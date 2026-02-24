

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British lending major Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported Tuesday higher profit in fiscal 2025, despite weak net interest income.



In Hong Kong, the shares were trading at HK$193.500, up 0.78 percent.



In the year, profit before taxation stood at $6.96 billion, up from $6.01 billion in the previous year. Profit attributable to Parent company shareholders reached $5.09 billion, compared to $4.05 billion in the prior period. Earnings per ordinary share were 189.6 cents, up from 137.7 cents last year.



Meanwhile, interest income for the year was $24.55 billion, down from $27.86 billion in the prior year. Net interest income totaled $5.96 billion, a decrease from $6.37 billion in the previous fiscal year.



In the year, Net fee and commission income as well as net trading income increased from the prior year.



The Board of Directors has recommended a final ordinary equity share dividend of 49 cents per share for 2025. The dividend will be payable on May 14 to shareholders on the UK and Hong Kong register of members as of the close of business on March 20. Shareholders can opt to receive the dividend in pounds sterling, Hong Kong dollars, or US dollars.



