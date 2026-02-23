Anzeige
23.02.2026
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of GM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

23 February 2026

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Results of General Meeting

Capitalised terms used in this Announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the circular (the "Circular") published by BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") on 10 December 2025.

LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Following the General Meeting which was held today, the Board is pleased to announce that the following Resolution put to Shareholders was passed on a poll:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION (Resolution)

To authorise the Company to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693(4) of the Act) of ordinary shares of U.S.$0.01 each in the capital of the Company (" Ordinary Shares"), following the completion of a tender offer made by Winterflood Securities Limited (" Winterflood") for Ordinary Shares on the terms set out or referred to in the Circular, provided that the maximum number of Ordinary Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 189,270,248 Ordinary Shares, being the number of Ordinary Shares in issue at the commencement of the Tender Offer (excluding those held in treasury, if any).

A copy of the Resolution has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes For (including discretionary)

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld

Resolution

60,609,160

99.74

159,554

0.26

176,699

Enquiries:

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Sarah Beynsberger

Lucy Dina

020 7743 3000

Winterflood Securities Limited

020 3100 0292

Neil Morgan

Sophia Bechev



