Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Red Cloud is pleased to announce the agenda and keynote lineup for its Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase, taking place February 26 & 27, 2026 at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto.

Held annually ahead of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, the event convenes a curated group of mining and exploration companies alongside investors, institutions, and industry stakeholders for two days of company presentations and one-on-one meetings.

Amid strong performance in gold and silver markets and continued interest in copper, uranium, and other materials tied to electrification and infrastructure, this year's program will offer timely exposure to emerging and advancing projects across the global resource sector. The Showcase is designed to facilitate conversation between management teams and the investment community at a time when capital allocation and project development decisions remain closely tied to evolving macroeconomic conditions.

"The Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase creates an opportunity for companies to engage with investors in a more focused setting ahead of what is typically the busiest week of the year for the sector," said Bruce Tatters, CEO of Red Cloud Securities. "Our goal is to provide a forum for meaningful conversations around project advancement, market conditions, and longer-term investment themes influencing the mining industry."

Joining this year's program is a lineup of keynote speakers, including:

Thursday, February 26

Ken Hoffman, Commodity Strategist at Red Cloud Securities

Jonathan Goodman, President & CEO at Dundee Corporation

Friday, February 27

Greg Callaway, Metals and Mining Expert at McKinsey & Company

