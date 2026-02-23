Anzeige
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
23.02.2026 17:30 Uhr
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

23 February 2026

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the 'Company')

Results of General Meeting


LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 12, and special resolutions 13, 14 and 15 under special business of the Company:

Resolution 12:To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.


Resolution 13:To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 12.


Resolution 14:To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Resolution 15:To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 days' notice.

In accordance with listing rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary

%

Votes

Against

%

Votes

Withheld

Resolution 1

61,052,142

99.84

99,343

0.16

108,835

Resolution 2

60,729,325

99.45

336,309

0.55

194,686

Resolution 3

60,735,532

99.43

346,511

0.57

178,277

Resolution 4

61,153,214

99.95

29,111

0.05

77,995

Resolution 5

60,768,715

99.56

269,347

0.44

222,258

Resolution 6

60,939,553

99.82

110,893

0.18

209,874

Resolution 7

60,962,999

99.85

92,114

0.15

205,207

Resolution 8

60,923,924

99.79

126,722

0.21

209,674

Resolution 9

60,972,215

99.88

75,039

0.12

213,066

Resolution 10

60,659,318

99.27

446,450

0.73

154,552

Resolution 11

60,991,791

99.80

122,113

0.20

146,416

Resolution 12

61,037,405

99.79

127,619

0.21

95,296

Resolution 13

60,538,441

98.98

626,119

1.02

95,760

Resolution 14

60,780,152

99.34

402,937

0.66

77,231

Resolution 15

60,899,877

99.62

229,492

0.38

130,951

Enquiries:

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited020 7743 3000

Sarah Beynsberger

Lucy Dina



