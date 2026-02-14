Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2026) - Laborjack, a leading provider of tech-enabled workforce solutions, officially announced today the expansion of its on-demand construction labor services across the Colorado Front Range. This strategic growth-targeting the Denver, Colorado Springs, and Greeley markets-comes in direct response to a 4,700-job decline in metro construction payrolls over the last year. By scaling its platform, Laborjack aims to provide contractors with immediate, data-verified crews to mitigate the project delays currently affecting 92 percent of Colorado firms.





Construction labor shortages are increasing across Colorado again in 2026. Which has many local contractors reevaluating how they staff their job sites. From Denver's commercial corridors to booming residential markets in Colorado Springs and Greeley, crews are running tighter, timelines are steeper, and traditional workforce fixes are no longer keeping pace.

Recent employment data highlights the labor challenge. In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area, construction payrolls fell by about 4,700 jobs year over year, one of the largest declines among U.S. metro areas in the past year.

At the same time, a 2025 construction industry survey found that 92 percent of construction firms are struggling to hire workers, with nearly half reporting that staffing shortages have delayed projects.

Contractors say the impact of these trends is felt in daily production. When crews are short, site supervisors are pulled off lead tasks to cover basics, overtime climbs, and project milestones slip.

"It's no longer just a planning issue," said Blake Craig, CEO of Colorado-based Laborjack, a provider of on-demand labor support for construction and other industries. "Contractors are having to fill roles faster and with more reliability than traditional options have allowed. They need crews who show up ready to work, without long lead times, unclear pricing, or constant guesswork."

Craig notes that the demand for flexible workforce solutions is growing across Colorado. "We're getting calls from firms who want reliable labor to protect their schedule before a job falls behind," he said. Contractors are increasingly moving away from old-school staffing methods that rely on availability rather than performance data and local reliability. Instead, many are embracing newer models that combine faster response times with greater accountability.

Project leaders are also turning to technology to help manage labor challenges. Newer workforce planning platforms are giving teams real-time visibility into crew availability, skills, and assignments across multiple jobs. At the same time, mobile-first scheduling and communication tools allow supervisors and workers to quickly adjust shifts, fill gaps, and communicate changes when plans shift or workers are unexpectedly unavailable.

Reliable labor coverage, faster fill times, and predictable costs are all top of mind as construction firms refine their workforce strategies in 2026.

"Construction projects are only as strong as the team you put on the ground," said Craig. "When you combine local demand with a tight labor pool, you have to think differently about how you bring crews together. That means being proactive instead of reactive."

As commercial and residential work continues to grow across the state, construction leaders say workforce innovation will play a bigger role in maintaining schedule certainty and protecting jobsite performance.

