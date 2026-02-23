BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

23 February 2026

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the 'Company')

Results of General Meeting



LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 12, and special resolutions 13, 14 and 15 under special business of the Company:



Resolution 12:To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.



Resolution 13:To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 12.



Resolution 14:To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Resolution 15:To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 days' notice.



In accordance with listing rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 61,052,142 99.84 99,343 0.16 108,835 Resolution 2 60,729,325 99.45 336,309 0.55 194,686 Resolution 3 60,735,532 99.43 346,511 0.57 178,277 Resolution 4 61,153,214 99.95 29,111 0.05 77,995 Resolution 5 60,768,715 99.56 269,347 0.44 222,258 Resolution 6 60,939,553 99.82 110,893 0.18 209,874 Resolution 7 60,962,999 99.85 92,114 0.15 205,207 Resolution 8 60,923,924 99.79 126,722 0.21 209,674 Resolution 9 60,972,215 99.88 75,039 0.12 213,066 Resolution 10 60,659,318 99.27 446,450 0.73 154,552 Resolution 11 60,991,791 99.80 122,113 0.20 146,416 Resolution 12 61,037,405 99.79 127,619 0.21 95,296 Resolution 13 60,538,441 98.98 626,119 1.02 95,760 Resolution 14 60,780,152 99.34 402,937 0.66 77,231 Resolution 15 60,899,877 99.62 229,492 0.38 130,951

