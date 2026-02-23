DJ Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc (MEUS LN) Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Feb-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 303.6186 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56638684 CODE: MEUS LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUS LN LEI Code: 213800RFZBG42O5X1D89 Sequence No.: 418844 EQS News ID: 2279714 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 23, 2026 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)