Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for the year ended 31 December 2025 -9

approach. Metro Bank opened three new stores in 2025, in line with our plan - Chester, Salford and Gateshead, with new leases signed in Newcastle and Leeds. All locations were selected to support our growing corporate, commercial and SME banking offer and local communities.

Loans

FY FY Change from H1 Change from GBP in millions 2025 2024 FY 2024 2025 H1 2025 Gross loans and advances to customers GBP8,993 GBP9,204 (2%) GBP8,882 1% Less: allowance for impairment (GBP170) (GBP191) (11%) (GBP167) 2% Net loans and advances to customers GBP8,823 GBP9,013 (2%) GBP8,715 1% Gross loans and advances to customers consists of: Commercial lending6 GBP3,570 GBP2,661 34% GBP3,083 16% Specialist Mortgages lending GBP1,657 GBP700 137% GBP1,247 33% Target segments GBP5,227 GBP3,361 56% GBP4,330 21% Government-backed lending7 GBP369 GBP653 (43%) GBP514 (28%) Consumer lending GBP114 GBP745 (85%) GBP133 (14%) Prime Mortgages lending GBP3,283 GBP4,445 (26%) GBP3,905 (16%) Total run-off books GBP3,766 GBP5,843 (36%) GBP4,552 (17%) 6. Includes corporate, commercial, SME and CLBILS. 7. BBLS, CBILS and RLS. -- Balances in the Group's target lending segments of corporate, commercial and SME, and specialist mortgages grew by 56% year-on-year, to GBP5.2 billion. Together with legacy books in run-off, which at FY 2025 totalled GBP3.8 billion, total gross loans at FY 2025 were GBP9.0 billion. Total net loans at FY 2025 were GBP8.8 billion. -- Loan to deposit ratio at FY 2025 was 66%, providing capacity for growth. -- Commercial lending (excluding BBLS, CBILS and RLS) increased by 34% at FY 2025 to GBP3.6 billion (FY 2024: GBP2.7 billion) following GBP2 billion of new gross lending in FY 2025 - a Metro Bank record. Growth in new corporate, commercial and SME lending continues to be offset by attrition, particularly in commercial real estate and portfolio buy-to-let. The DTV of the portfolio at FY 2025 was 67% (FY 2024: 56%) and the portfolio has a coverage ratio of 2.07% (FY 2024: 1.98%). -- Specialist Mortgages increased by 137% year-on-year to GBP1.7 billion (FY 2024: GBP0.7 billion). Together with the Prime Mortgage book in run-off, total retail mortgages were GBP4.9 billion at FY 2025 and remain the largest component of the lending book at 55% (FY 2024: 56%). The Debt to Value (DTV) of the portfolio at FY 2025 was 60% (FY 2024: 59%). Metro Bank's operating model is tailored to more complex underwriting which enables the Group to meet the needs of more customers and scale underserved markets whilst offering improved risk-adjusted returns. -- Cost of risk for FY 2025 remained low, at 0.16% (FY 2024: 0.06%). The credit quality of new lending continues to be strong and the Group retains its prudent approach to provisioning. -- Overall arrears rates have improved and non-performing loans have reduced. Arrears levels have decreased to 4.7% at FY 2025 (FY 2024: 5.6%) and non-performing loans have reduced to 5.14% at FY 2025 (FY 2024: 5.48%). -- The loan portfolio remains appropriately provisioned. The ECL provision at FY 2025 was GBP170 million with a coverage ratio of 1.89%.

Profit and Loss Account

-- Underlying profit before tax of GBP98 million for FY 2025, the highest in Metro Bank's history, GBP112 million higher than FY 2024, driven by continued improvements in net interest income and further cost reductions (FY 2024: underlying loss of GBP14 million). -- Net interest margin for FY 2025 was 2.98% (FY 2024:1.91%), with an exit net interest margin of 3.17%, in line with guidance (FY 2024 Exit NIM: 2.65%). Structural improvements to net interest margin reflect lower cost of deposits and increased asset yields. -- Underlying net interest income increased by 22% year-on-year to GBP460 million (FY 2024: GBP378 million), reflecting the continued transition towards higher yielding assets and a reduction in cost of deposits. -- Underlying net fee and other income remained flat year-on-year at GBP125 million (FY 2024: GBP126 million). -- Underlying operating costs reduced 7% year-on-year, to GBP473 million- ahead of guidance (FY 2024: GBP510 million). -- Expected credit loss expense was GBP14 million for FY 2025 (FY 2024: GBP7 million) reflecting a continued benign credit environment. -- Statutory profit after tax for FY 2025 was GBP69.7 million (FY 2024: GBP42.5 million, following GBP255 million Deferred Tax Asset recognition).

Capital, Funding and Liquidity

At 31 December 2025 From 1 January 2026 Minimum Minimum Minimum Minimum Position requirement requirement requirement requirement FY 20258 including buffers9 excluding buffers9 including buffers9 excluding buffers9 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 12.5% 9.7% 5.2% 9.7% 5.2% Tier 1 16.1% 11.4% 6.9% 11.4% 6.9% Total Capital 18.4% 13.7% 9.2% 13.7% 9.2% Total Capital plus MREL 26.1% 22.9% 18.4% 13.7% 9.2% Risk Weighted Assets (GBP 6,711 - - - - million) 8. Capital figures as at 31 December 2025 are presented on a proforma basis, including our profit for the year. The profit will only be eligible to be included in our capital resources following the completion of our audit and publication of our Annual Report and Accounts 9. CRD IV buffers -- Capital position is well optimised for growth following the GBP250 million AT1 securities issuance and completion of GBP584 million unsecured personal loan portfolio sale in 2025. -- Effective 1 January 2026, the Group was reclassified as a Transfer firm under the MREL regime, with MREL set equal to minimum capital requirements. The Group continues to review its liability structure on an economic basis in the context of its ongoing regulatory and liquidity needs. -- Metro Bank's Total Capital plus MREL ratio at FY 2025 was 26.1%, a 310bps improvement year-on-year (FY 2024: 23.0%), and 320bps above regulatory minimum requirements as at FY 2025 (including buffers). -- The Bank remains focused on optimising risk-adjusted returns on regulatory capital. -- Total RWAs increased year-on-year to GBP6.7 billion (FY 2024: GBP6.4 billion), reflecting continued asset rotation into higher-density corporate, commercial and SME lending. RWA density at FY 2025 was 41% (FY 2024: 37%). -- Strong liquidity and funding position maintained with all customer loans fully funded by customer deposits. Loan to deposit ratio at FY 2025 was 66%. -- Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at FY 2025 was 306% (FY 2024: 337%), with cash balances in excess of GBP2 billion. -- Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) at FY 2025 was 161% (FY 2024: 169%). -- The Treasury portfolio of GBP6.3 billion includes GBP4.2 billion of investment securities, of which 75% are rated AAA and 25% are rated AA. Of the total investment securities, 95% is held at amortised cost and 5% is held at fair value through other comprehensive income. -- Over the next 2 years approximately GBP1.5 billion of fixed rate treasury assets will mature at an average blended yield of just over 1%. These will be replaced by asset with yields in line with or greater than the prevailing base rate.

Guidance

RoTE -- RoTE to be 13% or greater in Q4 2026, 15% or greater for 2027, and 18% or greater for 2028 NIM -- Exit NIMs to be between 3.40-4.00% for 2026 and 3.75%-4.50% for 2027 Costs -- Cost income ratio to be between 75-70% for 2026, 65-65% for 2027, and 55-50% for 2028 -- Costs for 2026 flat versus 2025

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Summary Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account

(Unaudited)

Balance Sheet YoY FY H1 FY GBP in millions change 2025 2025 2024 Assets Loans and advances to customers (2%) GBP8,823 GBP8,715 GBP9,013 Treasury assets10 (13%) GBP6,345 GBP6,386 GBP7,301 Other assets11 3% GBP1,307 GBP1,327 GBP1,268 Total assets (6%) GBP16,475 GBP16,428 GBP17,582 Liabilities Deposits from customers (7%) GBP13,445 GBP13,363 GBP14,458 Deposits from central banks - GBP400 GBP400 GBP400 Debt securities 1% GBP684 GBP685 GBP675 Other liabilities (47%) GBP462 GBP522 GBP866 Total liabilities (9%) GBP14,991 GBP14,970 GBP16,399 Total equity 25% GBP1,484 GBP1,458 GBP1,183 Total equity and liabilities (6%) GBP16,475 GBP16,428 GBP17,582

10. Comprises investment securities and cash & balances with the Bank of England. 11. Comprises property, plant & equipment, intangible assets and other assets.

Profit & Loss Account YoY FY FY GBP in millions change 2025 2024 Underlying net interest income 22% GBP460.3 GBP377.9 Underlying net fee and other income (1%) GBP124.8 GBP125.6 Underlying net gain on sale of assets GBP0.0 GBP0.0 Total underlying revenue 16% GBP585.1 GBP503.5 Underlying operating costs (7%) (GBP472.7) (GBP510.4) Expected credit loss expense 101% (GBP14.3) (GBP7.1) Underlying profit/(loss) before tax >100% GBP98.1 (GBP14.0) Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and intangible assets (GBP0.7) (GBP44.0) Transformation costs (GBP14.4) (GBP31.1) Remediation costs (GBP1.2) (GBP21.3) Portfolio sales GBP5.4 (GBP101.6) Cost associated with capital raise - (GBP0.1) Statutory profit/(loss) before tax >100% GBP87.2 (GBP212.1) Statutory taxation >(100)% (GBP17.5) GBP254.6 Statutory profit after tax 64% GBP69.7 GBP42.5 FY FY Key metrics 2025 2024 Earnings per share 7.8p 6.3p Net interest margin (NIM) 2.98% 1.91% Lending yield 5.69% 5.33% Cost of deposits 1.06% 1.95% Cost of risk 0.16% 0.06% Arrears rate 4.7% 5.6% Underlying cost: income ratio 81% 101% Book value per share GBP2.20 GBP1.76 Tangible net asset value per share GBP1.63 GBP1.57 Risk weighted assets (RWAs) GBP6,711 GBP6,442 Risk weight density (RWAs / total assets) 41% 37% Loan to deposit ratio 66% 62% Half year ended HoH 31 Dec 30 Jun 31 Dec Profit & Loss Account change 2025 2025 2024 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Underlying net interest income 7% GBP237.4 GBP222.9 GBP206.0 Underlying net fee and other income (3%) GBP61.4 GBP63.4 GBP63.4 Underlying net gains on sale of assets (183%) GBP0.2 (GBP0.2) GBP0.1 Total underlying revenue 5% GBP299.0 GBP286.1 GBP269.5 Underlying operating costs 1% (GBP238.0) (GBP234.7) (GBP255.8) Expected credit loss expense 22% (GBP8.0) (GBP6.3) (GBP0.9) Underlying profit before tax 18% GBP53.0 GBP45.1 GBP12.8 Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and intangible assets (GBP0.6) (GBP0.1) (GBP43.7) Transformation costs (GBP6.7) (GBP7.8) (GBP26.6) Remediation costs (GBP1.6) GBP0.4 (GBP19.5) Portfolio sales - GBP5.5 (GBP101.6) Statutory profit/(loss) before tax 2% GBP44.1 GBP43.1 (GBP178.6) Statutory taxation (62%) (GBP4.8) (GBP12.7) GBP254.2 Statutory profit after tax 29% GBP39.3 GBP30.4 GBP75.6 H2 H1 H2 Key metrics 2025 2025 2024 Earnings per share 3.3p 4.5p 1.9p Net interest margin (NIM) 3.10% 2.87% 2.22% Lending yield 5.71% 5.67% 5.48%

Cost of deposits 0.96% 1.16% 1.72% Cost of risk 0.18% 0.14% 0.01% Arrears rate 4.7% 4.9% 5.6% Underlying cost: income ratio 80% 82% 95% Book value per share GBP2.20 GBP2.17 GBP1.76 Tangible net asset value per share GBP1.63 GBP1.61 GBP1.57 Risk weighted assets (RWAs) GBP6,711m GBP6,437m GBP6,442m Risk weight density (RWAs / total assets) 41% 39% 37% Loan to deposit ratio 66% 65% 62%

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Preliminary Announcement

(Unaudited)

For the year ended 31 December 2025

Chief Executive Officer's statement

2025 has been a year of strong growth with successful operational delivery, culminating in an underlying profit for the year of GBP98 million, the highest in Metro Bank's history. We have seen a 22% increase in Net Interest income driving 16% in Revenue increase. We have beat cost guidance (7% reductions versus 4-5% guidance) and delivered on all our other guidance.

Our local, relationship-led service model is a unique structural advantage which positions the bank to deliver best-in-class risk adjusted returns. As we celebrated our 15-year anniversary in 2025, our unwavering commitment to relationship banking is what sets us apart from other banks; deepening connections with customers, communities and increasing market share. We continue to grow our store network to continue to deliver for clients in person, while also improving customer experience through investing in AI and digital technology.

We continue our strategic shift to corporate, commercial, and SME lending, and specialist mortgages at pace. We delivered record growth in gross new lending in corporate, commercial and SME of GBP2 billion in 2025, almost twice the lending originated in 2024. Alongside this, we built a credit approved pipeline for corporate, commercial and SME of GBP800 million.

Alongside this record growth, we have maintained our focus on costs, delivering a 7% reduction year-on-year, ahead of guidance. Our strategic partnership with Infosys continues to enhance digital capabilities, improve automation, and embed further AI capabilities, allowing the bank to scale in an efficient manner.

As we focus on optimising the balance sheet and increasing returns, we have successfully managed down excess liquidity, particularly expensive fixed-term deposits (FTD), resulting in a cost of deposits that is now the lowest of any UK High Street bank. NIBLs remain double the market average and FTD/ cash ISAs comprise only one fifth of the market average, providing an enduring strategic advantage. We are also seeing increased deposit inflows from SME clients, deepening these valued relationships beyond the loan book.

We have optimised our capital position providing capacity for further growth following the GBP250 million Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities issuance and completion of the GBP584 million unsecured personal loan portfolio sale in the first half of 2025. Both transactions were key milestones in our strategy to reposition the balance sheet, actively manage asset rotation and enhance risk-adjusted returns on capital.

Effective 1 January 2026, the Group was reclassified as a Transfer firm under the MREL regime, with MREL requirements set equal to minimum capital requirements providing further capacity for growth in corporate, commercial and SME lending, and specialist mortgages.

Momentum in the underlying franchise remains strong, giving us confidence to enhance RoTE guidance for 2026 as well as introducing new RoTE targets for 2028:

-- RoTE to be greater than 13% by Q4 2026, greater than 15% for 2027 and greater than 18% for 2028, one of the highest

of any UK High Street bank.

-- Continued NIM expansion driven by asset rotation and management of cost of deposits, with 2026 exit run-rate

expected to be between 3.40%-4.00% and 3.75%-4.50% in 2027, respectively. -- Continued cost discipline and control, with cost to income ratios for 2026, 2027 and 2028 to be between 75%-70%,

65%-60%, and 55%-50%, respectively.

Progress on strategic priorities

Revenue: Driving record new lending

We delivered record new lending growth of GBP2 billion in 2025, across our corporate, commercial and SME portfolios. This strong performance is further underscored by a credit approved pipeline of GBP800 million to date. Combined, this new lending and credit approved pipeline, are equal to all new originations in the last two years. Our relationship managers organically generated 88% of new Corporate lending, helping to maintain our strong asset quality. Portfolio remains highly collateralised and prudently provisioned. We remain focused on pricing discipline ensuring we maintained an average margin in excess of 350 bps over base rate, driving year-on-year improvements in yield.

There has been strong progress in specialist mortgage originations, with Metro Bank firmly established as a specialist mortgage provider of choice. We continue to enhance our specialist proposition and launched additional products (House in Multiple Occupancy "HMOs", Multi-Unit Freehold Blocks "MUFB" and affordability enhancements) in 2025.

We successfully managed down excess liquidity throughout 2025, in particular expensive fixed-term deposits, significantly lowering our cost of funding. An exit cost of deposits at December 2025 of 0.94% means Metro Bank has the lowest cost of deposits of any UK High Street bank. NIBLs remain double the market average, providing a lasting strategic advantage.

The combined impact of increased lending yields and a lower cost of deposits has resulted in an exit NIM of 3.17% in December 2025, in line with guidance. Overall revenue increased 16% year-on-year, despite 125 bps year-on-year reduction in Bank of England base rate and a meaningfully smaller balance sheet following the c.GBP584 million asset sale in the period. Strong revenue performance gives us confidence in our guidance.

Cost: Improving efficiency

We continue to take a disciplined approach to costs and have reduced underlying costs by 7% in the year, ahead of guidance. Our strategic partnership with Infosys continues to enhance digital capabilities, improve automation, and embed further AI capabilities, allowing the bank to scale in an efficient manner. Operating costs are already below the level needed to meet 2027 guidance and costs in 2026 will remain flat compared to 2025.

Infrastructure: Building the future

Over the year, we have continued to invest in platforms and capabilities to support growth momentum and deliver even better customer experiences. Our strategic partnership with Infosys continues to improve our digital capabilities. It includes the provision of actionable data analytics, automated processes, and enhanced digital platforms. Significant upgrades to financial crime and fraud infrastructure have helped protect our customers, and our upgraded call centre has improved customer experience while also driving efficiency.

Stores remain a key element to the Group's service offering and strategy, as an enabler of our relationship-based approach. Metro Bank opened three new stores in 2025, in line with our plan - Chester, Gateshead and Salford, with new leases signed in Newcastle and Leeds. Our Gateshead store was our first in the North East. All locations were selected to support our growing corporate, commercial and SME banking offer and local communities. All these improvements ensure we continue to build capability for the future.

Balance sheet optimisation: Maximising opportunities

We have optimised our capital position for growth following the inaugural GBP250 million AT1 securities issuance, followed by the completion of GBP584 million unsecured personal loan portfolio sale in the first half of the year. Both transactions were in line with our strategy to reposition and strengthen the balance sheet, creating additional capacity for growth to enable the bank to continue its rotation towards higher yielding assets.

Effective 1 January 2026, the Group was reclassified as a Transfer firm under the MREL regime, with MREL requirements set equal to minimum capital requirements. The Group continues to review its liability structure on an economic basis in the context of its ongoing regulatory and liquidity needs.

Metro Bank's MREL ratio at FY 2025 was 26.1%, a 310bps improvement year-on-year (FY 2024: 23.0%), and 320bps above regulatory minimum requirements (including buffers). This reflects our ongoing focus on capital management while optimising risk-adjusted returns on regulatory capital.

Excess liquidity has been successfully managed down, with high-cost fixed term deposits now comprising just 5% of the book. Total customer deposits ended FY 2025 at GBP13.4 billion (FY 2024: GBP14.5 billion), with the core customer deposit base continuing to be predominantly Retail, with growth in SMEs in line with the Group's strategy.

Cost of deposits for FY 2025 was 1.06% (FY 2024: 1.95%), with an exit cost of deposits at December 2025 of 0.94%- the lowest of any UK High Street bank. All the actions taken to optimise the balance sheet have created capacity for future growth momentum.

Communications: Empowering our colleagues and communities

In our 15th year, Metro Bank's inclusive culture remains central to our value proposition and plays a fundamental role in driving colleague engagement. After a period of business transformation, our annual Voice of the Colleague survey saw a significant 7-point uplift in satisfaction, reflecting positive engagement and confidence in the direction of the bank. We maintained a strong focus on colleague development and mobility, with almost 300 colleagues promoted during the year.

Our strategic growth in Corporate, Commercial and SME lending saw us appoint new regional heads of Corporate Banking for the Midlands, Wales and the South West as well as new Commercial Lending Directors for the North West, Wales and the South West, positioning us for the next stage of growth across the breadth of the UK.

In January 2025, we launched new brand positioning highlighting our relationship banking specialism, increasing awareness and putting in-person experience at the forefront of our customer service. This was brought to life further by our regional growth and expansion with the opening of new stores in Gateshead, Salford Quays and Chester. Our partnership with Covecta, an AI platform for financial services, was deployed across our corporate and commercial credit businesses, freeing up more time for our experts to engage with customers.

In support of our ongoing efforts to prevent fraud, we launched the Metro Bank Scam Checker in 2025, becoming the first UK bank to partner with award winning AI firm Ask Silver - allowing customers to spot scams more easily. We also partnered with the charity Victim Support to provide an independent support service for customers who have been victims of fraud.

Our ongoing commitment to community impact continued through our partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board and the Metro Bank Girls in Cricket Fund. By removing barriers to participation and promoting the visibility of women and girls in cricket through our Seeing is Believing campaign, the number of girls' teams has increased by 32%.

Outlook: Operational execution and strong momentum allow for ongoing delivery of our strategy

Metro Bank is well placed to continue its strategic delivery and growth trajectory in the year ahead and over the medium term. We have a clear strategy and resilient business model that will support profitable growth in line with our plans against a changing market backdrop. Metro expects to more than double returns in 6 months and nearly treble them in 18 months through the ongoing execution of our clear strategy.

Finance review

Summary of the Year

2025 was another strong year as the Bank executed on its strategy and delivered across all aspects of market guidance.

We recognised an underlying profit before tax of GBP98.1 million, the highest in the Bank's history. We reduced underlying operating costs by a further 7%, actively managed down liquidity to reduce cost of deposits, and continued to strategically rotate assets to higher-yielding corporate, commercial and SME lending, and specialist mortgages.

We recorded a statutory profit before tax of GBP87.2 million, GBP299.3 million more than the GBP212.1 million statutory loss before tax in the prior year, driven by one-off transactions in 2024 that provided the foundation for growth in 2025.

Income Statement

2025 2024 Change GBPm GBPm % Underlying net interest income 460.3 377.9 22% Underlying net non-interest income 124.8 125.6 (1%) Total underlying revenue 585.1 503.5 16% Underlying operating costs (472.7) (510.4) (7%) Expected credit loss expense (14.3) (7.1) 101% Underlying profit/(loss) before tax 98.1 (14.0) - Non-underlying items (10.9) (198.2) (95%) Statutory profit/(loss) before tax 87.2 (212.1) -

Net interest income

Net interest income increased by 22% to GBP460.3 million despite a lower average base rate and a smaller balance sheet following the GBP584 million unsecured personal loan sale during the year, reflecting the continued transition towards higher-yielding assets and a reduction in cost of deposits.

Net interest margin for the year was 2.98%, up 107bps, with an exit net interest margin of 3.17%, in line with guidance. Structural improvements to net interest margin reflect increased asset yields and lower cost of deposits. We ended the year with cost of deposits at December 2025 of 0.94%, the lowest of any UK high street bank.

Operating expenses

2025 2024 % % Underlying cost:income ratio 81% 101% Statutory cost:income ratio 83% 151%

Underlying operating costs reduced 7% year-on-year, to GBP473 million. We continue to take a disciplined approach to costs, allowing the Bank to scale in an efficient manner. We are focused on enhancing our digital capabilities, improving automation and embedding further AI capabilities across the Bank to drive cost efficiencies. Combined with growth in underlying income, our underlying cost to income ratio reduced to 81%. On a statutory basis, cost to income ratio reduced from 151% in 2024 to 83% in 2025, reflecting convergence between our underlying and statutory results.

Non-underlying items

2025 2024 Change GBPm GBPm % Impairment and write-off of property, plant, equipment and (0.7) (44.0) (98%) intangible assets Transformation costs (14.4) (31.1) (54%) Remediation costs (1.2) (21.3) (94%) Portfolio sales 5.4 (101.6) (105%) Cost associated with capital raise - (0.1) (100%) Non-underlying items (10.9) (198.1) (94%)

Included in our statutory results are GBP10.9 million of non-underlying items (2024: GBP198.1 million), reflecting a year of execution and focus on our target market. These include GBP5.4 million net proceeds from the GBP584 million unsecured personal loan portfolio in H1 2025 and GBP14.4 million of transformation costs incurred following localised restructuring activities.

Expected credit losses

ECL Allowance Coverage ratio Non-performing loan ratio 31 December 2025 GBPm % % Retail mortgages 16 0.32% 4.45% Consumer 67 58.77% 64.91% Corporate and commercial 87 2.21% 4.27% Total lending 170 1.89% 5.14% 31 December 2024 Retail mortgages 15 0.29% 3.95% Consumer 108 14.43% 13.02% Corporate and commercial 68 2.05% 6.16% Total lending 191 2.07% 5.48%

We recognised an expected credit loss expense of GBP14.3 million in 2025, with a cost of risk of 0.16%. We continue to observe a benign credit environment with resilient credit performance across all portfolios.

Our lending portfolio remains appropriately provisioned. As at 31 December 2025, our coverage ratio was 1.89% (31 December 2024: 2.07%) with non-performing loans reducing to 5.14% of the book.

Balance sheet

Lending

2025 2024 Change GBPm GBPm % Retail mortgages 4,940 5,145 (4%) Consumer lending 114 745 (85%) Corporate and commercial 3,939 3,314 19% Gross lending 8,993 9,204 (2%) ECL allowance (170) (191) (11%) Net lending 8,823 9,013 (2%)

Net loans and advances to customers ended the year at GBP8,823 million, down 2% from the prior year (2024: GBP9,013 million) as the Bank continues to actively rotate assets into target segments of corporate, commercial and SME lending and specialist mortgages. In particular, we saw a 19% increase in the gross loans and advances to commercial customers to GBP3,939 million at 31 December 2025 (31 December 2024: GBP3,314 million), driven by a record GBP2.0 billion gross new lending in the year.

The consumer portfolio decreased from GBP745 million as at 31 December 2024 to GBP114 million as at 31 December 2024 due to the sale of the GBP584 million unsecured personal loan portfolio. This sale was in line with our strategic priorities and allows us to prioritise lending in target segments.

Retail mortgages decreased from GBP5,145 million to GBP4,940 million, as we continue to actively attrite the low-yielding prime residential back-book, replaced with higher-yielding specialist mortgages.

Treasury Portfolio

Over the year, we have continued to optimise our treasury portfolio to maximise our risk adjusted return on regulatory capital, particularly as rates have fallen. We ended the year with GBP6,345 million of treasury assets (31 December 2024: GBP7,301 million), comprising GBP4,160 million investment securities and GBP2,185 million cash and balances with other banks (31 December 2024: GBP4,490 million and GBP2,811 million respectively). Our investment securities remain high quality and liquid with 75% being AAA-rated and 25% AA- to AA+ rated, the AA portion being predominantly Gilts (31 December 2024: 75% AAA, 25% AA- to AA+).

Over the next 2 years approximately GBP1.5 billion of fixed rate treasury assets will mature at an average blended yield of just over 1%. These will be replaced by asset with yields in line with or greater than the prevailing Base Rate.

Other Assets

Other assets remained relatively flat year on year, at GBP1.3 billion (31 December 2024: GBP1.3 billion). Other assets include property, plant & equipment, intangible assets and deferred tax assets.

Deposits

2025 2024 Change GBPm GBPm % Retail customer (excluding retail partnerships) 4,765 5,968 (20%) Retail partnership 1,832 1,785 3% Commercial customers (excluding SMEs) 2,114 2,263 (7%) SMEs 4,734 4,442 7% Total customer deposits 13,445 14,458 (7%) Of which: Demand: current accounts 5,862 5,791 1% Demand: savings accounts 6,901 7,534 (8%) Fixed term: savings accounts 682 1,133 (40%)

In 2025, our overall deposits reduced to GBP13,445 million, a 7% decrease from GBP14,458 million in 2024 as we continued to manage down excess liquidity, particularly expensive fixed-term deposits. We are committed to our relationship banking model, having opened three new stores in 2025, and with 44% of total deposits coming from current accounts, we have exited the year with the lowest cost of deposits of any UK High Street Bank. We also saw a 7% increase in SME deposits in line with the Bank's strategy.

Liquidity

Our liquidity position remains strong and comfortably in excess of regulatory minimum requirements. We ended the year with a liquidity coverage ratio of 306% (31 December 2024: 337%) and a net stable funding ratio of 161% (31 December 2024: 169%). We hold large amounts of high-quality liquid assets totalling GBP5,459 million (2024: GBP6,071 million).

Capital

2025 2024 Change GBPm GBPm % CET1 capital1 840 808 4% RWAs 6,711 6,442 4% CET1 ratio1 12.5% 12.5% 0bps Total capital ratio1 18.4% 14.9% 350bps Total capital plus MREL ratio1 26.1% 23.0% 310bps UK leverage ratio1 7.8% 5.6% 220bps

1. Capital figures as at 31 December 2025 are presented on a proforma basis, including our profit for the year. The

profit will only be eligible to be included in our capital resources following the completion of our audit and

publication of our Annual Report and Accounts

Throughout the year, the Group maintained a strong capital position, ending the period with CET1, total capital and total capital plus MREL ratios of 12.5%, 18.4% and 26.1% respectively (31 December 2024: 12.5%, 14.9%, 23.0%), all comfortably above minimum regulatory requirements including applicable buffers.

Our capital position is well optimised for growth, with increases across all capital ratios driven by profit generation, the successful issuance of GBP250 million of Additional Tier 1 securities, and the sale of the unsecured personal loan portfolio.

Risk weighted assets increased to GBP6,711 million (31 December 2024: GBP6,442 million) reflecting the portfolio sale, offset by continued asset rotation into higher-density corporate, commercial and SME lending, and specialist mortgages.

Overall, the year-end capital and RWA profile reflects proactive management of the balance sheet to preserve resilience, optimise capital resources, and position the Group for sustainable future growth.

Looking Ahead

As we look ahead to 2026, we are committed to continued delivery against market guidance and delivering sustained growth in underlying profitability. Growth in RoTE is largely mechanical from hereon in, with a notable tailwind from treasury asset maturities in 2026.

Risk summary

2025 has been a year of growth and delivery. We are executing our strategy and delivering for our customers and shareholders whilst building a bank set up for sustained growth. Continued management of existing risks as well as those associated with a high pace and scale of change remain clear management priorities.

Approach to risk management

Our risk management framework underpins our ability to safely deliver, ensuring risks are carefully considered when making decisions and are managed within acceptable limits on an ongoing basis. The Board sets its appetite for risk and puts in place tools and resources to manage each of our principal risks inside this appetite.

Risk management is part of every colleague's objectives and is embedded within our scorecard, against which performance is measured. Colleagues are able and encouraged to raise concerns, we take steps to ensure all applicable legal and regulatory requirements are met and we seek to maintain constructive and transparent relationships with our regulators.

We operate a 'three lines of defence' model of risk management and by leveraging well-defined governance structures and processes, promote individual accountability and action in mitigating our risk exposures.

Risk environment in 2025

Throughout 2025, our focus remained on supporting the Bank's strategic growth while operating within our defined risk appetite.

Credit portfolio performance has remained resilient, with ECL stock, coverage ratio, and arrears reducing in the year driven by debt sales and partially offset by corporate and commercial portfolio growth. ECL stock reduced by GBP21 million to GBP170 million at 31 December 2025 (31 December 2025: GBP191 million) and coverage ratio reduced by 0.18% to 1.89% at 31 December 2025 (31 December 2025: 2.07%). We continue to monitor economic uncertainty and maintain prudent provisions. Our credit policy, risk appetite, and control frameworks have been updated to reflect the strategic growth areas in retail mortgages and corporate and commercial, and are accompanied by increased technical capability in underwriting, recoveries, and portfolio oversight.

Capital strength was further supported by the sale of an unsecured personal loan portfolio and the successful issuance of GBP250m of AT1 instruments, keeping all key ratios above regulatory requirements. Liquidity has remained robust throughout the year.

Maintaining and enhancing operational resilience continued to be a priority in 2025. During the year, the Bank deepened its strategic partnership with Infosys, expanding the outsourcing of business processes. This transition was supported by detailed planning and strong third-party engagement, ensuring our control environment developed in step with new operating models.

The number of high-impact cyber incidents across the UK this year has underscored the potential severity of disruption from a cyber event. Strengthening our cyber security posture remains fundamental to our overall resilience. We have continued to invest in modern, scalable defences informed by penetration testing and external expert assessments, working closely with regulators. Embedding threat-led intelligence and resilience by design across our critical services and extended supply chain remains a core commitment.

Financial crime risk management remains a top priority for the Bank. During the year, we strengthened our control environment by recruiting highly experienced colleagues, optimising our operating model and integrating our financial crime and fraud risk management capabilities. We have invested further in our systems, completing the re-platforming of our core financial crime management solution and deploying new fraud payment profiling tools that are helping us limit losses. The Bank also launched a UK-first Scam Checker tool, developed with AI scam detection specialist Ask Silver, helping customers stay safe by analysing suspicious messages, emails, websites or documents. We launched a Financial Crime Intelligence Unit to strengthen our response to complex investigations, and, together with other UK banks, contributed to the Data Fusion pilot organised by the National Economic Crime Centre to combat serious organised crime.

Wider adoption of AI has created opportunities for improved efficiency and customer experience, balanced by the need for strong governance over data use, fairness, and model integrity. This year, we implemented policies and enhanced governance for AI risk management and as adoption scales, we remain focused on robust model risk management, transparency, explainability, and maintaining a consistent focus on good customer outcomes.

Principal risk exposures

On an ongoing basis, we assess our risks against risk appetite, including those that could result in events or circumstances that might threaten our business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity, and reputation. We consider the potential impact and likelihood of internal and external risk events and circumstances, and the timescales over which they may occur.

We identify, define and assess a range of principal risks to which we are exposed, for which risk appetite is set and monitored via key risk indicators. They are consistent with those set out in last year's annual report and comprise:

. credit risk

. capital risk

. liquidity and funding risk

. market risk

. financial crime risk

. operational risk

. conduct risk

. regulatory risk

. legal risk

. model risk

. strategic risk.

Amongst these, certain risks have been considered most material over the course of the year.

Most material risks

Risk Exposure Response Outlook We remain in a strong position to support the Bank's strategy for We have an appetite and credit growth, maintaining our risk Our primary source of credit risk is criteria appropriate for managing appetite and policies as this through the loans, limits and lending through an economic cycle. develops, in a way that advances we make available to our We are delivering the Bank's appropriately manages credit customers. We have exposures across strategy to grow corporate and risk. three key areas: corporate and commercial lending, and specialist commercial, retail mortgages, and mortgage lending, through our consumer lending. credit risk appetite, framework, and policies, managing exposure to Within the macroeconomic outlook, risk to minimise losses. risks remain as central banks manage the course of interest Over the course of 2025, the rates in response to inflation macroeconomic environment has been whilst geopolitical risk Credit risk stable but subdued, although We support customers who are in continues from conflicts. uncertainty remains over the future arrears, have payment shortfalls, path with inflation remaining above or are in financial difficulties, target levels and wider global to obtain the most appropriate political instability. Total ECL outcome for both the Bank and the We utilise forward looking stock and coverage ratio have both customer. Our policy and processes macroeconomic scenarios provided decreased following the sale of the ensure that appropriate mechanisms by Moody's Analytics in the unsecured personal loan book with and tools are in place to support assessment of provisions. The use underlying changes in retail customers during periods of of an independent supplier for mortgages and corporate and financial difficulty and to the provision of scenarios helps commercial reflecting the growth in minimise the duration of the to ensure that the estimates are strategic areas. difficulty and the consequence, unbiased. The macroeconomic costs and other impacts arising. scenarios are assessed and reviewed monthly to ensure

appropriateness and relevance to the ECL calculation. Capital risk exposures arise from the depletion of our capital Our capital risk mitigation is resources which may result from: focused on three key components: -- increased RWAs -- sustainable profitability The focus for 2026 remains on -- losses that allows us to generate supporting the Bank's strategy -- changes to regulatory organic capital growth through an appropriate and minima or other regulatory -- the continued efficient capital stack that rules. optimisation of our balance allows us to lend in our target sheet to ensure we are market whilst maintaining ratios Capital risk Our capital risk management approach utilising our capital stack above our regulatory minima. We is centred around ensuring we can efficiently continue to prepare for the maintain appropriate levels of -- continuing to assess the implementation of Basel 3.1 from capital to meet regulatory minima, raising of external debt 1 January 2027. including changes, and support our capital, as and when market strategic objectives. conditions and opportunities allow. The Board is committed to these In December, the Bank of England principles and took steps through confirmed that the Bank will be 2025 to strengthen the capital treated as a transfer firm under its base. MREL-related resolution framework, effective 1 January 2026. As a participant in the interconnected global financial system, the Bank's financial crime exposure arises where customer accounts or infrastructure are We are committed to safeguarding leveraged to facilitate the flow of both ourselves and our customers illicit funds - including money from financial crime. Our laundering, terrorist financing, strategic response centres on proliferation financing, bribery and continuously maturing our corruption, and tax evasion - or to financial crime framework, Recognising the evolving process transactions and maintain prioritising sustained investment landscape of financial crime risk relationships that would contravene in advanced detection technologies against the backdrop of applicable sanctions obligations. and regular review of our increasing regulatory focus, we operating model's adequacy. continue to invest in our financial crime control Financial environment to prevent financial crime risk Without an adequate and crime. We will continue to proportionate financial crime strengthen our control framework framework, risks may go unaddressed to ensure systems and controls and business activities may take are adequate and effective to place in contravention of financial mitigate the risks we are exposed crime law and regulatory We prioritise targeted recruitment to, and remain aligned to our requirements. of high-skilled specialists to legal and regulatory ensure our control environment and requirements. expertise evolve with increasingly sophisticated financial criminal In addition, an inability to conduct typologies, and proactively appropriate oversight may affect the integrate emerging threat Bank's ability to operate intelligence into our response. effectively, with potential impacts to both customer and own objectives, exposing the Bank to increased reputational risk. The Bank's fraud exposure primarily We prioritise sustained investment arises from the exploitation of our in advanced detection technologies payment infrastructure and digital and regular review of our channels by external actors, through operating model's adequacy, Recognising the evolving sophisticated social engineering, including targeted recruitment of landscape of fraud risk against mandate fraud, and cyber-enabled high-skilled specialists to ensure the backdrop of increasing account takeover, or the use of our our control environment and regulatory focus, we continue to Fraud risk credit facilities for fraudulent expertise evolve with increasingly invest in our control environment gain. sophisticated financial criminal to prevent fraud and remain typologies. This allows us to aligned to our legal and proactively enhance existing regulatory requirements. controls based on emerging We identify and assess fraud risk as intelligence and the shifting a subset of operational risk. typologies of global fraud networks. Information Security and Cyber risk arises from potential compromise of We have continued to enhance the critical systems and data. The Bank's security controls including Cyber risk is expected to remain external threat environment has those related to vulnerability elevated as threat actors adopt intensified, with ransomware, management, identity and access increasingly advanced techniques service disruption and data theft management and endpoint detection. and organisations increase their activity widespread and a volatile dependence on digital services. geopolitical environment potentially Broader technology trends suggest increasing the threat to the UK. that cyber incidents will Information Attacks are becoming more Informed by penetration testing continue to be a top operational security and sophisticated, increasingly and expert reviews, we are making risk and will continue to evolve cyber leveraging automation and targeting significant investments in our security posture to ensure operational vulnerabilities, future-ready cyber defences, our controls remain proportionate contributing to a rise in applying advanced threat and effective against emerging significant incidents across the UK. intelligence throughout business threats. and risk activities, as well as applying the principal of cyber resilience by design across all We identify and assess information our critical services including security and cyber risk as a subset our supply chain. of operational risk.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Years ended 31 December 2025 2024 Notes GBP'million GBP'million Interest income 2 725.4 935.4 Interest expense 2 (265.1) (557.5) Net interest income 460.3 377.9 Fee and commission income 3 96.7 98.0

Fee and commission expense 3 (5.6) (4.8) Net fee and commission income 91.1 93.2 Net gains on sale of assets 4 5.2 (101.4) Other income 5 36.7 35.6 Total income 593.3 405.3 General operating expenses 6 (429.4) (489.0) Depreciation and amortisation (61.7) (77.3) Impairment and write-offs of property, plant, equipment and (0.7) (44.0) intangible assets Total operating expenses (491.8) (610.3) Expected credit loss expense 13 (14.3) (7.1) Profit/(loss) before tax 87.2 (212.1) Taxation 7 (17.5) 254.6 Profit for the year 69.7 42.5 Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 52.4 42.5 Profit attributable to other equity holders 17.3 - Profit for the year 69.7 42.5

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Years ended 31 December 2025 2024 Notes GBP'million GBP'million Profit for the year 69.7 42.5 Other comprehensive income for the year Items which will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Movement in respect of investment securities held at FVOCI (net of tax): changes in fair value 4.2 3.4 Total other comprehensive income 4.2 3.4 Total comprehensive income for the year 73.9 45.9 Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 56.6 45.9 Total comprehensive income attributable to other equity holders 17.3 - Total comprehensive income for the year 73.9 45.9 Earnings per share Basic (pence) 16 7.8 6.3 Diluted (pence) 16 7.7 6.3

Consolidated balance sheet

Years ended 31 December 2025 2024 Notes GBP'million GBP'million Cash and balances with the other banks 2,185 2,811 Loans and advances to customers 9 8,823 9,013 Investment securities held at fair value through other 10 218 377 comprehensive income Investment securities held at amortised cost 10 3,942 4,113 Derivative financial assets 23 16 Property, plant and equipment 705 711 Intangible assets 143 127 Prepayments and accrued income 81 93 Deferred tax assets (net) 7 230 240 Other assets 125 82 Total assets 16,475 17,582 Deposits from customers 13,445 14,458 Deposits from central banks 400 400 Debt securities 684 675 Repurchase agreements 73 391 Derivative financial liabilities - 1 Lease liabilities 11 185 205 Deferred grants 10 13 Provisions 6 11 Other liabilities 188 245 Total liabilities 14,991 16,399 Called-up share capital and share premium 12 146 144 Retained earnings 1,075 1022 Other equity instruments 12 242 - Other reserves 21 17 Total equity 1,484 1,183

