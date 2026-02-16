DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 16-Feb-2026 / 18:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 16 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 16 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 64,651 Highest price paid per share: 159.80p Lowest price paid per share: 153.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 155.9419p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,923,703 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,817,873 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,817,873 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 155.9419p 64,651

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 485 158.40 08:26:24 00377574831TRLO1 XLON 200 158.00 08:30:04 00377576669TRLO1 XLON 286 158.00 08:30:04 00377576670TRLO1 XLON 284 157.80 08:33:57 00377578399TRLO1 XLON 234 157.80 08:33:57 00377578400TRLO1 XLON 499 157.00 08:38:16 00377580048TRLO1 XLON 14 157.00 08:38:16 00377580049TRLO1 XLON 496 154.60 08:38:28 00377580124TRLO1 XLON 515 154.80 08:38:45 00377580295TRLO1 XLON 521 154.60 08:38:45 00377580296TRLO1 XLON 521 154.40 08:38:46 00377580303TRLO1 XLON 494 154.20 08:47:09 00377583319TRLO1 XLON 491 154.00 08:47:11 00377583331TRLO1 XLON 509 154.20 08:47:12 00377583340TRLO1 XLON 508 157.00 08:59:34 00377587798TRLO1 XLON 489 158.00 09:11:06 00377591812TRLO1 XLON 517 157.80 09:11:06 00377591813TRLO1 XLON 1014 159.80 09:39:30 00377602525TRLO1 XLON 481 159.40 10:10:19 00377612075TRLO1 XLON 482 158.80 10:10:50 00377612088TRLO1 XLON 513 158.80 10:10:50 00377612089TRLO1 XLON 513 158.40 10:16:45 00377612256TRLO1 XLON 514 157.60 10:38:00 00377613461TRLO1 XLON 513 157.60 10:38:00 00377613462TRLO1 XLON 489 156.80 11:05:45 00377614246TRLO1 XLON 965 156.20 12:16:34 00377616886TRLO1 XLON 980 156.00 12:26:13 00377617254TRLO1 XLON 988 155.60 12:30:44 00377617445TRLO1 XLON 542 155.60 12:32:10 00377617476TRLO1 XLON 481 155.00 12:32:10 00377617477TRLO1 XLON 963 155.00 12:32:10 00377617478TRLO1 XLON 1730 155.40 12:32:10 00377617479TRLO1 XLON 791 155.20 12:32:10 00377617480TRLO1 XLON 34 155.20 12:32:10 00377617481TRLO1 XLON 14 155.20 12:32:10 00377617482TRLO1 XLON 605 155.20 12:32:10 00377617483TRLO1 XLON 1011 155.00 12:32:10 00377617484TRLO1 XLON 159 154.80 12:39:29 00377617748TRLO1 XLON 339 154.80 12:39:30 00377617749TRLO1 XLON 159 154.80 12:39:30 00377617750TRLO1 XLON 483 154.60 12:39:30 00377617751TRLO1 XLON 518 155.00 13:03:28 00377618588TRLO1 XLON 594 155.80 13:30:38 00377619534TRLO1 XLON 537 155.80 13:30:38 00377619535TRLO1 XLON 291 155.80 13:30:38 00377619536TRLO1 XLON 71 155.80 13:30:38 00377619537TRLO1 XLON 537 156.20 13:30:39 00377619539TRLO1 XLON 537 156.20 13:30:39 00377619540TRLO1 XLON 537 156.20 13:30:39 00377619541TRLO1 XLON 513 155.80 13:30:39 00377619542TRLO1 XLON 142 156.00 13:30:39 00377619543TRLO1 XLON 284 156.00 13:30:39 00377619544TRLO1 XLON 475 156.20 13:30:39 00377619545TRLO1 XLON 279 155.60 13:30:40 00377619546TRLO1 XLON 241 155.60 13:30:40 00377619547TRLO1 XLON 987 156.00 13:31:17 00377619565TRLO1 XLON 525 156.80 14:00:30 00377620343TRLO1 XLON 525 156.60 14:00:30 00377620344TRLO1 XLON 329 157.00 14:01:00 00377620354TRLO1 XLON 495 156.60 14:01:00 00377620355TRLO1 XLON 495 156.40 14:01:00 00377620356TRLO1 XLON 521 156.40 14:01:01 00377620357TRLO1 XLON 431 156.60 14:01:33 00377620367TRLO1 XLON 74 156.60 14:01:33 00377620368TRLO1 XLON 448 156.60 14:01:55 00377620384TRLO1 XLON 54 156.60 14:01:55 00377620385TRLO1 XLON 307 156.60 14:06:44 00377620545TRLO1 XLON 351 156.60 14:06:44 00377620546TRLO1 XLON 291 156.60 14:08:30 00377620618TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2026 13:10 ET (18:10 GMT)