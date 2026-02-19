Aphrodite Media, Inc. Celebrates Its Launch as a Women-Led Platform Focused on Purpose-Driven Storytelling

Founded by Author, Entrepreneur and Publisher Rachael Eckles, Aphrodite Media, Inc. Positions Women's Stories as Cultural, Commercial, and Creative Power Designed to Ignite Social and Personal Change

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Aphrodite Media, Inc., a new women-led media and publishing company, launches with a bold mission: to elevate women's voices into lasting cultural and commercial assets while preserving creator autonomy. Founded by author, entrepreneur, and publisher Rachael Eckles, the company debuts with an initial publishing slate and plans for strategic expansion.

Publishing operations are led through Aphrodite Books, the company's growing imprint which currently includes the genre-defying Celeste Donovan series and the Can a Frog Jog? children's series. Additional acquisitions will be announced in the coming months, expanding a curated list spanning fiction, nonfiction, wellness, memoir, and children's titles. Submissions are currently open for consideration.

Aphrodite Media operates on a boutique model centered on close author partnership and direct creative collaboration. "Aphrodite Media was built on the belief that memorable stories and the relationships behind them require time and attention," said Eckles. "I work closely with each Aphrodite author to develop work positioned to resonate well beyond its initial release."

While publishing marks its inaugural endeavor, the company is intentionally structured as a multi-platform media enterprise, with plans to expand into original audio programming, digital content, screen adaptations, and other formats that extend the reach of each story.

Philanthropy is embedded in the company's operating model. Through its foundation, Aphrodite Gives, a portion of publisher revenues supports charitable initiatives aligned with both the author and the company, ensuring that creative success contributes to causes reflective of each project's values.

"At Aphrodite, our guiding philosophy is simple: Women's stories deserve both creative freedom and strategic infrastructure," Eckles added. "We support authors in producing standout work, maintaining authority over their voice and vision, and sharing in the long-term value their stories generate-using storytelling to entertain, spark change, and inspire lasting cultural impact."

The launch of Aphrodite Media reflects a broader shift in today's media landscape where creators are building platforms of their own rather than waiting for permission.

The company is finalizing its 2026 slate, with new acquisitions to be announced throughout the year. Unsolicited submissions are considered on a rolling basis.

###

About Aphrodite Media Inc.

Aphrodite Media, Inc. is a boutique, women-led media and publishing company dedicated to editorial excellence, long-term intellectual property, and purpose-driven storytelling. Through its publishing imprint, Aphrodite Books, the company publishes commercial fiction, nonfiction, and children's titles with an emphasis on craft, selectivity, and longevity. Aphrodite Media is structurally aligned with Aphrodite Gives, its philanthropic foundation, allowing publishing success to directly support initiatives aligned with its mission to empower women and girls.

About Rachael Eckles

Rachael Eckles is a New York-based author, publisher, and media entrepreneur known for her Celeste Donovan romantic suspense series and empowering women-driven storytelling. After earning her law and master's degrees, she spent two decades in corporate affairs and litigation before turning fully toward storytelling and publishing. She has built a reputation for blending commercial appeal with bold, modern female narratives. Aphrodite Media Inc. represents the next evolution of her work-scaling storytelling into a fully realized media enterprise.

Media Contact

Rachael Eckles

Founder & CEO, Aphrodite Media, Inc.

rachael@aphroditemedia.co

https://aphroditemedia.co

SOURCE: Aphrodite Media, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/aphrodite-media-inc.-celebrates-its-launch-as-a-women-led-platform-focused-on-1139154