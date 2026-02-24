

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the ninth straight session on Tuesday as policymakers focus on currency stability.



The People's Bank of China maintained its one-year loan prime rate at 3.0 percent, as widely expected. Similarly, the five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, was retained at 3.50 percent.



Previously, the bank had reduced its both LPRs by quarter points in October 2024 and 10 basis points each in May 2025.



The central bank sets the LPR monthly based on the submissions of 20 designated banks, though Beijing has influence over the fixing. The LPR replaced the traditional benchmark lending rate in August 2019.



