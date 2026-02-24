

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate increased further in January to the highest level in eight months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups climbed to 10.4 percent in January from 9.8 percent in December.



Moreover, this was the highest jobless rate since May 2025, when it was 10.5 percent.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 9.5 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 295,000 in January from 277,000 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, also climbed to an 8-month high of 23.7 percent in January from 19.5 percent in the previous month.



The unemployment rate trend for the 15-74 age groups was 10.3 percent in January.



Data showed that the employment rate came in at 60.6 percent, down from 61.0 percent in December.



