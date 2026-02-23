BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23
23 February 2026
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the 'Company')
Results of General Meeting
LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706
Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 12, and special resolutions 13, 14 and 15 under special business of the Company:
Resolution 12:To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.
Resolution 13:To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 12.
Resolution 14:To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
Resolution 15:To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 days' notice.
In accordance with listing rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:
For & Discretionary
%
Votes
Against
%
Votes
Withheld
Resolution 1
61,052,142
99.84
99,343
0.16
108,835
Resolution 2
60,729,325
99.45
336,309
0.55
194,686
Resolution 3
60,735,532
99.43
346,511
0.57
178,277
Resolution 4
61,153,214
99.95
29,111
0.05
77,995
Resolution 5
60,768,715
99.56
269,347
0.44
222,258
Resolution 6
60,939,553
99.82
110,893
0.18
209,874
Resolution 7
60,962,999
99.85
92,114
0.15
205,207
Resolution 8
60,923,924
99.79
126,722
0.21
209,674
Resolution 9
60,972,215
99.88
75,039
0.12
213,066
Resolution 10
|
60,659,318
99.27
446,450
0.73
154,552
Resolution 11
60,991,791
99.80
122,113
0.20
146,416
Resolution 12
61,037,405
99.79
127,619
0.21
95,296
Resolution 13
60,538,441
98.98
626,119
1.02
95,760
Resolution 14
60,780,152
99.34
402,937
0.66
77,231
Resolution 15
60,899,877
99.62
229,492
0.38
130,951
Enquiries:
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited020 7743 3000
Sarah Beynsberger
Lucy Dina
