Elektros, Inc.: Presidents' Day Reflections on Leadership, Service, and America's Enduring Promise

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 16, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) proudly extends its Presidents' Day greetings to the world-to shareholders, partners, communities, and all who believe in the strength, stability, and promise of the United States of America. Presidents' Day is a time to honor leadership, to reflect on service and sacrifice, and to reaffirm confidence in our nation's future.

On this meaningful day, we give thanks to God Almighty for this beautiful Presidents' Day and for the many blessings bestowed upon our country. We are grateful for the freedoms earned by generations of Americans, for the courage of our veterans, and for the enduring values that continue to unite us as one nation.

Presidents' Day reminds us that leadership matters-leadership rooted in strength, conviction, and responsibility. We extend our sincere gratitude for our President and Commander-in-Chief, Donald J. Trump, and we pray that God grants him, his wife, his children, and his entire family wisdom, strength, protection, and steadfast resolve as he leads the United States forward.

Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc., shared the following reflection:

"Presidents' Day reminds us that America's greatest strength has always been its people-the men and women who served, built, believed, and never lost faith in this country's future. At Elektros, we are deeply grateful to our veterans, seniors, and families who laid the foundation we stand on today. Their values of discipline, perseverance, and love of country guide our vision as we work to build long-term value responsibly and with optimism for generations to come."

In addition, Elektros proudly offers a message of gratitude to those who serve and have served our nation:

"To all of our soldiers, veterans, and the men and women currently serving in the United States Armed Forces-we thank you. We see you. We honor you. We acknowledge your courage, your sacrifice, and your unwavering commitment to our country. We stand beside you, just as you have always stood for us. On this great Presidents' Day, we express our deepest appreciation for your service and for the freedoms you protect every day. Thank you for allowing us the privilege to say, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you."

At Elektros, we believe that the future shines brightest when it honors the past and embraces opportunity with confidence. Strong leadership-both in public service and in business-is essential to economic resilience, innovation, and shared prosperity.

As a developing company focused on responsible hard-rock lithium exploration, Elektros looks to the future with optimism, energy, and purpose. We are committed to disciplined growth, thoughtful stewardship of resources, and contributing-over time-to America's evolving energy independence and technological leadership.

On this Presidents' Day, we reflect with gratitude, speak with pride, and look ahead with confidence. From all of us at Elektros Inc., thank you for your trust, your service, and your belief in the enduring promise of America.

God bless President Donald J. Trump, God bless our soldiers and veterans, and God bless the United States of America.

About Elektros Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK: ELEK) is dedicated to the responsible exploration and development of hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's long-term vision centers on disciplined resource development and the eventual export of lithium to U.S.-based refineries, aligning Elektros with America's future energy needs.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

