

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to 4-day lows of 209.40 against the pound and 155.31 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 208.67 and 154.64, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 182.84 and 200.11 from Monday's closing quotes of 182.28 and 199.61, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 109.67, 92.56 and 113.34 from yesterday's closing quotes of 109.12, 92.13 and 112.92, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 214.00 against the pound, 158.00 against the greenback, 186.00 against the euro, 203.00 against the franc, 110.00 against the aussie, 95.00 against the kiwi and 115.00 against the loonie.



