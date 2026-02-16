

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from the euro area is the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes foreign trade data for January. In the meantime, consumer prices from Romania and unemployment from Sweden are due.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area industrial production for December. Economists expect output to fall 1.5 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in November.



At 8.00 am ET, core consumer price figures are due from Poland.



