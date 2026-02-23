Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.02.2026 15:00 Uhr
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S: Outlook (guidance) for 2026

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 585
February 23rd, 2026

OUTLOOK (GUIDANCE) FOR 2026

The Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S have reviewed and approved the outlook (guidance) for 2026.

Highlights

  • The revenue for 2026 is expected at approximately DKK 140 million (outlook for 2025 DKK is at approximately 140 million)
  • The EBITDA for 2026 is expected at approximately DKK 18 million (outlook for 2025 DKK is at approximately 17 million)
  • The profit before tax for 2026 is expected at approximately DKK 12 million (outlook for 2025 DKK is at approximately 11 million)

The outlook for 2026 is not affected or impacted by the selling process of Selandia Park A/S.

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S will announce the 2025 annual report on March 17th, 2026.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
