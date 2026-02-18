Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026
Dow Jones News
18.02.2026 09:33 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Removal - EBN Finance Company B.V.

DJ Removal- EBN Finance Company B.V. 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Removal- EBN Finance Company B.V. 
18-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
18/02/2026, 08:00 
 
REMOVAL 
 
EBN Finance Company B.V. 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 
18/02/2026, 08:00: 
Security Description                                 Listing Category  ISIN 
 
7.125% Senior Note Participation Notes due 16/02/2026; fully paid; (Registered in  Debt and debt-like 
denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess    securities     XS2297197266 --  
thereof) (Regulation S) 
 
 
7.125% Senior Note Participation Notes due 16/02/2026; fully paid; (Registered in  Debt and debt-like 
denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess    securities     US26824MAB63 --  
thereof) (Rule 144A)

This notice has been issued by Listings Data Management - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 418394 
EQS News ID:  2277512 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2277512&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
