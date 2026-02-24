DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc (NRJC LN) Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.3966 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4378772 CODE: NRJC LN ISIN: FR0014002CG3 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002CG3 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJC LN LEI Code: 9695008U0BHDZBWYFV02 Sequence No.: 418985 EQS News ID: 2280474 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2280474&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)