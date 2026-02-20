

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales and public sector finance data. Retail sales are forecast to grow 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in January, following December's 0.4 percent increase. The budget deficit is seen widening to GBP 24 billion from GBP 11.6 billion in November.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue France's flash PMI survey results. The flash composite PMI is forecast to rise to 49.7 in February from 49.1 in the previous month.



At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash composite PMI survey data is due. Economists expect the index to rise to 52.3 in February from 52.1 in the prior month.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone flash composite PMI data is due. The flash composite output index is seen at 51.5 in February, up from 51.3 a month ago.



Half an hour later, S&P Global is scheduled to release UK flash PMI data. The composite PMI is expected to drop to 53.3 in February from 53.7 in the prior month.



