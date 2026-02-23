DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist (PAXG LN) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Feb-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 123.1506 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2575621 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN LEI Code: 549300IMXTZVDI0YUS81 Sequence No.: 418847 EQS News ID: 2279722 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 23, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)