regulatory non-compliance and 
litigation risks if it is directly or indirectly linked to adverse nature-related or social impacts and fails to 
adequately manage the risks associated with those impacts. 
 
Climate and sustainability-related risks are inter-linked and may (i) adversely impact the broader economy, affecting 
interest rates, inflation and growth, which in turn may reduce profitability and financial stability; (ii) adversely 
impact asset pricing and valuations of NWM Group's and other securities, potentially triggering wider disruptions 
across the financial system; (iii) adversely impact the viability or resilience of business models over the medium to 
longer term, particularly those business models most vulnerable to climate and sustainability-related risks; (iv) 
result in losses from liability or reputational damage, such as negative media, activist pressure, or public criticism, 
if NWM Group or its Value Chain are linked to adverse climate or sustainability-related  impacts; and (v) may intensify 
existing exposures across multiple risk categories, including credit, operational (e.g. business continuity), market 
and liquidity, model, reputational regulatory compliance, conduct and pension risks. 
 
Failure by NWM Group to timely identify, assess, mitigate and manage climate and sustainability-related risks, as well 
as failure to respond to emerging opportunities, evolving regulatory requirements, and shifting market and external 
expectations, may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's business, financial condition, future results, access 
to finance, cost of capital, reputation, and the value of its securities. 
NatWest Group's (including NWM Group) strategy relating to climate and sustainability is subject to execution and 
reputational risks. NatWest Group's (including NWM Group) climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and 
commitments may not be achieved, and NatWest Group's climate transition plan may not be implemented, without timely and 
appropriate government policy, technology developments, and suppliers, customers and society supporting the 
transition.  
NatWest Group has an ambition to be net zero across its financed emissions, assets under management and operational 
value chain by 2050. NatWest Group also has an ambition at least to halve the climate impact of its financing activity 
by 2030, against a 2019 baseline, supported by portfolio-level activity-based targets. NatWest Group may also announce 
other climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments and may withdraw, retire, amend, replace or 
supersede existing ones from time to time, whether or not they have been achieved, where it considers this to be 
appropriate having regard to its strategic objectives, or where required or appropriate to do so by applicable law, 
regulation or supervisory expectations. 
 
NWM Group's ability to contribute to achieving NatWest Group's climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets 
and commitments, and to contribute to implementing NatWest Group's climate transition plan, may require NWM Group to 
make changes to its business, operating model, existing exposures, and products and services. This may include reducing 
its estimated financed emissions and discontinuing certain activities over time. NatWest Group (including NWM Group), 
acknowledge that (i) emission reductions are unlikely to be linear; (ii) UK Parliament will set a new legal limit on 
greenhouse emissions as part of the Seventh Carbon Budget in June 2026 which may have an impact on the achievement of 
NatWest Group's (including NWM Group) climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments, and the 
implementation of NatWest Group's climate transition plan; and (iii) increases in lending and financing activities may 
wholly or partially offset some or all these reductions, which may increase the extent of changes and reductions 
necessary 
 
NWM Group's ability to contribute to achieving NatWest Group's strategy, including its climate and 
sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments, and to contribute to implementing NatWest Group's climate 
transition plan is dependent on many factors and uncertainties beyond NWM Group's control. These include (but are not 
limited to): (i) the extent and pace of climate change, including the timing and manifestation of physical and 
transition risks and nature loss; (ii) the macroeconomic environment; (iii) the effectiveness of actions of 
governments, legislators, regulators and businesses; (iv) the response of wider society. 
 
NWM Group's Value Chain and other stakeholders to mitigate the impact of climate and sustainability-related risks; (v) 
changes in customer and societal behaviour and demand; (vi) availability of commercially viable opportunities in 
sustainable finance markets, competition dynamics, capital markets appetite, investor expectations, and external credit 
and concentration risk appetites which may constrain the scale or risk profile of opportunities accessible to NWM Group 
; (vii) developments in available technology; (viii) the rollout of low carbon infrastructure; and (ix) the 
availability of accurate, verifiable, reliable, auditable, consistent and comparable data. 
 
These external factors and other uncertainties may make it complex for NWM Group to contribute to achieving NatWest 
Group's climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments, and to contribute to implementing 
NatWest Group's climate transition plan, and there is a risk that some or all of NatWest Group's (including NWM Group) 
climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments may not be achieved, or NatWest Group's climate 
transition plan may not be implemented within the intended timescales, or at all. 
 
Moreover, the rising energy demand associated with artificial intelligence workloads, whether generated internally or 
through third-party providers, may increase NatWest Group's (including NWM Group's) own operational footprint. While 
NatWest Group (including NWM Group) has taken initial steps to assess the potential impacts of increased artificial 
intelligence usage, its full effects on NatWest Group's (including NWM Group's) own operational footprint remain 
uncertain but could have an adverse effect on achieving NatWest Group's (including NWM Group's) climate and 
sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments and the implementation of NatWest Group's climate transition 
plan. 
 
Any delay or failure by NWM Group in putting into effect, making progress against, or contributing to achieving NatWest 
Group's climate and sustainability-related ambitions, targets and commitments, and to contributing to the 
implementation of NatWest Group's climate transition plan may have a material adverse effect on NWM Group's future 
results, financial condition, prospects, and/or reputation and may increase the climate and sustainability-related 
risks NWM Group faces. 
There are significant limitations related to accessing accurate, reliable, verifiable, auditable, consistent and 
comparable climate and sustainability-related data that contribute to substantial uncertainties in accurately

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
