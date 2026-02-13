DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Results 2025

NatWest Markets Plc / Key word(s): Annual Results NatWest Markets Plc Annual Results 2025 2026-02-13 / 08:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NatWest Markets Group (NWM Group) Results for the year ended 31 December 2025 Financial review RBSFinance NWM Group reported a profit for the year ended 31 December 2025 of GBP275 million compared with a profit of GBP63 million for the year ended 31 December 2024. Higher income largely reflected a stronger performance in the Currencies and Capital Markets business lines. Operating expenses increased in 2025, as a decrease in litigation and conduct costs was more than offset by a rise in other operating expenses. Highlights Financial performance . Income of GBP1,471 million in 2025 was up by GBP234 million compared with GBP1,237 million in 2024. The increase was largely driven by stronger performances in Currencies and Capital Markets, higher income from the profit share arrangement with fellow NatWest Group subsidiaries, one-off gains recognised in 2025 and lower foreign exchange (FX) reserves recycling losses. These increases were partially offset by lower revenues from Fixed Income. . Operating expenses of GBP1,308 million increased by GBP100 million compared with GBP1,208 million in 2024. Litigation and conduct costs of GBP63 million reflected ongoing progress in closing legacy matters, including any associated conduct remediation activity, and were down by GBP39 million compared with GBP102 million in 2024. Other operating expenses of GBP1,245 million were GBP139 million higher than GBP1,106 million in 2024, largely driven by increases in technology investment costs and staff costs, lower VAT recoveries and a credit recognised in 2024 in relation to property charges. . Total assets and total liabilities both decreased by GBP14.8 billion to GBP168.4 billion and GBP161.4 billion respectively at 31 December 2025, compared with the prior year. Derivative assets were down by GBP17.2 billion, largely reflecting FX volatility across major currencies including the weakening of USD in 2025, following contrasting trends in Q4 2024, and variations in interest rates across different currencies and tenors. Funded assets were up by GBP2.4 billion, mainly driven by increases in loans to customers and other financial assets. Capital and leverage . Total NWM Plc RWAs were GBP21.5 billion at 31 December 2025, compared with GBP20.8 billion at 31 December 2024. The increase in 2025 was mainly driven by higher credit risk, primarily reflecting growth in lending, and an increase in operational risk RWAs following the annual recalculation, including an acceleration from Q1 2026 to align with market practice. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in market risk which reflected active risk management. . NWM Plc's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 18.4% at 31 December 2025, compared with 18.2% at 31 December 2024. The increase in the year was largely driven by higher CET1 capital, partially offset by the increase in RWAs. . Total Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) for NWM Plc at 31 December 2025 was GBP9.8 billion, compared with GBP10.0 billion at 31 December 2024. The decrease in total MREL in 2025 was largely due to a reduction in eligible capital, driven by the redemption of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital notes with NatWest Group plc of USD1.15 billion, partially offset by the issuance of two new AT1 instruments with NatWest Group plc amounting to GBP600 million. In addition, senior unsecured debt reduced by GBP0.1 billion during 2025, largely due to the maturity of an internal MREL instrument with NatWest Group plc of USD1.15 billion, and the impact of FX movements, partially offset by two new internal MREL instruments with NatWest Group plc of EUR580 million and GBP490 million respectively. The MREL ratio decreased to 45.6% of RWAs at 31 December 2025, compared with 48.2% at 31 December 2024, mainly reflecting the increase in RWAs. . NWM Plc's leverage ratio was 5.0% at 31 December 2025 compared with 5.5% at 31 December 2024. The decrease in 2025 reflected lower Tier 1 capital and higher leverage exposure. The increase in leverage exposure was driven by increases in other financial assets and net derivatives, partially offset by a decrease in trading assets. Liquidity and funding . NWM Plc's average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)^(1) increased to 198% (31 December 2024 - 192%), largely reflecting higher average levels in the liquidity portfolio during the year. The liquidity portfolio at 31 December 2025 was GBP20.2 billion, down by GBP0.8 billion compared with GBP21.0 billion at 31 December 2024. Stressed outflow coverage^(2) was 165% at 31 December 2025, compared with 179% at 31 December 2024. . NWM Plc issued a total of GBP7.9 billion across a number of public benchmark transactions during 2025. This includes prefinancing of 2026 funding requirements, taking advantage of favourable market conditions. These transactions comprised EUR3.6 billion and CHF0.2 billion of notes under our Euro Medium Term Note programme, USD4.8 billion of notes under our US Medium Term Note programme and AUD2.0 billion of notes under our AUD debt issuance programme. NWM Plc also raised funding in other formats throughout 2025 including, but not limited to, structured note issuance. . On 13 January 2026, NWM Plc issued a total of EUR1.0 billion of benchmark notes under the EMTN programme. 1. Reported on an average basis in line with supervisory guidelines. The LCR is calculated as the average of the preceding 12 months. 2. NWM Plc's Stressed Outflow Coverage (SOC) is an internal measure calculated by reference to liquid assets as a percentage of net stressed contractual and behavioural outflows over three months. The most severe outcome is selected from a range of scenarios comprised of market-wide, idiosyncratic and a combination of both. This assessment is performed in accordance with PRA guidance. The average SOC is calculated as the average of the preceding 12 months. Capital guidance (1,2) Metric (3) Estimate CET1 ratio 14% MREL ratio (4) >30% Leverage ratio >4%

1. This supersedes all prior guidance. 2. This guidance, targets, expectations and trends discussed in this section represent management's current

medium-term expectations and are subject to change, including as a result of the factors described in the Risk

Factors section on pages 151 to 168 NatWest Markets Plc 2025 Annual Report and Accounts. These statements

constitute forward-looking statements. Refer to Forward-looking statements in this announcement. 3. All metrics presented relate to NWM Plc. 4. Includes total regulatory capital, non-eligible capital and downstreamed internal MREL.

Business performance summary

The table below presents an analysis of key lines of NWM Group's income statement. Commentary refers to the table below as well as the consolidated income statement shown on page 5.

Year ended Quarter ended 31 December 31 December 31 December 30 September 31 December 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Income statement GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Net interest income 488 432 135 109 85 Non-interest income 983 805 248 217 218 Total income 1,471 1,237 383 326 303 Litigation and conduct costs (63) (102) (24) 26 (41) Other operating expenses (1,245) (1,106) (348) (295) (321) Operating expenses (1,308) (1,208) (372) (269) (362) Operating profit/(loss) before impairment losses/releases 163 29 11 57 (59) Impairment (losses)/releases (3) 8 (2) (4) - Operating profit/(loss) before tax 160 37 9 53 (59) Tax credit 115 26 51 73 19 Profit/(loss) for the period 275 63 60 126 (40) Income (1) Fixed Income 135 190 7 23 20 Currencies 632 525 147 158 146 Capital Markets 749 666 190 189 164 Capital Management Unit and other (2) 17 (49) 45 (30) (11) Income including shared revenue before OCA 1,533 1,332 389 340 319 Transfer pricing arrangements with fellow

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)