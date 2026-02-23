

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest since late 2024 in January, final data from the statistical office ISTAT showed Monday.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.0 percent in January from 1.2 percent in December. The statistical office confirmed the preliminary estimate published on February 4. This was the lowest level recorded since October 2024.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, also softened to 1.0 percent in January, as estimated, from 1.2 percent in the previous month.



Goods prices registered an annual fall of 0.2 percent, while services prices increased 2.5 percent. The gap between the services and goods sectors was equal to +2.7 percentage points.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent, in line with estimate. Meanwhile harmonized prices dropped 1.0 percent, due to the start of the winter sales of clothing and footwear. The HICP rate also matched estimate.



