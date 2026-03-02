DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Update, Expanded Digital Asset Sector Focus and Yellow Network Developments

Highlights: -- Strategic Update confirms strengthened balance sheet, maturing portfolio and clear forward strategic priorities for 2026. -- 182 Bitcoin held in treasury through Forza (Gibraltar) Limited, reinforcing long-term balance sheet resilience within a disciplined multi-year framework. -- Reaffirmed Corporate resources discipline: preference for non-dilutive Bitcoin accumulation, with equity issuance considered only where clearly accretive relative to overall enterprise value. -- Expanded strategic focus on Prediction Markets and Event-Driven Finance infrastructure, with advanced-stage discussions in progress regarding a proposed significant venture participation. -- Yellow Network Token and Trading Platform Launch scheduled for 8 March 2026; strategic discussions ongoing regarding broader participation within the Yellow Network ecosystem. Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium, commented: "We are pleased to provide this important Strategic Update for our shareholders, setting out the Company's strategic direction and priorities for the period ahead. . Over the past year, we have spoken consistently about the strength of our transition - both strategically and financially. Today, we are better positioned than at any point in our history. Our balance sheet is robust, underpinned by a strong cash position a well-established treasury, and our portfolio has matured significantly. Importantly, we now have the financial capacity to make meaningful commitments in high-conviction areas where we see genuine structural opportunity, and to support and accelerate these promising blockchain ventures. We are also pleased to reveal that Coinsilium's expanded focus for 2026 now includes exposure to the exciting Prediction Markets and Event-Driven Finance space. We see this as a rapidly emerging segment of digital market infrastructure, and its potential scale should not be underestimated. In the past, we have demonstrated our ability to identify forward-looking opportunities early, today, we also have the capital strength and operational robustness to act on them with greater impact. Alongside this, developments within the Yellow Network ecosystem and the continued maturation of our advisory-originated and proprietary portfolio holdings reflect the convergence of several key strategic threads. We believe that Coinsilium is now entering a new phase - defined not only by resilience, but by deliberate expansion and disciplined corporate resource deployment and execution. Notwithstanding current market conditions, this is an exciting period for the Company. I encourage shareholders to take the time to review this update carefully, as it outlines both the opportunities ahead and the conviction with which we intend to pursue them." Introduction and Strategic Review Over the course of 2025, Coinsilium continued to evolve both strategically and operationally, reflecting the maturation of its portfolio, the strengthening of its balance sheet and the broader development within the digital asset sector. In October 2025, the Company announced a board restructuring designed to align governance and oversight with its next phase of growth. At the Annual General Meeting held on 23 December 2025, the Chairman confirmed that the Board intended to provide a comprehensive strategic update, setting out the Company's forward priorities and resource allocation framework. This announcement fulfils that commitment. Since inception, Coinsilium has operated as an early-stage technology accelerator and venture builder - identifying high-potential blockchain and decentralised ventures at formative stages and working closely with founders to accelerate development, refine strategy and strengthen execution through hands-on advisory engagement, funding and ecosystem support. This continues to underpin the Company's core direction. The Company's digital asset treasury - held through its wholly owned subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited, comprises Bitcoin as its sole treasury asset, amounting to 182 Bitcoin held. Forza provides a robust and strategically valuable balance sheet foundation for the Company and its group. In this context, and reflecting the Company's long-standing strategic approach, the Board continues to emphasise that Coinsilium itself is not structured as, nor positioned to be, a "pure-play" digital asset treasury company - namely an entity whose primary purpose and investor proposition is centred predominantly on holding digital assets in anticipation of price appreciation. The treasury forms part of the Group's broader capital management framework and long-term asset strategy; it supports the Company's development but does not define its business model or strategic mandate in its entirety. Accordingly, the Company's strategy centres on hands-on venture development, structured incubation and disciplined deployment of resources to accelerate innovation within the broader digital asset ecosystem. Within this framework, the Company partners with high-calibre teams building scalable, next-generation digital market infrastructure at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralised capital markets, providing strategic guidance, operational support and growth-stage structuring through key phases of development. The objective is to deploy resources at compelling points in the cycle and to contribute expertise that enhances execution and scalability. By doing so, the Company seeks to build durable enterprise value over time for the benefit of shareholders. This Strategic Review sets out the Company's current positioning, the market context in which it is operating, and the priorities guiding its sector focus as it advances through 2026. Bitcoin Market Environment and Long-Term Treasury Strategy Following the launch of Forza (Gibraltar) Limited and the acquisition of its Bitcoin holdings between April and August 2025, the Company entered the market during the latter stages of a strong expansionary phase that culminated in Bitcoin reaching an all-time high of approximately USUSD126,000 per coin in October 2025. The market has since moved into a post-peak corrective phase characterised by deleveraging, reduced liquidity and heightened volatility. Bitcoin has retraced materially from its all-time high and, during February 2026, has traded in the region of the mid-USUSD60,000s, representing a drawdown of approximately 45-50% from the October peak. Such retracements are not unprecedented in prior Bitcoin cycles, which have historically included substantial corrections following previous cycle highs. The current environment has also been shaped by broader macroeconomic pressures, including tighter global financial conditions, elevated sovereign borrowing costs, persistent geopolitical uncertainty and episodic risk-off sentiment across equity and alternative asset markets. In such periods, Bitcoin has at times been treated by market participants as a risk-sensitive asset, contributing to near-term price volatility. At the same time, structural adoption metrics continue to strengthen. Institutional participation has broadened meaningfully over recent cycles, supported by the growth of regulated exchange-traded products and deeper integration of digital assets within traditional capital markets infrastructure. Bitcoin is now widely held through U.S. spot exchange-traded funds, which collectively represent approximately USUSD86 billion in assets under management (source: Glassnode - U.S. Spot ETF Balances. https://studio.glassnode.com/charts/institutions.UsSpotEtfBalancesAll?a=BTC). While volatility remains inherent to Bitcoin, the underlying ownership base and market infrastructure appear materially stronger than in previous cycles, contributing to the long-term resilience and maturation of the asset class. The Board does not seek to forecast the duration of the current corrective phase. However, fiduciary responsibility requires recognition that reliance solely on market recovery as the driver of shareholder value would leave performance dependent on factors outside the Company's operational control. Accordingly, while maintaining conviction in the long-term prospects of Bitcoin as a strategically significant digital asset, the Company is advancing a balanced approach that preserves long-term treasury exposure while deploying capital in a disciplined manner across complementary venture and strategic opportunities, drawing on its established experience and proven track record in digital asset strategy and venture building, in alignment with its broader mandate. Reflecting the broader market reset described above, valuations across publicly traded treasury-focused companies have adjusted materially from prior peaks, and capital raising conditions have become significantly more selective and fundamentals-driven. Coinsilium has not been insulated from these broader market dynamics. In the current environment, equity market pricing across the sector does not always fully capture enterprise value beyond underlying digital asset holdings. As previously outlined, Coinsilium's digital asset treasury, comprising Bitcoin and held through its wholly owned

