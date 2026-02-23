Stack BTC Plc - Fundraise

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

Stack BTC Plc

("the Company")

Fundraise

Stack BTC Plc (STAK), the UK-based company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality, cash-generative businesses, alongside a Bitcoin treasury, announces that it has completed an equity fundraising amounting to £2,116,500 gross at a price of £0.05 (5 pence) per share through the issue of 42,330,000 New Ordinary Shares.

The fundraise comprises an equity participation by a broad range of investors which will enable the Company to progress its strategy. The following directors and senior management participated in the fundraising as follows:

Name Number of Ordinary Shares Acquired in the Fundraising Amount (£) Paul Withers (1) 12,400,000 £620,000 Jai Patel (2) 2,000,000 £100,000 Kwasi Kwarteng (3) 1,200,000 £60,000 Ray Christopher 800,000 £40,000 David Galan 600,000 £30,000 Brendan Kearns 400,000 £20,000

(1) Includes participation of Kristy Jasper, the partner of Paul Withers.

(2) Includes participation of Kash & Sons Ltd, of which Jai Patel is a significant shareholder.

(3) Includes participation of Harriet Kwarteng, the wife of Kwasi Kwarteng.

The proceeds will be utilised to commence the M&A strategy, initiate the Company's Bitcoin treasury and for general working capital purposes.

The fundraise effectively launches STAK's business plan, with management's ambition being to grow STAK into a substantial business. STAK has experienced leadership with the capability, drive and connections to grow the business.

STAK's Bitcoin treasury strategy is a result of management's strong conviction in Bitcoin's characteristics as a promising long-term store of value when accumulated appropriately and backed by real economic activity.

Shares and Warrants in Issue and Total Voting Rights

The New Ordinary Shares will rank paripassuwith the existing ordinary shares in all respects. Application will be made for the 42,330,000 New Ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Growth Market and Admission is expected to occur on 26 February 2026.

Following Admission, the Company will have 62,930,000 ordinary shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 62,930,000.

In addition, as detailed in the circular to shareholders dated 21 November 2025, the Company has 20,600,000 existing warrants in issue expiring on 20 January 2031. The warrants are exercisable at a price of 1p from the earlier of 21 January 2028 or the date on which the market capitalisation of the Company, calculated by reference to the Company's closing share price on five (5) consecutive trading days, reaches or exceeds £100,000,000.

Holdings in the Company

The resultant disclosable shareholdings in the Company are, to the best of the Company's knowledge, as follows:

Name Shareholding Percentage of Shareholding Paul Withers * (1) 19,900,000 31.62% Melisa Lawton 4,300,000 6.83% Kwasi Kwarteng * (2) 3,700,000 5.88% Jai Patel * (3) 3,250,000 5.16% Daniel Howe 2,900,000 4.61% Brendan Kearns * 750,000 1.19%

* Director of the Company

(1) Beneficial ownership includes 2,400,000 ordinary shares held by Kristy Jasper, the partner of Paul Withers.

(2) Beneficial ownership includes 600,000 ordinary shares held by Harriet Kwarteng, the wife of Kwasi Kwarteng.

(3) Beneficial ownership includes 1,000,000 ordinary shares held by Kash & Sons Ltd, of which Jai Patel is a significant shareholder.

Concert Party

As previously stated, a Concert Party existed comprising Paul Withers, Daniel Howe, Kwasi Kwarteng, Jai Patel, Brendan Kearns, and Sam Daughtry, collectively holding 72% of the Company's share capital.

Following Admission of the New Ordinary Shares, the Concert Party's aggregate shareholding will be reduced to 48.94% of the Company's issued share capital.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Executive Chairman of Stack commented:

"I am delighted that we have closed this funding round, demonstrating investor enthusiasm for our strategy. As governments spend more around the world, we firmly believe that Bitcoin will emerge over time as a sound store of value. We are only at the beginning of a transformation in the world of finance".

