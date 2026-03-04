DJ Cairn Homes Plc: 2025 Preliminary Results

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: 2025 Preliminary Results 04-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. Entering our Second Decade, Cairn will Increase Housing Output by 35% Dublin / London, 4 March 2026: Cairn Homes plc ('Cairn', the 'Company' or the 'Group') (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN ) today announces its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2025. 2025 2024 Movement Revenue EUR944.6m EUR859.9m +10% Gross margin1 22.1% 21.7% +40bps Operating profit EUR168.6m EUR150.0m +12% Operating margin 17.8% 17.4% +40bps Basic earnings per share (EPS)2 21.3c 17.9c +19% Dividend per share (DPS)3 10.0c 8.2c +22% Total equity EUR836.7m EUR758.2m +EUR78.5m ROE4 16.6% 15.1% +150bps Net debt5 EUR171.3m EUR154.4m +EUR16.9m Sales Highlights6 As at 3 March 2026 As at 26 February 2025 Movement Closed & forward order book (units) 3,452 2,593 +33% Closed & forward order book (value net of VAT) EUR1.32bn EUR989m +33% Closed & forward average selling price (net of EUR382k EUR382k - VAT)

Financial Highlights

-- Generated revenues of EUR944.6 million, a 10% increase on 2024 (EUR859.9 million) from 2,365 units7 (2024: 2,241 units7

). -- Average selling price (net of VAT) of EUR392,000 (2024: EUR383,000), with the slight increase primarily driven by a

change in product mix. -- Build cost inflation (BCI) of c.1%, compared to an industry average c.2% (source: CSO), evidencing clearly the

impact of our procurement strategies, efficiencies from large multi-site tender awards and productivity across

scaled sites. -- Operating margin of 17.8% with operating costs being 4.25% of revenue (2024: 4.30%), highlighting the impact of our

lean construction platform. -- Profit after tax of EUR132.7 million (2024: EUR114.6 million), after finance costs of EUR16.7 million (2024: EUR15.1

million). -- Invested EUR102.6 million (2024: EUR99.5 million) on scaled development sites and contracted an additional EUR77.1

million in land acquisitions on deferred payment terms. -- Generated EUR70.6 million in operating cashflow (2024: EUR134.7 million), as the Company significantly increased its

construction work-in-progress (WIP) investment to EUR800.8 million (2024: EUR484.3 million) and construction activities

(average active sites 2025: 25, 2024: 21). -- Net debt of EUR171.3 million (30 June 2025: EUR307.4 million, 31 December 2024: EUR154.4 million), following significant

cash generation in H2 2025 of EUR189.3 million, with available liquidity of EUR327.1 million at year end (2024: EUR229.6

million). -- DPS increased by 22% to 10.0 cent (2024: 8.2 cent), including a proposed final dividend of 5.9 cent (subject to

shareholder approval at our AGM on 30 April 2026).

Operational Highlights

-- Significant growth in our closed and forward order book of 3,452 new homes with a net sales value of over EUR1.32

billion (EUR989 million and 2,593 new homes as at 26 February 2025) giving clear visibility on our future pipeline

and underpinning guidance. -- Exceptional levels of demand, most notably from first time buyers (FTBs), evidenced by a private weekly sales rate

per active selling site of 4.2 new homes across existing sites and 11 new scheme launches in the year. -- Active on sites that will deliver over 4,000 apartments in the medium term with our third Croí Cónaithe approved

apartment scheme launch scheduled for H1 2026 which will deliver over 330 apartments for private buyers. Cairn is

now active on six forward fund projects which will deliver c.2,000 new apartments to the Land Development Agency

(LDA) and our Approved Housing Body (AHB) partners. -- Obtained 11 new grants of planning comprising over 3,650 new homes (2024: seven new grants of planning permission

comprising nearly 1,300 new homes). -- Developed a pipeline of land which will deliver up to 6,000 new homes, driving our medium-term growth in a capital

efficient manner. -- Continued to support the future of the construction industry with over 270 apprentices now registered on the Cairn

Apprenticeship Programme, a talent pipeline identified in the Government's 'Delivering Homes, Building Communities'

strategy as critical to achieving its housing targets. -- Construction at our flagship Seven Mills development continued at pace with over 3,000 new homes completed and

under construction since starting on site in January 2023. In 2025, we delivered nearly 700 homes in this new

Dublin suburb. -- Strengthened our operational capacity in expanding our team to over 600 employees. Supported by increased supply

chain capacity and long-standing subcontractor partnerships, the Company's scaled operating platform is now

well-invested to support significant operational growth.

Outlook and Guidance

With exceptionally strong demand reflected in a record order book and a supportive policy and macro backdrop, Cairn continues to benefit from a fundamentally robust housing market characterised by structural undersupply. These conditions, combined with our disciplined capital allocation strategy and substantial investment in operational scaling, have created a platform for consistent volume growth and strong financial performance. As a result, the Group is now firmly positioned to achieve output of c.6,000 new homes between this year and next, including c.3,200 homes in 2027, resulting in a 35% increase in our output over this two-year period.

Cairn is upgrading guidance for FY26 as follows:

-- Revenue of c.EUR1.05 - EUR1.08 billion (previously c.EUR1.02 - EUR1.05 billion); -- Operating profit of c.EUR180 - EUR185 million (previously c.EUR175 - EUR180 million); and -- ROE4 of c.16.5%.

Commenting on the results, Michael Stanley, CEO, said:

"Cairn is now in its second decade in business. We are proud of the significant contribution we have made to housing in Ireland since we closed our first sale in December 2015, with over 12,000 new homes sold and 35,000 residents living in a Cairn built community. Our commitment to growth is stronger than ever and we will accelerate our output to close to 18,000 new homes delivered by the end of 2027. Today we are upgrading our guidance for 2026 and projecting sales of c.3,200 new homes in 2027, a 35% increase over this two-year period.

The affordability of new homes remains the most significant challenge in Ireland today, and indeed across Europe. Cairn will continue to be relentless in managing our cost base to ensure our homes are competitively priced, particularly for our first time buyers and the social and affordable apartments we are delivering at pace and scale for our state funded partners. Over the last five years the average selling price of a Cairn home has increased by 5%, compared with the broader market which has seen house price inflation of 29% for new homes in the same period. We will continue to use embedded innovation, new building methods and our scale to manage our delivery costs and increase our addressable market."

