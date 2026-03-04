DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for the year ended 31 December 2025 -2-

approach. Metro Bank opened three new stores in 2025, in line with our plan - Chester, Salford and Gateshead, with new leases signed in Newcastle and Leeds. All locations were selected to support our growing corporate, commercial and SME banking offer and local communities.

Loans

FY FY Change from H1 Change from GBP in millions 2025 2024 FY 2024 2025 H1 2025 Gross loans and advances to customers GBP8,993 GBP9,204 (2%) GBP8,882 1% Less: allowance for impairment (GBP170) (GBP191) (11%) (GBP167) 2% Net loans and advances to customers GBP8,823 GBP9,013 (2%) GBP8,715 1% Gross loans and advances to customers consists of: Commercial lending6 GBP3,570 GBP2,661 34% GBP3,083 16% Specialist Mortgages lending GBP1,657 GBP700 137% GBP1,247 33% Target segments GBP5,227 GBP3,361 56% GBP4,330 21% Government-backed lending7 GBP369 GBP653 (43%) GBP514 (28%) Consumer lending GBP114 GBP745 (85%) GBP133 (14%) Prime Mortgages lending GBP3,283 GBP4,445 (26%) GBP3,905 (16%) Total run-off books GBP3,766 GBP5,843 (36%) GBP4,552 (17%) 6. Includes corporate, commercial, SME and CLBILS. 7. BBLS, CBILS and RLS. -- Balances in the Group's target lending segments of corporate, commercial and SME, and specialist mortgages grew by 56% year-on-year, to GBP5.2 billion. Together with legacy books in run-off, which at FY 2025 totalled GBP3.8 billion, total gross loans at FY 2025 were GBP9.0 billion. Total net loans at FY 2025 were GBP8.8 billion. -- Loan to deposit ratio at FY 2025 was 66%, providing capacity for growth. -- Commercial lending (excluding BBLS, CBILS and RLS) increased by 34% at FY 2025 to GBP3.6 billion (FY 2024: GBP2.7 billion) following GBP2 billion of new gross lending in FY 2025 - a Metro Bank record. Growth in new corporate, commercial and SME lending continues to be offset by attrition, particularly in commercial real estate and portfolio buy-to-let. The DTV of the portfolio at FY 2025 was 67% (FY 2024: 56%) and the portfolio has a coverage ratio of 2.07% (FY 2024: 1.98%). -- Specialist Mortgages increased by 137% year-on-year to GBP1.7 billion (FY 2024: GBP0.7 billion). Together with the Prime Mortgage book in run-off, total retail mortgages were GBP4.9 billion at FY 2025 and remain the largest component of the lending book at 55% (FY 2024: 56%). The Debt to Value (DTV) of the portfolio at FY 2025 was 60% (FY 2024: 59%). Metro Bank's operating model is tailored to more complex underwriting which enables the Group to meet the needs of more customers and scale underserved markets whilst offering improved risk-adjusted returns. -- Cost of risk for FY 2025 remained low, at 0.16% (FY 2024: 0.06%). The credit quality of new lending continues to be strong and the Group retains its prudent approach to provisioning. -- Overall arrears rates have improved and non-performing loans have reduced. Arrears levels have decreased to 4.7% at FY 2025 (FY 2024: 5.6%) and non-performing loans have reduced to 5.14% at FY 2025 (FY 2024: 5.48%). -- The loan portfolio remains appropriately provisioned. The ECL provision at FY 2025 was GBP170 million with a coverage ratio of 1.89%.

Profit and Loss Account

-- Underlying profit before tax of GBP98 million for FY 2025, the highest in Metro Bank's history, GBP112 million higher than FY 2024, driven by continued improvements in net interest income and further cost reductions (FY 2024: underlying loss of GBP14 million). -- Net interest margin for FY 2025 was 2.98% (FY 2024:1.91%), with an exit net interest margin of 3.17%, in line with guidance (FY 2024 Exit NIM: 2.65%). Structural improvements to net interest margin reflect lower cost of deposits and increased asset yields. -- Underlying net interest income increased by 22% year-on-year to GBP460 million (FY 2024: GBP378 million), reflecting the continued transition towards higher yielding assets and a reduction in cost of deposits. -- Underlying net fee and other income remained flat year-on-year at GBP125 million (FY 2024: GBP126 million). -- Underlying operating costs reduced 7% year-on-year, to GBP473 million- ahead of guidance (FY 2024: GBP510 million). -- Expected credit loss expense was GBP14 million for FY 2025 (FY 2024: GBP7 million) reflecting a continued benign credit environment. -- Statutory profit after tax for FY 2025 was GBP69.7 million (FY 2024: GBP42.5 million, following GBP255 million Deferred Tax Asset recognition).

Capital, Funding and Liquidity

At 31 December 2025 From 1 January 2026 Minimum Minimum Minimum Minimum Position requirement requirement requirement requirement FY 20258 including buffers9 excluding buffers9 including buffers9 excluding buffers9 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 12.5% 9.7% 5.2% 9.7% 5.2% Tier 1 16.1% 11.4% 6.9% 11.4% 6.9% Total Capital 18.4% 13.7% 9.2% 13.7% 9.2% Total Capital plus MREL 26.1% 22.9% 18.4% 13.7% 9.2% Risk Weighted Assets (GBP 6,711 - - - - million) 8. Capital figures as at 31 December 2025 are presented on a proforma basis, including our profit for the year. The profit will only be eligible to be included in our capital resources following the completion of our audit and publication of our Annual Report and Accounts 9. CRD IV buffers -- Capital position is well optimised for growth following the GBP250 million AT1 securities issuance and completion of GBP584 million unsecured personal loan portfolio sale in 2025. -- Effective 1 January 2026, the Group was reclassified as a Transfer firm under the MREL regime, with MREL set equal to minimum capital requirements. The Group continues to review its liability structure on an economic basis in the context of its ongoing regulatory and liquidity needs. -- Metro Bank's Total Capital plus MREL ratio at FY 2025 was 26.1%, a 310bps improvement year-on-year (FY 2024: 23.0%), and 320bps above regulatory minimum requirements as at FY 2025 (including buffers). -- The Bank remains focused on optimising risk-adjusted returns on regulatory capital. -- Total RWAs increased year-on-year to GBP6.7 billion (FY 2024: GBP6.4 billion), reflecting continued asset rotation into higher-density corporate, commercial and SME lending. RWA density at FY 2025 was 41% (FY 2024: 37%). -- Strong liquidity and funding position maintained with all customer loans fully funded by customer deposits. Loan to deposit ratio at FY 2025 was 66%. -- Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at FY 2025 was 306% (FY 2024: 337%), with cash balances in excess of GBP2 billion. -- Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) at FY 2025 was 161% (FY 2024: 169%). -- The Treasury portfolio of GBP6.3 billion includes GBP4.2 billion of investment securities, of which 75% are rated AAA and 25% are rated AA. Of the total investment securities, 95% is held at amortised cost and 5% is held at fair value through other comprehensive income. -- Over the next 2 years approximately GBP1.5 billion of fixed rate treasury assets will mature at an average blended yield of just over 1%. These will be replaced by asset with yields in line with or greater than the prevailing base rate.

Guidance

RoTE -- RoTE to be 13% or greater in Q4 2026, 15% or greater for 2027, and 18% or greater for 2028 NIM -- Exit NIMs to be between 3.40-4.00% for 2026 and 3.75%-4.50% for 2027 Costs -- Cost income ratio to be between 75-70% for 2026, 65-65% for 2027, and 55-50% for 2028 -- Costs for 2026 flat versus 2025

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Summary Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account

