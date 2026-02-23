DoD customers can now leverage Armis Centrix with enhanced security controls and connectivity

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, today announced that it has achieved authorization from the U.S. DoD's Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to operate at an Impact Level 5 (IL5). This means that Armis has met strict requirements to manage and secure the DoD's critical infrastructure, including Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) systems.

"We are committed to helping Federal agencies like the Department of Defense address their toughest cybersecurity challenges," said Alex Mosher, President and CRO at Armis. "Achieving DISA IL5 authorization is an important milestone for Armis as we continue to support DoD customers in safeguarding critical systems, sensitive data and national security infrastructure from evolving cyber threats."

Armis empowers Federal agencies to build and optimize comprehensive cybersecurity programs with Armis Centrix, the FedRAMP and DISA IL authorized Cyber Exposure Management Platform. The company previously achieved FedRAMP Moderate and DISA IL4 authorizations in 2023.

Specifically, Armis Centrix provides the DoD with the ability to fuse deep asset intelligence spanning IT, OT, IoT, IoMT and more with advanced vulnerability management for proactive cybersecurity and defense. The AI-powered platform boosts operational resiliency and supports cross-functional alignment in complex DoD networks.

"Armis is uniquely positioned to help the DoD protect the entire cyber terrain in real time," said Christian Terlecki, Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Armis. "From understanding what assets are in their environment to prioritizing vulnerabilities based on risks, operational impact and criticality, Armis' cyber exposure management platform allows those defending our country to take action and make informed decisions when and where it matters most to ensure mission success."

Building on its significant momentum, the DoD IL5 authorization propels Armis' Federal business into the next stage of growth. Over the past year, the company launched Armis Federal, a dedicated division of Armis focused on providing solutions that address the unique challenges of U.S. government entities, and expanded its Federal Advisory Board. Armis is also in the final stages of achieving FedRAMP High authorization.

Learn more about how Armis helps the DoD secure mission-critical assets here.

About Armis

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization's cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets from the ground to the cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260223340407/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Rebecca Cradick

Vice President, Global Communications

Armis

pr@armis.com