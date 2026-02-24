

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening on a mixed note Tuesday as investors weigh geopolitical tensions and trade policy shifts.



Warning countries against abandoning trade deals, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that any country 'that wants to 'play games' with the ridiculous Supreme Court decision' will face higher tariffs.



'And worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!!' Trump said and launched a fresh attack on the Supreme Court of the United States, calling it 'incompetent'.



According to a Wall Street Journal report, Trump is considering imposing new tariffs on several industries that could affect sectors such as large-scale batteries, cast iron and iron fittings, plastic piping, industrial chemicals, and power grid and telecom equipment.



It is said these tariffs would be issued under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and would be separate from the 15 percent global tariff that Trump has proposed to remain in effect for five months.



Investors also remain wary of tech disruptions ahead of a profit report from Nvidia coming on Wednesday.



It is feared that companies like Alphabet and Amazon are spending so much on Nvidia's chips that they'll never be able to recoup their investments.



On the geopolitical front, the U.S. is shifting immense military assets into West Asia, sending a warning of its offensive intent to Iran.



After Trump stated that he was considering a limited attack on Iran, Iran has clearly stated that even a small attack will not be tolerated and it will take strong action in response.



Asian stocks were mixed after a fresh AI-linked selloff on Wall Street overnight. Gold fell from a three-week high on profit taking as the dollar edged higher after two days of losses.



Oil prices rose after Trump said he would prefer reaching an agreement with Iran but warned of a 'very bad day' for Iran, if upcoming talks fail.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell sharply as President Trump ramped up his new tariffs in light of the Supreme Court's tariff ruling on Friday, striking down his sweeping reciprocal taxes on imports from around the world.



Beyond a 15 percent tariff that could last for up to 150 days, unless Congress extends it further, Trump warned he could end up imposing tariffs in a 'much more powerful and obnoxious way'.



'During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again - GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!' Trump said.



Trump also claimed that he does not need to go back to Congress for approval.



The Dow slumped 1.7 percent to reach its lowest closing level in a month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 shed 1 percent.



European stocks ended lower on Monday as U.S. President Trump threatened 'obnoxious' tariffs and the European Parliament's main political groups said they'll suspend legislative work on approving the U.S. trade deal, raising new concerns over the outlook for global trade.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 dropped half a percent. The German DAX lost 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally lower.



