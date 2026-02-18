DJ Removal- EBN Finance Company B.V.

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Removal- EBN Finance Company B.V. 18-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 18/02/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL EBN Finance Company B.V. The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 18/02/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN 7.125% Senior Note Participation Notes due 16/02/2026; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess securities XS2297197266 -- thereof) (Regulation S) 7.125% Senior Note Participation Notes due 16/02/2026; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess securities US26824MAB63 -- thereof) (Rule 144A)

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

