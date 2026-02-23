

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fears of a military conflict between the U.S. and Iran weighed on crude oil prices on Monday. Amidst lingering worries about the potential impact of a military attack on crude oil exports from Iran as well as maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz, both Brent and WTI benchmarks gained around a quarter percent.



Brent Oil Futures for May settlement are trading at $71.44, having rallied 0.20 percent from the previous close of $71.30. The day's trading ranged between $70.33 and $71.55. The 52-week trading ranged between $58.4 and $79.4.



With the day's gains, Brent has rallied more than 5 percent over the past week and 9.7 percent over the past month. Year-to-date gains exceed 17 percent.



However, Brent oil is currently down more than 3.5 percent from the levels a year ago and down more than 14 percent from the levels three years ago.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil Futures for April settlement rallied 0.24 percent from the previous close of $66.48 to trade at $66.64. Prices ranged between a high of $66.73 and a low of $65.46 in the day's trading. Trading has ranged between $54.98 and $78.40 over the past 52 weeks.



With weekly gains of 4.7 percent, gains over the past month have surpassed 9 percent. Year-to-date gains are close to 16 percent.



WTI prices are currently more than 5.3 percent below the levels a year ago and almost 13 percent below the levels three years ago.



