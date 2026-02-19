DJ Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C) (FT1K LN) Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 15.1169 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4037972 CODE: FT1K LN ISIN: LU1437025296 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K LN LEI Code: 222100W4JS565M7W3C88 Sequence No.: 418631 EQS News ID: 2278634 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2278634&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2026 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)