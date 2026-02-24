

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Business sentiment survey from France is the main economic release due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes business sentiment survey data. The manufacturing confidence index is forecast to fall to 104 in February from 105 in January.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is slated to issue Distributive Trades survey results. The retail sales balance is forecast to fall to -27 percent in February from -17 percent in January.



At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision.



