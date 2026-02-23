Waystone ETF ICAV - Secretary's Certificate

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

WAYSTONE ETF ICAV(THE "ICAV")

SECRETARY'S CERTIFICATE

I, Wendy Twamley, in my capacity as authorised signatory of Waystone Management Company (IE) Ltd (trading as Waystone), the duly appointed Secretary of the ICAV, hereby certify that the following is an extract from minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the ICAV held on 16 th February 2026, which was held in accordance with the provisions of the Instrument of Incorporation of the ICAV.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS:

"IT WAS RESOLVED that the investment objective and policy of the Fund be amended as detailed in the appendix "Special Business - Ordinary Resolution" as attached to the Notice of Extraordinary Meeting and Circular."

Wendy Twamley

Authorised Signatory

Waystone Management Company (IE) Ltd

Secretary

Dated this 18 th day of February 2026