Veritas Network Holdings: PeanutButterJelly Expands Affiliate Marketplace From 15 to 40 Affiliate Merchants; Website Sessions Rise 70%; Launches Conversion and Growth Optimization Plan

The 70% increase in website sessions was recorded in the 30 days following the January marketplace launch announcement; the company is refining audience targeting and expanding paid acquisition to increase qualified merchant referrals that generate commissions supporting scholarship initiatives.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / PeanutButterJelly (PJELLY) today announced that it expanded its affiliate marketplace from 15 to 40 affiliate merchants and recorded a 70% increase in website sessions in the 30 days following its January marketplace launch announcement. Building on this momentum, the company is launching a Conversion and Growth Optimization Plan focused on refining audience targeting and expanding paid acquisition to improve traffic quality and increase qualified traffic and conversion performance that support scholarship initiatives through 2028.

Performance Snapshot

Affiliate marketplace network: Expanded from 15 to 40 affiliate merchants in the 30 days following the January marketplace launch announcement

Website sessions: 1,120 to 1,904 (+70%) in the same 30-day period

Measurement: Website sessions measured via the company's internal analytics dashboard using first-party web tracking

Definition: Sessions = website visits as reported by the internal analytics dashboard (30-day comparison)

Comparison: Versus the prior 30-day period

Marketplace Expansion

PeanutButterJelly's affiliate marketplace enables users to discover third-party products and services through standard affiliate links and programs. The expanded affiliate network increases marketplace reach and merchant pathways, supporting broader distribution while maintaining a streamlined discovery experience on PeanutButterJelly.io.

Conversion and Growth Optimization Plan

As the marketplace scales, PeanutButterJelly is implementing initiatives designed to improve the efficiency and quality of inbound traffic and increase qualified merchant referrals, including:

Refining audience segmentation and targeting across paid channels

Expanding paid acquisition to drive higher-intent traffic through affiliate merchants

Monitoring merchant and channel performance to improve traffic quality and efficiency

Improving on-site pathways that support higher referral intent and stronger merchant handoff

"Expanding our affiliate marketplace network from 15 to 40 affiliate merchants and recording a 70% increase in visits in the 30 days following our January launch announcement reflects strong early traction," said a PeanutButterJelly spokesperson. "We're now focused on refining audience targeting and improving conversion from visits to qualified merchant referrals - helping generate commissions that support our scholarship initiatives."

Operational Independence

The PeanutButterJelly marketplace operates as a curated portal and functions independently of third-party retailers and service providers referenced through standard affiliate programs. Participation is optional, and no purchase is required to engage with other aspects of the PeanutButterJelly platform.

About PeanutButterJelly (PJELLY)

PeanutButterJelly (PJELLY) is a community-driven digital initiative focused on exploring platform features aligned with social impact objectives, including efforts related to education access and hunger relief. PeanutButterJelly's Circular Impact Ecosystem is its framework for aligning platform growth with community impact through partnerships and program support. The project is independently operated and is not affiliated with or endorsed by third-party brands referenced through standard affiliate programs. PeanutButterJelly is a brand and trademark of Veritas Network Holdings.

Important Notice:

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or investment recommendation.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding plans, initiatives, and expectations related to marketing expansion, traffic growth, and conversion and growth optimization efforts. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including changes in marketing performance, merchant availability, platform performance, tracking and measurement limitations, regulatory considerations, and broader market conditions.

Media Contact:

PeanutButterJelly Communications

Email: information@peanutbutterjelly.io

Marketplace: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/marketplace

Website: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io

X (Twitter): https://x.com/PButterJelly

Telegram: https://t.me/PBJelly_Official

SOURCE: Veritas Network Holdings

