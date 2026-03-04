Anzeige
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
04.03.26 | 08:04
1,300 Euro
-6,47 % -0,090
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3601,41009:21
Dow Jones News
04.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for the year ended 31 December 2025 -14-

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for the year ended 31 December 2025 -2- 

approach. Metro Bank opened three new stores in 2025, in line with our plan - Chester, Salford and Gateshead, with 
  new leases signed in Newcastle and Leeds. All locations were selected to support our growing corporate, commercial 
  and SME banking offer and local communities.

Loans 

FY      FY      Change from    H1      Change from 
GBP in millions 
                     2025     2024     FY 2024      2025     H1 2025 

Gross loans and advances to customers     GBP8,993    GBP9,204    (2%)       GBP8,882    1% 
 
Less: allowance for impairment        (GBP170)    (GBP191)    (11%)       (GBP167)    2% 
 
Net loans and advances to customers      GBP8,823    GBP9,013    (2%)       GBP8,715    1% 

Gross loans and advances to customers                                      
consists of: 
 
 
Commercial lending6              GBP3,570    GBP2,661    34%        GBP3,083    16% 
 
Specialist Mortgages lending         GBP1,657    GBP700     137%       GBP1,247    33% 
 
Target segments                GBP5,227    GBP3,361    56%        GBP4,330    21% 
 
Government-backed lending7          GBP369     GBP653     (43%)       GBP514     (28%) 
 
Consumer lending               GBP114     GBP745     (85%)       GBP133     (14%) 
 
Prime Mortgages lending            GBP3,283    GBP4,445    (26%)       GBP3,905    (16%) 
 
Total run-off books              GBP3,766    GBP5,843    (36%)       GBP4,552    (17%) 

 6. Includes corporate, commercial, SME and CLBILS. 
 7. BBLS, CBILS and RLS. 
  
 
 -- Balances in the Group's target lending segments of corporate, commercial and SME, and specialist mortgages grew by 
  56% year-on-year, to GBP5.2 billion. Together with legacy books in run-off, which at FY 2025 totalled GBP3.8 billion, 
  total gross loans at FY 2025 were GBP9.0 billion. Total net loans at FY 2025 were GBP8.8 billion. 
  
 
 -- Loan to deposit ratio at FY 2025 was 66%, providing capacity for growth. 
  
 
 -- Commercial lending (excluding BBLS, CBILS and RLS) increased by 34% at FY 2025 to GBP3.6 billion (FY 2024: GBP2.7 
  billion) following GBP2 billion of new gross lending in FY 2025 - a Metro Bank record. Growth in new corporate, 
  commercial and SME lending continues to be offset by attrition, particularly in commercial real estate and 
  portfolio buy-to-let. The DTV of the portfolio at FY 2025 was 67% (FY 2024: 56%) and the portfolio has a coverage 
  ratio of 2.07% (FY 2024: 1.98%). 
  
 
 -- Specialist Mortgages increased by 137% year-on-year to GBP1.7 billion (FY 2024: GBP0.7 billion). Together with the 
  Prime Mortgage book in run-off, total retail mortgages were GBP4.9 billion at FY 2025 and remain the largest 
  component of the lending book at 55% (FY 2024: 56%). The Debt to Value (DTV) of the portfolio at FY 2025 was 60% 
  (FY 2024: 59%). Metro Bank's operating model is tailored to more complex underwriting which enables the Group to 
  meet the needs of more customers and scale underserved markets whilst offering improved risk-adjusted returns. 
  
 
 -- Cost of risk for FY 2025 remained low, at 0.16% (FY 2024: 0.06%). The credit quality of new lending continues to be 
  strong and the Group retains its prudent approach to provisioning. 
  
 
 -- Overall arrears rates have improved and non-performing loans have reduced. Arrears levels have decreased to 4.7% at 
  FY 2025 (FY 2024: 5.6%) and non-performing loans have reduced to 5.14% at FY 2025 (FY 2024: 5.48%). 
  
 
 -- The loan portfolio remains appropriately provisioned. The ECL provision at FY 2025 was GBP170 million with a coverage 
  ratio of 1.89%.

Profit and Loss Account 

-- Underlying profit before tax of GBP98 million for FY 2025, the highest in Metro Bank's history, GBP112 million higher 
  than FY 2024, driven by continued improvements in net interest income and further cost reductions (FY 2024: 
  underlying loss of GBP14 million). 
  
 
 -- Net interest margin for FY 2025 was 2.98% (FY 2024:1.91%), with an exit net interest margin of 3.17%, in line with 
  guidance (FY 2024 Exit NIM: 2.65%). Structural improvements to net interest margin reflect lower cost of deposits 
  and increased asset yields. 
  
 
 -- Underlying net interest income increased by 22% year-on-year to GBP460 million (FY 2024: GBP378 million), reflecting 
  the continued transition towards higher yielding assets and a reduction in cost of deposits. 
  
 
 -- Underlying net fee and other income remained flat year-on-year at GBP125 million (FY 2024: GBP126 million). 
  
 
 -- Underlying operating costs reduced 7% year-on-year, to GBP473 million- ahead of guidance (FY 2024: GBP510 million). 
  
 
 -- Expected credit loss expense was GBP14 million for FY 2025 (FY 2024: GBP7 million) reflecting a continued benign credit 
  environment. 
  
 
 -- Statutory profit after tax for FY 2025 was GBP69.7 million (FY 2024: GBP42.5 million, following GBP255 million Deferred 
  Tax Asset recognition).

Capital, Funding and Liquidity 

At 31 December 2025           From 1 January 2026 
 
                     Minimum       Minimum       Minimum       Minimum 
               Position 
                    requirement     requirement     requirement     requirement 
             FY 20258 
                   including buffers9 excluding buffers9 including buffers9 excluding buffers9 
 
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)  12.5%    9.7%        5.2%        9.7%        5.2% 
 
Tier 1            16.1%    11.4%        6.9%        11.4%        6.9% 
 
Total Capital         18.4%    13.7%        9.2%        13.7%        9.2% 
 
Total Capital plus MREL    26.1%    22.9%        18.4%        13.7%        9.2% 
 
Risk Weighted Assets (GBP    6,711    -          -          -          - 
million) 

 8. Capital figures as at 31 December 2025 are presented on a proforma basis, including our profit for the year.  The 
  profit will only be eligible to be included in our capital resources following the completion of our audit and 
  publication of our Annual Report and Accounts 
 9. CRD IV buffers 
  
 
 -- Capital position is well optimised for growth following the GBP250 million AT1 securities issuance and completion of 
  GBP584 million unsecured personal loan portfolio sale in 2025. 
  
 
 -- Effective 1 January 2026, the Group was reclassified as a Transfer firm under the MREL regime, with MREL set equal 
  to minimum capital requirements. The Group continues to review its liability structure on an economic basis in the 
  context of its ongoing regulatory and liquidity needs. 
  
 
 -- Metro Bank's Total Capital plus MREL ratio at FY 2025 was 26.1%, a 310bps improvement year-on-year (FY 2024: 
  23.0%), and 320bps above regulatory minimum requirements as at FY 2025 (including buffers). 
  
 
 -- The Bank remains focused on optimising risk-adjusted returns on regulatory capital. 
  
 
 -- Total RWAs increased year-on-year to GBP6.7 billion (FY 2024: GBP6.4 billion), reflecting continued asset rotation into 
  higher-density corporate, commercial and SME lending. RWA density at FY 2025 was 41% (FY 2024: 37%). 
  
 
 -- Strong liquidity and funding position maintained with all customer loans fully funded by customer deposits. Loan to 
  deposit ratio at FY 2025 was 66%. 
  
 
 -- Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at FY 2025 was 306% (FY 2024: 337%), with cash balances in excess of GBP2 billion. 
  
 
 -- Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) at FY 2025 was 161% (FY 2024: 169%). 
  
 
 -- The Treasury portfolio of GBP6.3 billion includes GBP4.2 billion of investment securities, of which 75% are rated AAA 
  and 25% are rated AA. Of the total investment securities, 95% is held at amortised cost and 5% is held at fair 
  value through other comprehensive income. 
  
 
 -- Over the next 2 years approximately GBP1.5 billion of fixed rate treasury assets will mature at an average blended 
  yield of just over 1%. These will be replaced by asset with yields in line with or greater than the prevailing base 
  rate.

Guidance 

RoTE        -- RoTE to be 13% or greater in Q4 2026, 15% or greater for 2027, and 18% or greater for 2028 
 
NIM         -- Exit NIMs to be between 3.40-4.00% for 2026 and 3.75%-4.50% for 2027 
 
Costs        -- Cost income ratio to be between 75-70% for 2026, 65-65% for 2027, and 55-50% for 2028 
          -- Costs for 2026 flat versus 2025

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Summary Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results for the year ended 31 December 2025 -3-

(Unaudited) 

Balance Sheet             YoY      FY       H1       FY 
 
GBP in millions             change    2025      2025      2024 

Assets                                           
 
Loans and advances to customers    (2%)     GBP8,823     GBP8,715     GBP9,013 
 
Treasury assets10           (13%)     GBP6,345     GBP6,386     GBP7,301 
 
Other assets11             3%      GBP1,307     GBP1,327     GBP1,268 
 
Total assets              (6%)     GBP16,475    GBP16,428    GBP17,582 

Liabilities                                        
 
Deposits from customers        (7%)     GBP13,445    GBP13,363    GBP14,458 
 
Deposits from central banks      -       GBP400      GBP400      GBP400 
 
Debt securities            1%      GBP684      GBP685      GBP675 
 
Other liabilities           (47%)     GBP462      GBP522      GBP866 
 
Total liabilities           (9%)     GBP14,991    GBP14,970    GBP16,399 
 
Total equity              25%      GBP1,484     GBP1,458     GBP1,183 
 
Total equity and liabilities      (6%)     GBP16,475    GBP16,428    GBP17,582

10. Comprises investment securities and cash & balances with the Bank of England. 11. Comprises property, plant & equipment, intangible assets and other assets. 

Profit & Loss Account                              YoY    FY       FY 
 
GBP in millions                                  change  2025      2024 

Underlying net interest income                         22%    GBP460.3     GBP377.9 
 
Underlying net fee and other income                       (1%)   GBP124.8     GBP125.6 
 
Underlying net gain on sale of assets                            GBP0.0      GBP0.0 
 
Total underlying revenue                            16%    GBP585.1     GBP503.5 

Underlying operating costs                           (7%)   (GBP472.7)    (GBP510.4) 
 
Expected credit loss expense                          101%   (GBP14.3)    (GBP7.1) 

Underlying profit/(loss) before tax                       >100%   GBP98.1     (GBP14.0) 

Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and intangible assets        (GBP0.7)     (GBP44.0) 
 
Transformation costs                                    (GBP14.4)    (GBP31.1) 
 
Remediation costs                                      (GBP1.2)     (GBP21.3) 
 
Portfolio sales                                       GBP5.4      (GBP101.6) 
 
Cost associated with capital raise                             -       (GBP0.1) 
 
Statutory profit/(loss) before tax                       >100%   GBP87.2     (GBP212.1) 

Statutory taxation                               >(100)%  (GBP17.5)    GBP254.6 

Statutory profit after tax                           64%    GBP69.7     GBP42.5 
                         FY      FY 
Key metrics 
                       2025     2024 

Earnings per share                7.8p     6.3p 
 
Net interest margin (NIM)            2.98%     1.91% 
 
Lending yield                  5.69%     5.33% 
 
Cost of deposits                 1.06%     1.95% 
 
Cost of risk                   0.16%     0.06% 
 
Arrears rate                   4.7%     5.6% 
 
Underlying cost: income ratio          81%      101% 
 
Book value per share               GBP2.20     GBP1.76 
 
Tangible net asset value per share        GBP1.63     GBP1.57 
 
Risk weighted assets (RWAs)           GBP6,711    GBP6,442 
 
Risk weight density (RWAs / total assets)    41%      37% 
 
Loan to deposit ratio              66%      62% 
                                               Half year ended 
                                                          
 
                                   HoH     31 Dec    30 Jun  31 Dec 
Profit & Loss Account 
                                 change   2025     2025   2024 
 
                                           GBP'million   GBP'million GBP'million 

Underlying net interest income                    7%     GBP237.4    GBP222.9  GBP206.0 
 
Underlying net fee and other income                  (3%)    GBP61.4     GBP63.4   GBP63.4 
 
Underlying net gains on sale of assets                (183%)   GBP0.2     (GBP0.2)  GBP0.1 
 
Total underlying revenue                       5%     GBP299.0    GBP286.1  GBP269.5 

Underlying operating costs                      1%     (GBP238.0)   (GBP234.7) (GBP255.8) 
 
Expected credit loss expense                     22%     (GBP8.0)    (GBP6.3)  (GBP0.9) 

Underlying profit before tax                     18%     GBP53.0     GBP45.1   GBP12.8 

Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and intangible 
assets                                  
                                     (GBP0.6)    (GBP0.1)  (GBP43.7) 
 
Transformation costs                                (GBP6.7)    (GBP7.8)  (GBP26.6) 
 
Remediation costs                                  (GBP1.6)    GBP0.4   (GBP19.5) 
 
Portfolio sales                                   -       GBP5.5   (GBP101.6) 
 
Statutory profit/(loss) before tax                  2%     GBP44.1     GBP43.1   (GBP178.6) 

Statutory taxation                          (62%)    (GBP4.8)    (GBP12.7)  GBP254.2 

Statutory profit after tax                      29%     GBP39.3     GBP30.4   GBP75.6 
                         H2       H1       H2 
Key metrics 
                       2025      2025      2024 

Earnings per share                3.3p      4.5p      1.9p 
 
Net interest margin (NIM)            3.10%     2.87%     2.22% 
 
Lending yield                  5.71%     5.67%     5.48%

Cost of deposits                 0.96%     1.16%     1.72% 
 
Cost of risk                   0.18%     0.14%     0.01% 
 
Arrears rate                   4.7%      4.9%      5.6% 
 
Underlying cost: income ratio          80%      82%      95% 
 
Book value per share               GBP2.20     GBP2.17     GBP1.76 
 
Tangible net asset value per share        GBP1.63     GBP1.61     GBP1.57 
 
Risk weighted assets (RWAs)           GBP6,711m    GBP6,437m    GBP6,442m 
 
Risk weight density (RWAs / total assets)    41%      39%      37% 
 
Loan to deposit ratio              66%      65%      62%

Enquiries

For more information, please contact:

Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations

Daniel Ainscough/Stella Gavaletakis

+44 (0) 20 3402 8900

IR@metrobank.plc.uk

Metro Bank PLC Media Relations

Victoria Gregory

+44 (0) 7773 244608

pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk

FGS Global

Mike Turner

+44 (0) 7766 360900

Metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com

ENDS

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Preliminary Announcement

(Unaudited)

For the year ended 31 December 2025

Chief Executive Officer's statement

2025 has been a year of strong growth with successful operational delivery, culminating in an underlying profit for the year of GBP98 million, the highest in Metro Bank's history. We have seen a 22% increase in Net Interest income driving 16% in Revenue increase. We have beat cost guidance (7% reductions versus 4-5% guidance) and delivered on all our other guidance.

Our local, relationship-led service model is a unique structural advantage which positions the bank to deliver best-in-class risk adjusted returns. As we celebrated our 15-year anniversary in 2025, our unwavering commitment to relationship banking is what sets us apart from other banks; deepening connections with customers, communities and increasing market share. We continue to grow our store network to continue to deliver for clients in person, while also improving customer experience through investing in AI and digital technology.

We continue our strategic shift to corporate, commercial, and SME lending, and specialist mortgages at pace. We delivered record growth in gross new lending in corporate, commercial and SME of GBP2 billion in 2025, almost twice the lending originated in 2024. Alongside this, we built a credit approved pipeline for corporate, commercial and SME of GBP800 million.

Alongside this record growth, we have maintained our focus on costs, delivering a 7% reduction year-on-year, ahead of guidance. Our strategic partnership with Infosys continues to enhance digital capabilities, improve automation, and embed further AI capabilities, allowing the bank to scale in an efficient manner.

As we focus on optimising the balance sheet and increasing returns, we have successfully managed down excess liquidity, particularly expensive fixed-term deposits (FTD), resulting in a cost of deposits that is now the lowest of any UK High Street bank. NIBLs remain double the market average and FTD/ cash ISAs comprise only one fifth of the market average, providing an enduring strategic advantage. We are also seeing increased deposit inflows from SME clients, deepening these valued relationships beyond the loan book.

We have optimised our capital position providing capacity for further growth following the GBP250 million Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities issuance and completion of the GBP584 million unsecured personal loan portfolio sale in the first half of 2025. Both transactions were key milestones in our strategy to reposition the balance sheet, actively manage asset rotation and enhance risk-adjusted returns on capital.

Effective 1 January 2026, the Group was reclassified as a Transfer firm under the MREL regime, with MREL requirements set equal to minimum capital requirements providing further capacity for growth in corporate, commercial and SME lending, and specialist mortgages.

Momentum in the underlying franchise remains strong, giving us confidence to enhance RoTE guidance for 2026 as well as introducing new RoTE targets for 2028:

-- RoTE to be greater than 13% by Q4 2026, greater than 15% for 2027 and greater than 18% for 2028, one of the highest

of any UK High Street bank.

-- Continued NIM expansion driven by asset rotation and management of cost of deposits, with 2026 exit run-rate

expected to be between 3.40%-4.00% and 3.75%-4.50% in 2027, respectively. -- Continued cost discipline and control, with cost to income ratios for 2026, 2027 and 2028 to be between 75%-70%,

65%-60%, and 55%-50%, respectively.

Progress on strategic priorities

Revenue: Driving record new lending

We delivered record new lending growth of GBP2 billion in 2025, across our corporate, commercial and SME portfolios. This strong performance is further underscored by a credit approved pipeline of GBP800 million to date. Combined, this new lending and credit approved pipeline, are equal to all new originations in the last two years. Our relationship managers organically generated 88% of new Corporate lending, helping to maintain our strong asset quality. Portfolio remains highly collateralised and prudently provisioned. We remain focused on pricing discipline ensuring we maintained an average margin in excess of 350 bps over base rate, driving year-on-year improvements in yield.

There has been strong progress in specialist mortgage originations, with Metro Bank firmly established as a specialist mortgage provider of choice. We continue to enhance our specialist proposition and launched additional products (House in Multiple Occupancy "HMOs", Multi-Unit Freehold Blocks "MUFB" and affordability enhancements) in 2025.

We successfully managed down excess liquidity throughout 2025, in particular expensive fixed-term deposits, significantly lowering our cost of funding. An exit cost of deposits at December 2025 of 0.94% means Metro Bank has the lowest cost of deposits of any UK High Street bank. NIBLs remain double the market average, providing a lasting strategic advantage.

The combined impact of increased lending yields and a lower cost of deposits has resulted in an exit NIM of 3.17% in December 2025, in line with guidance. Overall revenue increased 16% year-on-year, despite 125 bps year-on-year reduction in Bank of England base rate and a meaningfully smaller balance sheet following the c.GBP584 million asset sale in the period. Strong revenue performance gives us confidence in our guidance.

Cost: Improving efficiency

We continue to take a disciplined approach to costs and have reduced underlying costs by 7% in the year, ahead of guidance. Our strategic partnership with Infosys continues to enhance digital capabilities, improve automation, and embed further AI capabilities, allowing the bank to scale in an efficient manner. Operating costs are already below the level needed to meet 2027 guidance and costs in 2026 will remain flat compared to 2025.

Infrastructure: Building the future

Over the year, we have continued to invest in platforms and capabilities to support growth momentum and deliver even better customer experiences. Our strategic partnership with Infosys continues to improve our digital capabilities. It includes the provision of actionable data analytics, automated processes, and enhanced digital platforms. Significant upgrades to financial crime and fraud infrastructure have helped protect our customers, and our upgraded call centre has improved customer experience while also driving efficiency.

Stores remain a key element to the Group's service offering and strategy, as an enabler of our relationship-based approach. Metro Bank opened three new stores in 2025, in line with our plan - Chester, Gateshead and Salford, with new leases signed in Newcastle and Leeds. Our Gateshead store was our first in the North East. All locations were selected to support our growing corporate, commercial and SME banking offer and local communities. All these improvements ensure we continue to build capability for the future.

Balance sheet optimisation: Maximising opportunities

We have optimised our capital position for growth following the inaugural GBP250 million AT1 securities issuance, followed by the completion of GBP584 million unsecured personal loan portfolio sale in the first half of the year. Both transactions were in line with our strategy to reposition and strengthen the balance sheet, creating additional capacity for growth to enable the bank to continue its rotation towards higher yielding assets.

Effective 1 January 2026, the Group was reclassified as a Transfer firm under the MREL regime, with MREL requirements set equal to minimum capital requirements. The Group continues to review its liability structure on an economic basis in the context of its ongoing regulatory and liquidity needs.

Metro Bank's MREL ratio at FY 2025 was 26.1%, a 310bps improvement year-on-year (FY 2024: 23.0%), and 320bps above regulatory minimum requirements (including buffers). This reflects our ongoing focus on capital management while optimising risk-adjusted returns on regulatory capital.

Excess liquidity has been successfully managed down, with high-cost fixed term deposits now comprising just 5% of the book. Total customer deposits ended FY 2025 at GBP13.4 billion (FY 2024: GBP14.5 billion), with the core customer deposit base continuing to be predominantly Retail, with growth in SMEs in line with the Group's strategy.

Cost of deposits for FY 2025 was 1.06% (FY 2024: 1.95%), with an exit cost of deposits at December 2025 of 0.94%- the lowest of any UK High Street bank. All the actions taken to optimise the balance sheet have created capacity for future growth momentum.

Communications: Empowering our colleagues and communities

In our 15th year, Metro Bank's inclusive culture remains central to our value proposition and plays a fundamental role in driving colleague engagement. After a period of business transformation, our annual Voice of the Colleague survey saw a significant 7-point uplift in satisfaction, reflecting positive engagement and confidence in the direction of the bank. We maintained a strong focus on colleague development and mobility, with almost 300 colleagues promoted during the year.

Our strategic growth in Corporate, Commercial and SME lending saw us appoint new regional heads of Corporate Banking for the Midlands, Wales and the South West as well as new Commercial Lending Directors for the North West, Wales and the South West, positioning us for the next stage of growth across the breadth of the UK.

In January 2025, we launched new brand positioning highlighting our relationship banking specialism, increasing awareness and putting in-person experience at the forefront of our customer service. This was brought to life further by our regional growth and expansion with the opening of new stores in Gateshead, Salford Quays and Chester. Our partnership with Covecta, an AI platform for financial services, was deployed across our corporate and commercial credit businesses, freeing up more time for our experts to engage with customers.

In support of our ongoing efforts to prevent fraud, we launched the Metro Bank Scam Checker in 2025, becoming the first UK bank to partner with award winning AI firm Ask Silver - allowing customers to spot scams more easily. We also partnered with the charity Victim Support to provide an independent support service for customers who have been victims of fraud.

Our ongoing commitment to community impact continued through our partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board and the Metro Bank Girls in Cricket Fund. By removing barriers to participation and promoting the visibility of women and girls in cricket through our Seeing is Believing campaign, the number of girls' teams has increased by 32%.

Outlook: Operational execution and strong momentum allow for ongoing delivery of our strategy

Metro Bank is well placed to continue its strategic delivery and growth trajectory in the year ahead and over the medium term. We have a clear strategy and resilient business model that will support profitable growth in line with our plans against a changing market backdrop. Metro expects to more than double returns in 6 months and nearly treble them in 18 months through the ongoing execution of our clear strategy.

Finance review

Summary of the Year

2025 was another strong year as the Bank executed on its strategy and delivered across all aspects of market guidance.

We recognised an underlying profit before tax of GBP98.1 million, the highest in the Bank's history. We reduced underlying operating costs by a further 7%, actively managed down liquidity to reduce cost of deposits, and continued to strategically rotate assets to higher-yielding corporate, commercial and SME lending, and specialist mortgages.

We recorded a statutory profit before tax of GBP87.2 million, GBP299.3 million more than the GBP212.1 million statutory loss before tax in the prior year, driven by one-off transactions in 2024 that provided the foundation for growth in 2025.

Income Statement 

2025              2024          Change 
                      GBPm               GBPm           % 
 
 
Underlying net interest income                      460.3             377.9            22% 
 
Underlying net non-interest income                     124.8            125.6              (1%) 
 
Total underlying revenue                          585.1           503.5              16% 
 
Underlying operating costs                        (472.7)           (510.4)             (7%) 
 
Expected credit loss expense                         (14.3)               (7.1)         101% 
 
Underlying profit/(loss) before tax                      98.1             (14.0)     - 
 
Non-underlying items                             (10.9)          (198.2)           (95%) 
 
Statutory profit/(loss) before tax                       87.2           (212.1)      -

Net interest income

Net interest income increased by 22% to GBP460.3 million despite a lower average base rate and a smaller balance sheet following the GBP584 million unsecured personal loan sale during the year, reflecting the continued transition towards higher-yielding assets and a reduction in cost of deposits.

Net interest margin for the year was 2.98%, up 107bps, with an exit net interest margin of 3.17%, in line with guidance. Structural improvements to net interest margin reflect increased asset yields and lower cost of deposits. We ended the year with cost of deposits at December 2025 of 0.94%, the lowest of any UK high street bank.

Operating expenses 

2025    2024 
                   %     % 
 
 
Underlying cost:income ratio     81%    101% 
 
Statutory cost:income ratio     83%    151%

Underlying operating costs reduced 7% year-on-year, to GBP473 million. We continue to take a disciplined approach to costs, allowing the Bank to scale in an efficient manner. We are focused on enhancing our digital capabilities, improving automation and embedding further AI capabilities across the Bank to drive cost efficiencies. Combined with growth in underlying income, our underlying cost to income ratio reduced to 81%. On a statutory basis, cost to income ratio reduced from 151% in 2024 to 83% in 2025, reflecting convergence between our underlying and statutory results.

Non-underlying items 

2025           2024       Change 
                                GBPm            GBPm        % 
 
 
Impairment and write-off of property, plant, equipment and                      (0.7)        (44.0)       (98%) 
intangible assets 
 
 
Transformation costs                                       (14.4)          (31.1)      (54%) 
 
Remediation costs                                           (1.2)         (21.3)  (94%) 
 
Portfolio sales                                             5.4        (101.6)      (105%) 
 
Cost associated with capital raise                                    -             (0.1)    (100%) 
 
Non-underlying items                                       (10.9)        (198.1)       (94%)

Included in our statutory results are GBP10.9 million of non-underlying items (2024: GBP198.1 million), reflecting a year of execution and focus on our target market. These include GBP5.4 million net proceeds from the GBP584 million unsecured personal loan portfolio in H1 2025 and GBP14.4 million of transformation costs incurred following localised restructuring activities.

Expected credit losses 

ECL Allowance    Coverage ratio    Non-performing loan ratio 
31 December 2025 
 
              GBPm          %           % 
 
Retail mortgages        16          0.32%         4.45% 
 
Consumer            67          58.77%        64.91% 
 
Corporate and commercial    87          2.21%         4.27% 
 
Total lending          170         1.89%         5.14% 
 
31 December 2024                                 
 
Retail mortgages        15          0.29%         3.95% 
 
Consumer            108         14.43%        13.02% 
 
Corporate and commercial    68          2.05%         6.16% 
 
Total lending          191         2.07%         5.48%

We recognised an expected credit loss expense of GBP14.3 million in 2025, with a cost of risk of 0.16%. We continue to observe a benign credit environment with resilient credit performance across all portfolios.

Our lending portfolio remains appropriately provisioned. As at 31 December 2025, our coverage ratio was 1.89% (31 December 2024: 2.07%) with non-performing loans reducing to 5.14% of the book.

Balance sheet

Lending 

2025              2024          Change 
                GBPm               GBPm           % 
 
 
Retail mortgages                       4,940             5,145             (4%) 
 
Consumer lending                            114               745          (85%) 
 
Corporate and commercial                   3,939             3,314             19% 
 
Gross lending                         8,993            9,204             (2%) 
 
ECL allowance                            (170)               (191)          (11%) 
 
Net lending                          8,823             9,013             (2%)

Net loans and advances to customers ended the year at GBP8,823 million, down 2% from the prior year (2024: GBP9,013 million) as the Bank continues to actively rotate assets into target segments of corporate, commercial and SME lending and specialist mortgages. In particular, we saw a 19% increase in the gross loans and advances to commercial customers to GBP3,939 million at 31 December 2025 (31 December 2024: GBP3,314 million), driven by a record GBP2.0 billion gross new lending in the year.

The consumer portfolio decreased from GBP745 million as at 31 December 2024 to GBP114 million as at 31 December 2024 due to the sale of the GBP584 million unsecured personal loan portfolio. This sale was in line with our strategic priorities and allows us to prioritise lending in target segments.

Retail mortgages decreased from GBP5,145 million to GBP4,940 million, as we continue to actively attrite the low-yielding prime residential back-book, replaced with higher-yielding specialist mortgages.

Treasury Portfolio

Over the year, we have continued to optimise our treasury portfolio to maximise our risk adjusted return on regulatory capital, particularly as rates have fallen. We ended the year with GBP6,345 million of treasury assets (31 December 2024: GBP7,301 million), comprising GBP4,160 million investment securities and GBP2,185 million cash and balances with other banks (31 December 2024: GBP4,490 million and GBP2,811 million respectively). Our investment securities remain high quality and liquid with 75% being AAA-rated and 25% AA- to AA+ rated, the AA portion being predominantly Gilts (31 December 2024: 75% AAA, 25% AA- to AA+).

Over the next 2 years approximately GBP1.5 billion of fixed rate treasury assets will mature at an average blended yield of just over 1%. These will be replaced by asset with yields in line with or greater than the prevailing Base Rate.

Other Assets

Other assets remained relatively flat year on year, at GBP1.3 billion (31 December 2024: GBP1.3 billion). Other assets include property, plant & equipment, intangible assets and deferred tax assets.

Deposits 

2025             2024         Change 
                          GBPm              GBPm          % 
 
 
Retail customer (excluding retail partnerships)                  4,765           5,968          (20%) 
 
Retail partnership                                 1,832            1,785             3% 
 
Commercial customers (excluding SMEs)                        2,114           2,263             (7%) 
 
SMEs                                        4,734           4,442              7% 
 
Total customer deposits                            13,445          14,458             (7%) 
 
Of which:                                                 
 
Demand: current accounts                              5,862            5,791             1% 
 
Demand: savings accounts                              6,901           7,534             (8%) 
 
Fixed term: savings accounts                               682            1,133         (40%)

In 2025, our overall deposits reduced to GBP13,445 million, a 7% decrease from GBP14,458 million in 2024 as we continued to manage down excess liquidity, particularly expensive fixed-term deposits. We are committed to our relationship banking model, having opened three new stores in 2025, and with 44% of total deposits coming from current accounts, we have exited the year with the lowest cost of deposits of any UK High Street Bank. We also saw a 7% increase in SME deposits in line with the Bank's strategy.

Liquidity

Our liquidity position remains strong and comfortably in excess of regulatory minimum requirements. We ended the year with a liquidity coverage ratio of 306% (31 December 2024: 337%) and a net stable funding ratio of 161% (31 December 2024: 169%). We hold large amounts of high-quality liquid assets totalling GBP5,459 million (2024: GBP6,071 million).

Capital 

2025     2024     Change 
                   GBPm      GBPm      % 
 
 
CET1 capital1             840     808     4% 
 
RWAs                 6,711    6,442    4% 
 
CET1 ratio1              12.5%    12.5%    0bps 
 
Total capital ratio1         18.4%    14.9%    350bps 
 
Total capital plus MREL ratio1    26.1%    23.0%    310bps 
 
UK leverage ratio1          7.8%     5.6%     220bps

1. Capital figures as at 31 December 2025 are presented on a proforma basis, including our profit for the year. The

profit will only be eligible to be included in our capital resources following the completion of our audit and

publication of our Annual Report and Accounts

Throughout the year, the Group maintained a strong capital position, ending the period with CET1, total capital and total capital plus MREL ratios of 12.5%, 18.4% and 26.1% respectively (31 December 2024: 12.5%, 14.9%, 23.0%), all comfortably above minimum regulatory requirements including applicable buffers.

Our capital position is well optimised for growth, with increases across all capital ratios driven by profit generation, the successful issuance of GBP250 million of Additional Tier 1 securities, and the sale of the unsecured personal loan portfolio.

Risk weighted assets increased to GBP6,711 million (31 December 2024: GBP6,442 million) reflecting the portfolio sale, offset by continued asset rotation into higher-density corporate, commercial and SME lending, and specialist mortgages.

Overall, the year-end capital and RWA profile reflects proactive management of the balance sheet to preserve resilience, optimise capital resources, and position the Group for sustainable future growth.

Looking Ahead

As we look ahead to 2026, we are committed to continued delivery against market guidance and delivering sustained growth in underlying profitability. Growth in RoTE is largely mechanical from hereon in, with a notable tailwind from treasury asset maturities in 2026.

Risk summary

2025 has been a year of growth and delivery. We are executing our strategy and delivering for our customers and shareholders whilst building a bank set up for sustained growth. Continued management of existing risks as well as those associated with a high pace and scale of change remain clear management priorities.

Approach to risk management

Our risk management framework underpins our ability to safely deliver, ensuring risks are carefully considered when making decisions and are managed within acceptable limits on an ongoing basis. The Board sets its appetite for risk and puts in place tools and resources to manage each of our principal risks inside this appetite.

Risk management is part of every colleague's objectives and is embedded within our scorecard, against which performance is measured. Colleagues are able and encouraged to raise concerns, we take steps to ensure all applicable legal and regulatory requirements are met and we seek to maintain constructive and transparent relationships with our regulators.

We operate a 'three lines of defence' model of risk management and by leveraging well-defined governance structures and processes, promote individual accountability and action in mitigating our risk exposures.

Risk environment in 2025

Throughout 2025, our focus remained on supporting the Bank's strategic growth while operating within our defined risk appetite.

Credit portfolio performance has remained resilient, with ECL stock, coverage ratio, and arrears reducing in the year driven by debt sales and partially offset by corporate and commercial portfolio growth. ECL stock reduced by GBP21 million to GBP170 million at 31 December 2025 (31 December 2025: GBP191 million) and coverage ratio reduced by 0.18% to 1.89% at 31 December 2025 (31 December 2025: 2.07%). We continue to monitor economic uncertainty and maintain prudent provisions. Our credit policy, risk appetite, and control frameworks have been updated to reflect the strategic growth areas in retail mortgages and corporate and commercial, and are accompanied by increased technical capability in underwriting, recoveries, and portfolio oversight.

Capital strength was further supported by the sale of an unsecured personal loan portfolio and the successful issuance of GBP250m of AT1 instruments, keeping all key ratios above regulatory requirements. Liquidity has remained robust throughout the year.

Maintaining and enhancing operational resilience continued to be a priority in 2025. During the year, the Bank deepened its strategic partnership with Infosys, expanding the outsourcing of business processes. This transition was supported by detailed planning and strong third-party engagement, ensuring our control environment developed in step with new operating models.

The number of high-impact cyber incidents across the UK this year has underscored the potential severity of disruption from a cyber event. Strengthening our cyber security posture remains fundamental to our overall resilience. We have continued to invest in modern, scalable defences informed by penetration testing and external expert assessments, working closely with regulators. Embedding threat-led intelligence and resilience by design across our critical services and extended supply chain remains a core commitment.

Financial crime risk management remains a top priority for the Bank. During the year, we strengthened our control environment by recruiting highly experienced colleagues, optimising our operating model and integrating our financial crime and fraud risk management capabilities. We have invested further in our systems, completing the re-platforming of our core financial crime management solution and deploying new fraud payment profiling tools that are helping us limit losses. The Bank also launched a UK-first Scam Checker tool, developed with AI scam detection specialist Ask Silver, helping customers stay safe by analysing suspicious messages, emails, websites or documents. We launched a Financial Crime Intelligence Unit to strengthen our response to complex investigations, and, together with other UK banks, contributed to the Data Fusion pilot organised by the National Economic Crime Centre to combat serious organised crime.

Wider adoption of AI has created opportunities for improved efficiency and customer experience, balanced by the need for strong governance over data use, fairness, and model integrity. This year, we implemented policies and enhanced governance for AI risk management and as adoption scales, we remain focused on robust model risk management, transparency, explainability, and maintaining a consistent focus on good customer outcomes.

Principal risk exposures

On an ongoing basis, we assess our risks against risk appetite, including those that could result in events or circumstances that might threaten our business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity, and reputation. We consider the potential impact and likelihood of internal and external risk events and circumstances, and the timescales over which they may occur.

We identify, define and assess a range of principal risks to which we are exposed, for which risk appetite is set and monitored via key risk indicators. They are consistent with those set out in last year's annual report and comprise:

. credit risk

. capital risk

. liquidity and funding risk

. market risk

. financial crime risk

. operational risk

. conduct risk

. regulatory risk

. legal risk

. model risk

. strategic risk.

Amongst these, certain risks have been considered most material over the course of the year.

Most material risks 

Risk     Exposure               Response              Outlook 
 
                                           We remain in a strong position to 
                                           support the Bank's strategy for 
                          We have an appetite and credit   growth, maintaining our risk 
       Our primary source of credit risk is criteria appropriate for managing appetite and policies as this 
       through the loans, limits and    lending through an economic cycle. develops, in a way that 
       advances we make available to our  We are delivering the Bank's    appropriately manages credit 
       customers. We have exposures across strategy to grow corporate and   risk. 
       three key areas: corporate and    commercial lending, and specialist 
       commercial, retail mortgages, and  mortgage lending, through our 
       consumer lending.          credit risk appetite, framework, 
                          and policies, managing exposure to Within the macroeconomic outlook, 
                        risk to minimise losses.      risks remain as central banks 
                                           manage the course of interest 
       Over the course of 2025, the                    rates in response to inflation 
       macroeconomic environment has been                   whilst geopolitical risk 
Credit risk  stable but subdued, although     We support customers who are in  continues from conflicts. 
       uncertainty remains over the future arrears, have payment shortfalls, 
     path with inflation remaining above or are in financial difficulties, 
       target levels and wider global    to obtain the most appropriate 
       political instability.  Total ECL  outcome for both the Bank and the We utilise forward looking 
       stock and coverage ratio have both  customer. Our policy and processes macroeconomic scenarios provided 
       decreased following the sale of the ensure that appropriate mechanisms by Moody's Analytics in the 
       unsecured personal loan book with  and tools are in place to support assessment of provisions. The use 
       underlying changes in retail     customers during periods of    of an independent supplier for 
       mortgages and corporate and     financial difficulty and to    the provision of scenarios helps 
       commercial reflecting the growth in minimise the duration of the    to ensure that the estimates are 
       strategic areas.           difficulty and the consequence,  unbiased. The macroeconomic 
                          costs and other impacts arising.  scenarios are assessed and 
                                         reviewed monthly to ensure

appropriateness and relevance to 
                                           the ECL calculation. 
 
       Capital risk exposures arise from 
       the depletion of our capital     Our capital risk mitigation is 
       resources which may result from:   focused on three key components: 
 
        --      increased RWAs        --      sustainable profitability The focus for 2026 remains on 
        --      losses             that allows us to generate   supporting the Bank's strategy 
        --      changes to regulatory      organic capital growth     through an appropriate and 
         minima or other regulatory     --      the continued       efficient capital stack that 
         rules.                optimisation of our balance  allows us to lend in our target 
                            sheet to ensure we are     market whilst maintaining ratios 
Capital risk Our capital risk management approach   utilising our capital stack  above our regulatory minima. We 
       is centred around ensuring we can    efficiently          continue to prepare for the 
     maintain appropriate levels of     --      continuing to assess the implementation of Basel 3.1 from 
       capital to meet regulatory minima,    raising of external debt    1 January 2027. 
       including changes, and support our    capital, as and when market 
       strategic objectives.          conditions and opportunities 
                            allow. 
                                           
                          The Board is committed to these 
       In December, the Bank of England   principles and took steps through 
       confirmed that the Bank will be   2025 to strengthen the capital 
       treated as a transfer firm under its base. 
       MREL-related resolution framework, 
       effective 1 January 2026. 
 
       As a participant in the 
       interconnected global financial 
       system, the Bank's financial crime 
       exposure arises where customer 
       accounts or infrastructure are    We are committed to safeguarding 
       leveraged to facilitate the flow of both ourselves and our customers 
       illicit funds - including money   from financial crime. Our 
       laundering, terrorist financing,   strategic response centres on 
       proliferation financing, bribery and continuously maturing our 
       corruption, and tax evasion - or to financial crime framework,     Recognising the evolving 
       process transactions and maintain  prioritising sustained investment landscape of financial crime risk 
       relationships that would contravene in advanced detection technologies against the backdrop of 
       applicable sanctions obligations.  and regular review of our     increasing regulatory focus, we 
                          operating model's adequacy.    continue to invest in our 
                                         financial crime control 
Financial                                     environment to prevent financial 
crime risk  Without an adequate and                         crime. We will continue to 
       proportionate financial crime                      strengthen our control framework 
     framework, risks may go unaddressed                   to ensure systems and controls 
       and business activities may take                  are adequate and effective to 
       place in contravention of financial                   mitigate the risks we are exposed 
       crime law and regulatory       We prioritise targeted recruitment to, and remain aligned to our 
       requirements.            of high-skilled specialists to   legal and regulatory 
                          ensure our control environment and requirements. 
                        expertise evolve with increasingly 
                          sophisticated financial criminal 
       In addition, an inability to conduct typologies, and proactively 
       appropriate oversight may affect the integrate emerging threat 
       Bank's ability to operate      intelligence into our response. 
       effectively, with potential impacts 
       to both customer and own objectives, 
       exposing the Bank to increased 
       reputational risk. 
 
       The Bank's fraud exposure primarily We prioritise sustained investment 
       arises from the exploitation of our in advanced detection technologies 
       payment infrastructure and digital  and regular review of our 
       channels by external actors, through operating model's adequacy,    Recognising the evolving 
       sophisticated social engineering,  including targeted recruitment of landscape of fraud risk against 
       mandate fraud, and cyber-enabled   high-skilled specialists to ensure the backdrop of increasing 
       account takeover, or the use of our our control environment and    regulatory focus, we continue to 
Fraud risk  credit facilities for fraudulent   expertise evolve with increasingly invest in our control environment 
       gain.                sophisticated financial criminal  to prevent fraud and remain 
                        typologies. This allows us to   aligned to our legal and 
                        proactively enhance existing    regulatory requirements.  
                          controls based on emerging 
       We identify and assess fraud risk as intelligence and the shifting 
       a subset of operational risk.    typologies of global fraud 
                          networks. 
 
 
       Information Security and Cyber risk 
       arises from potential compromise of We have continued to enhance the 
       critical systems and data. The    Bank's security controls including Cyber risk is expected to remain 
       external threat environment has   those related to vulnerability   elevated as threat actors adopt 
       intensified, with ransomware,    management, identity and access  increasingly advanced techniques 
       service disruption and data theft  management and endpoint detection. and organisations increase their 
       activity widespread and a volatile                   dependence on digital services. 
       geopolitical environment potentially                Broader technology trends suggest 
       increasing the threat to the UK.                    that cyber incidents will 
Information  Attacks are becoming more      Informed by penetration testing  continue to be a top operational 
security and sophisticated, increasingly     and expert reviews, we are making risk and will continue to evolve 
cyber     leveraging automation and targeting significant investments in     our security posture to ensure 
       operational vulnerabilities,     future-ready cyber defences,    our controls remain proportionate 
     contributing to a rise in      applying advanced threat      and effective against emerging 
       significant incidents across the UK. intelligence throughout business  threats. 
                          and risk activities, as well as 
                        applying the principal of cyber 
                          resilience by design across all 
       We identify and assess information  our critical services including    
       security and cyber risk as a subset our supply chain. 
       of operational risk.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 

Years ended 31 December 
 
                                         2025          2024 
                                    Notes 
                                      GBP'million        GBP'million 
 
Interest income                            2                 725.4    935.4 
 
Interest expense                           2                (265.1)   (557.5) 
 
Net interest income                                            460.3    377.9 
 
Fee and commission income                       3                    96.7   98.0

Fee and commission expense                      3                    (5.6)  (4.8) 
 
Net fee and commission income                                          91.1   93.2 
 
Net gains on sale of assets                      4                      5.2  (101.4) 
 
Other income                             5                    36.7   35.6 
 
Total income                                               593.3    405.3 
 
General operating expenses                      6                (429.4)   (489.0) 
 
Depreciation and amortisation                                        (61.7)   (77.3) 
 
Impairment and write-offs of property, plant, equipment and                           (0.7)  (44.0) 
intangible assets 
 
 
Total operating expenses                                        (491.8)   (610.3) 
 
Expected credit loss expense                     13                  (14.3)   (7.1) 
 
Profit/(loss) before tax                                            87.2   (212.1) 
 
Taxation                               7                  (17.5)   254.6 
 
Profit for the year                                               69.7   42.5 

Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders                   52.4          42.5 
 
Profit attributable to other equity holders                    17.3          - 
 
Profit for the year                                69.7          42.5

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 

Years ended 31 December 
 
                                            2025      2024 
                                       Notes 
                                        GBP'million    GBP'million 
 
Profit for the year                                    69.7      42.5 
 
Other comprehensive income for the year                                     
 
Items which will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:                        
 
Movement in respect of investment securities held at FVOCI (net of tax):                    
 
 changes in fair value                                  4.2       3.4 
 
Total other comprehensive income                             4.2       3.4 
 
Total comprehensive income for the year                          73.9      45.9 

Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders             56.6      45.9 
 
Total comprehensive income attributable to other equity holders              17.3      - 
 
Total comprehensive income for the year                          73.9      45.9 
 
Earnings per share                                               
 
Basic (pence)                                16     7.8       6.3 
 
Diluted (pence)                               16     7.7       6.3

Consolidated balance sheet 

Years ended 31 December 
 
                                     2025          2024 
                                 Notes 
                                  GBP'million       GBP'million 
 
Cash and balances with the other banks                              2,185    2,811 
 
Loans and advances to customers                 9                 8,823    9,013 
 
Investment securities held at fair value through other     10                    218   377 
comprehensive income 
 
 
Investment securities held at amortised cost          10                3,942    4,113 
 
Derivative financial assets                                           23  16 
 
Property, plant and equipment                                        705   711 
 
Intangible assets                                              143   127 
 
Prepayments and accrued income                                         81  93 
 
Deferred tax assets (net)                    7                     230   240 
 
Other assets                                                125   82 
 
Total assets                                          16,475    17,582 
 
Deposits from customers                                     13,445    14,458 
 
Deposits from central banks                                         400   400 
 
Debt securities                                               684   675 
 
Repurchase agreements                                              73  391 
 
Derivative financial liabilities                                         -   1 
 
Lease liabilities                        11                     185  205 
 
Deferred grants                                                 10  13 
 
Provisions                                                     6  11 
 
Other liabilities                                              188   245 
 
Total liabilities                                        14,991    16,399 
 
Called-up share capital and share premium            12               146                  144 
 
Retained earnings                                         1,075    1022 
 
Other equity instruments                    12    242           - 
 
Other reserves                               21                            17 
 
Total equity                                1,484                      1,183

Total equity and liabilities                        16,475                 17,582

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 December 2025 

Called up 
                                            Share 
                                               Other 
                             Merger  Retained FVOCI      equity   Total 
                        share 
                                      option 
 
                              reserve  earnings reserve     instruments equity 
                        capital 
                      and share          reserve 
                        premium 
                             GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million    GBP'million  GBP'million 
 
                                      GBP'million 
                        GBP'million 
 
 
Balance as at 1 January 2025          144    -     1,022   (7)    24    -      1,183 
 
Profit for the year              -     -     52    -     -     17     69 
 
Other comprehensive expense (net of tax) 
relating to investment securities designated  -     -     -     4     -     -      4 
at fair value through other comprehensive 
income 
 
Total comprehensive income           -     -     52    4     -     17     73 
 
Issuance of shares under existing employee   2     -     -     -     (2)    -      - 
schemes 
 
 
Issuance of other equity instruments (net of  -     -     -     -     -     242     242 
costs) 
 
 
Equity-settled share-based payment charges   -     -     -     -     3     -      3 
 
Distributions on equity instruments      -     -     -     -     -     (17)    (17) 
 
Other movements in share option charges    -     -     1     -     (1)    -      - 
 
Balance as at 31 December 2025         146    -     1,075   (3)    24    242     1,484 
 
Balance as at 1 January 2024          144    -     978    (11)   23    -      1,134 
 
Profit for the year              -     -     43    -     -     -      43 
 
Other comprehensive income (net of tax) 
relating to investment securities designated  -     -     -     4     -     -      4 
at fair value through other comprehensive 
income 
 
Total comprehensive income           -     -     43    4     -     -      47 
 
Equity-settled share-based payment charges   -     -     -     -     2     -      2 
 
Other movements in share option charges    -     -     1     -     (1)    -      - 
 
Balance as at 31 December 2024         144    -     1,022   (7)    24    -      1,183

Consolidated cash flow statement 

Years ended 31 December 
 
                                              2025      2024 
                                         Notes 
                                          GBP'million   GBP'million 
 
Reconciliation of profit/(loss) before tax to net cash flows from operating                   
activities: 
 
 
Profit/(loss) before tax                                  87       (212) 
 
Adjustments for non-cash items                         17     (392)     (359) 
 
Interest received                                      749      948 
 
Interest paid                                        (320)     (585) 
 
Changes in other operating assets                              113      3,320 
 
Changes in other operating liabilities                           (1,325)    (4,497) 
 
Net cash (outflows) from operating activities                        (1,088)    (1,385) 
 
Cash flows from investing activities                                      
 
Sales, redemptions and paydowns of investment securities                  1,154     1,017 
 
Purchase of investment securities                              (816)     (630) 
 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment                          (34)      (41) 
 
Purchase and development of intangible assets                        (48)      (19) 
 
Net cash inflows from investing activities                         256      327 
 
Cash flows from financing activities                                      
 
Repayment of capital elements of leases                     11     (19)      (22) 
 
Issuance of shares and other-equity instruments (net of costs)         12     242      - 
 
Distributions on equity instruments                       12     (17)      - 
 
Net cash inflows/(outflows) from financing activities                    206      (22) 
 
Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents                         (626)     (1,080) 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at start of year                         2,811     3,891 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year                          2,185     2,811

1. Basis of preparation and significant accounting policies

Basis of preparation

The financial information in this document is unaudited and does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor on those statutory accounts was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Act. The statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 will be filed with the Registrar of Companies in accordance with section 441 of the Act. The auditor has not yet reported on these accounts.

2. Net interest income

Interest income 

2025       2024 
  
                                    GBP'million    GBP'million 
 
Cash and balances held with other banks                  93.8       193.1 
 
Loans and advances to customers                      507.9      586.2 
 
Investment securities held at amortised cost                113.4      126.1 
 
Investment securities held at FVOCI                    3.9       18.3 
 
Interest income calculated using the effective interest rate method    719.0      923.7 
 
Derivatives in hedge relationships                     6.4       11.7 
 
Total interest income                           725.4      935.4

Interest expense 

2025       2024 
  
                                    GBP'million    GBP'million 
 
Deposits from customers                           143.2      303.6 
 
Deposits from central banks                         17.0       124.2 
 
Debt securities                               85.0       84.8 
 
Lease liabilities                              10.5       12.4 
 
Repurchase agreements                            7.6       26.5 
 
Interest expense calculated using the effective interest rate method    263.3      551.5 
 
Derivatives in hedge relationships                     1.8       6.0 
 
Total interest expense                           265.1      557.5

3. Net fee and commission income 

2025       2024 
  
                    GBP'million    GBP'million 
 
Service charges and other fee income    38.3       38.6 
 
Safe deposit box income           20.1       19.0 
 
ATM and interchange fees          38.3       40.4 
 
Fee and commission income          96.7       98.0 
 
Fee and commission expense         (5.6)      (4.8) 
 
Total net fee and commission income     91.1       93.2

4. Net gain/(loss) on sale of assets 

2025       2024 
  
                      GBP'million    GBP'million 
 
Loan portfolios                5.2       (101.4) 
 
Total net gain/(loss) on sale of assets    5.2       (101.4)

5. Other income 

2025       2024 
  
                 GBP'million    GBP'million 
 
Foreign currency transactions     27.0       29.7 
 
Rental income             0.8       1.3 
 
Deferred grant income         2.8       3.4 
 
Gains on lease modification      5.0       - 
 
Other income             1.1       1.2 
 
Total other income          36.7       35.6

6. General operating expenses 

2025       2024 
  
                           GBP'million    GBP'million 
 
People costs                       197.8      209.6 
 
Information technology costs               56.4       60.1 
 
Occupancy costs                      30.2       30.9 
 
Money transmission and other banking-related costs    43.2       49.3 
 
Transformation costs                   14.4       31.1 
 
Remediation costs                     1.2       21.3 
 
Capability and Innovation Fund costs           2.7       3.4 
 
Legal and regulatory fees                 9.2       9.0 
 
Professional fees                     35.4       27.7 
 
Printing, postage and stationery costs          5.5       7.5 
 
Travel costs                       1.5       1.4 
 
Marketing costs                      6.7       9.4 
 
Other                           25.2       28.3 
 
Total general operating expenses             429.4      489.0

7. Taxation

Tax (expense)/credit 

2025       2024 
  
                           GBP'million    GBP'million 
 
Current tax                                  
 
Current tax                       (9.2)      - 
 
Total current tax (expense)               (9.2)      - 
 
Deferred tax                                  
 
Origination and reversal of temporary differences    (12.4)      254.1 
 
Adjustment in respect of prior years           4.1       0.5 
 
Total deferred tax (expense)/credit           (8.3)      254.6 
 
Total tax (expense)/credit                (17.5)      254.6

Reconciliation of the total tax expense 

Effective          Effective 
                               2025          2024 
                                     tax rate        tax rate 
                              GBP'million        GBP'million 
                                    %            % 
 
Accounting profit/(loss) before tax              87.2             (212.1)      
 
Tax (expense)/credit at statutory tax rate of 25% (2024: 25%) (21.8)    25.0%     53.0     25.0% 
 
Tax effects of:                                                  
 
Non-deductible expenses - depreciation on non-qualifying   (3.0)     3.4%     (3.0)     (1.4%) 
fixed assets 
 
 
Non-deductible expenses - other                (0.1)     0.1%     (7.7)     (3.6%) 
 
AT1 interest                         4.3      (5.0%)    -       - 
 
Share-based payments                     (1.0)     1.2%     (0.2)     (0.1%) 
 
Adjustment in respect of prior years             4.1      (4.5%)    0.6      0.3% 
 
Movement in recognised deferred tax asset for unused tax   -       -       211.9     99.9% 
losses 
 
 
Tax (expense)/credit reported in the consolidated income   (17.5)    20.2%     254.6     120.0% 
statement

Deferred tax assets

A deferred tax asset must be regarded as recoverable and therefore recognised only when, on the basis of all available evidence, it can be regarded as more likely than not there will be suitable tax profits from which the future of the underlying timing differences can be deducted.

The following table shows deferred tax recorded in the statement of financial position and changes recorded in the tax expense: 

31 December 2025 
 
                       Investment 
                             Share-     Property, 
               Unused     securities              Intangible 
                           based     plant and         Total 
                tax losses   and                  assets 
                         payments    equipment         GBP'million 
               GBP'million   impairments              GBP'million 
                           GBP'million   GBP'million 
                       GBP'million 
 
Deferred tax assets      259      1        -        -        -       260 
 
Deferred tax liabilities    -       1         -       (30)      (1)      (30) 
 
Deferred tax assets (net)   259      2        -       (30)      (1)      230 
 
1 January 2025        269      4        1       (31)      (3)      240 
 
Prior year movement      -       -        -       2       2       4 
 
Income statement       (10)      (1)       (1)      (1)      -       (13) 
 
Other comprehensive income  -       (1)       -       -       -       (1) 
 
31 December 2025       259      2        -       (30)      (1)      230 
 
                31 December 2024 
 
                       Investment 
                             Share-     Property, 
               Unused     securities              Intangible 
                           based     plant and         Total 
                tax losses   and                  assets 
                         payments    equipment         GBP'million 
               GBP'million   impairments              GBP'million 
                           GBP'million   GBP'million 
                       GBP'million 
 
Deferred tax assets      269      1        1        -        -       271 
 
Deferred tax liabilities    -       3         -       (31)      (3)      (31) 
 
Deferred tax assets (net)   269      4        1       (31)      (3)      240 
 
1 January 2024        14       6        1       (29)      (5)      (13) 
 
Prior year movement      (1)      (1)       -       -       1       (1) 
 
Income statement       256      -        -       (2)      1       255 
 
Other comprehensive expense  -       (1)       -       -       -       (1) 
 
31 December 2025       269      4        1       (31)      (3)      240

Offsetting of deferred tax assets and liabilities

We have presented all the deferred tax assets and liabilities above on a net basis within the balance sheet. This is on the basis that all our deferred tax assets and liabilities relate to taxes levied by HMRC and we have a legally enforceable right to offset these.

Deferred Tax on unused Tax losses

We have recognised deferred tax assets on all tax losses. Metro Bank has forecasts showing an expectation of future profit which support recognition of the deferred tax asset.

8. Financial instruments

Our financial instruments primarily comprise customer deposits, loans and advances to customers and investment securities, all of which arise as a result of our normal operations.

The main financial risks arising from our financial instruments are credit risk, liquidity risk and market risks (price and interest rate risk).

The financial instruments we hold are simple in nature and we do not consider that we have made any significant or material judgements relating to the classification and measurement of financial instruments under IFRS 9.

Cash and balances with the Bank of England, trade and other receivables, trade and other payables and other assets and liabilities which meet the definition of financial instruments are not included in the following tables.

Classification of financial instruments 

31 December 2025 
 
                    Fair value 
 
                    through              Amortised 
                           FVOCI             Total 
                    profit and           cost 
                         GBP'million           GBP'million 
                    loss              GBP'million 
 
                    GBP'million 
 
Assets                                               
 
Loans and advances to customers    -         -        8,823      8,823 
 
Investment securities         -         218       3,942      4,160 
 
Derivative financial assets      23        -        -        23 
 
Liabilities                                            
 
Deposits from customers        -         -        13,445      13,445 
 
Deposits from central banks      -         -        400       400 
 
Debt securities            -         -        684       684 
 
Repurchase agreements         -         -        73        73 
                     31 December 2024 
 
                    Fair value 
 
                    through              Amortised 
                           FVOCI             Total 
                     profit             cost 
                         GBP'million           GBP'million 
                    and loss            GBP'million 
 
                    GBP'million 
 
Assets                                               
 
Loans and advances to customers     -         -        9,013      9,013 
 
Investment securities          -         377       4,113      4,490 
 
Derivative financial assets       16        -        -        16 
 
Liabilities                                             
 
Deposits from customers         -         -        14,458      14,458 
 
Deposits from central banks       -         -        400       400 
 
Debt securities             -         -        675       675 
 
Derivative financial liabilities    1         -        -        1 
 
Repurchase agreements          -         -        391       391

9. Loans and advances to customers 

31 December 2025             31 December 2024 
 
                  Gross            Net      Gross            Net 
                       ECL                ECL 
                  carrying        carrying   carrying        carrying 
                        allowance             allowance 
                amount          amount    amount         amount 
                       GBP'million             GBP'million 
                  GBP'million        GBP'million    GBP'million       GBP'million 
 
Consumer lending          114      (67)     47      745      (108)     637 
 
Retail mortgages          4,940     (16)     4,924     5,145     (15)     5,130 
 
Corporate and commercial lending  3,939     (87)     3,852     3,314     (68)     3,246 
 
Total loans and advances to     8,993     (170)     8,823     9,204     (191)     9,013 
customers

Gross loans and advances by product category 

31 December    31 December 
  
                           2025        2024 
 
                             GBP'million     GBP'million 
 
Overdrafts                        33         39 
 
Credit cards                       13         20 
 
Term loans                        63         679 
 
Consumer auto-finance                  5         7 
 
Total consumer lending                  114        745 
 
Residential owner occupied                3,500       3,692 
 
Retail buy-to-let                    1,440       1,453 
 
Total retail mortgages                  4,940       5,145 
 
Total retail lending                   5,054       5,890 
 
Professional buy-to-let                 177        283 
 
Bounce back loans                    185        346 
 
Coronavirus business interruption loans         18         47 
 
Recovery loan scheme1                  166        260 
 
Core corporate and commercial lending          2,363       1,599 
 
Corporate and commercial term loans           2,909       2,535 
 
Overdrafts and revolving credit facilities        221        220 
 
Credit cards                       10         7 
 
SME Asset Finance Ltd and SME Invoice Finance Ltd    799        552 
 
Total corporate and commercial lending          3,939       3,314 
 
Gross loans and advances to customers          8,993       9,204

1. Recovery loan scheme includes GBP45 million acquired from third parties under forward flow arrangements (31 December 2024: GBP45 million). The loans are held in a trust arrangement in which we hold 99% of the beneficial interest, with the issuer retaining the remaining 1% (the trust retains the legal title loans).

10. Investment securities 

31 December 
                          31 December 
                                  2024 
                        2025 
                                  GBP'million 
                          GBP'million 
 
Investment securities held at FVOCI         218        377 
 
Investment securities held at amortised cost    3,942       4,113 
 
Total investment securities             4,160       4,490

Investment securities held at FVOCI 

31 December 
                         31 December 
                                 2024 
                       2025 
                                GBP'million 
                         GBP'million 
 
Sovereign bonds                 62         149 
 
Covered bonds                  31         83 
 
Multi-lateral development bank bonds       125        145 
 
Total investment securities held at FVOCI    218        377

Investment securities held at amortised cost 

31 December 
                             31 December 
                                     2024 
                           2025 
                                     GBP'million 
                             GBP'million 
 
Sovereign bonds                      982        875 
 
Residential mortgage-backed securities          935        876 
 
Covered bonds                       438        478 
 
Multi-lateral development bank bonds           1,273       1,576 
 
Asset backed securities                  314        308 
 
Total investment securities held at amortised cost    3,942       4,113

11. Leases

Lease liabilities 

2025       2024 
 
                   GBP'million    GBP'million 
 
1 January               205       234 
 
Additions and modifications      1        1 
 
Disposals               (13)       (20) 
 
Lease payments made          (19)       (22) 
 
Interest on lease liabilities     11        12 
 
31 December              185       205

Minimum lease payments 

31 December    31 December 
  
                2025        2024 
 
                  GBP'million     GBP'million 
 
Within one year          19         20 
 
Due in one to five years      68         74 
 
Due in more than five years    80         101 
 
Total               167        195

12. Share capital, share premium and other equity

Called-up ordinary share capital, issued and fully paid 

2025 
 
                                             Total share 
 
                        Number            Share     capital    Other equity 
                            Share capital 
                        of shares         premium    and share    instruments 
                          GBP'million 
                        GBP'million        GBP'million   premium    GBP'million 
 
                                             GBP'million 
 
At 1 January                  673.0    -        144.4    144.4     - 
 
Issued to staff under existing employee share 0.3     0.2       1.4     1.6      - 
schemes 
 
 
AT1 securities issuance            -      -        -      -       241.8 
 
At 31 December                 673.3    0.2       145.8    146.0     241.8 
                        2024 
 
                                             Total share 
 
                        Number            Share     capital    Other equity 
                            Share capital 
                        of shares         premium    and share    instruments 
                          GBP'million 
                        GBP'million        GBP'million  premium    GBP'million 
 
                                             GBP'million 
 
At 1 January                  672.7    -        144.4    144.4     - 
 
Issued to staff under existing employee share 0.3     -        -      -       - 
schemes 
 
 
At 31 December                 673.0    -        144.4    144.4     -

Other equity instruments

Other equity instruments of GBP242 million (31 December 2024: Nil) include AT1 securities issued by Metro Bank Holdings PLC. The AT1 securities are perpetual securities with no fixed maturity or redemption date and are structured to qualify as AT1 instruments under prevailing capital rules applicable as at the relevant issue date.

In 2025, there was one issuance of AT1 instruments, in the form of Fixed Rate Resetting Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities, for GBP250 million (2024: Nil). These AT1 securities are classified as an equity instrument under IAS 32 "Financial Instruments: Presentation" with the proceeds recognised in equity net of transaction costs of GBP8 million. Interest payments on these securities are recognised as distributions from equity in the period in which they are paid.

AT1 equity instruments 

2025 
                                          Initial call date 
                                                 GBP'million 
 
At 1 January                                                - 
 
Issued during the year:                                            
 
13.875% Fixed Rate Resetting Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible     26-Mar-30       250 
Securities 
 
 
Cost of issuance                                              (8) 
 
Profit for the year attributable to other equity holders                          17 
 
Distributions on other equity instruments                                 (17) 
 
At 31 December                                               242

The principal terms of the AT1 securities are described below:

The securities rank behind the claims against Metro Bank PLC of:

a) unsubordinated creditors;

b) claims which are expressed to be subordinated to the claims of unsubordinated creditors of Metro Bank PLC but not further or otherwise; or

c) claims which are, or are expressed to be, junior to the claims of other creditors of Metro Bank PLC, whether subordinated or unsubordinated, other than claims which rank, or are expressed to rank, pari passu with, or junior to, the claims of holders of the AT1 securities.

The securities are undated and are redeemable, at the option of Metro Bank PLC, in whole on:

a) the initial reset date, or on any fifth anniversary after the initial reset date; or

b) any day falling in a named period ending on the initial reset date, or on any fifth anniversary after the initial reset date. In addition, the AT1 securities are redeemable, at the option of Metro Bank PLC, in whole in the event of certain changes in the tax or regulatory treatment of the securities. Any redemptions require the prior consent of the PRA.

Interest on the securities will be due and payable only at the sole discretion of Metro Bank PLC, and Metro Bank PLC has sole and absolute discretion at all times and for any reason to cancel (in whole or in part) any interest payment that would otherwise be payable on any interest payment date.

13. Expected credit losses and credit risk

Expected credit loss expense 

2025       2024 
  
                   GBP'million    GBP'million 
 
Retail mortgages             1        (4) 
 
Consumer lending1             (9)       - 
 
Commercial lending            19        (4) 
 
Write-offs and other movements      3        15 
 
Total expected credit loss expense    14        7

1. Consumer lending and write-offs has been adjusted for the GBP584 million sale of unsecured personal loans.

Loss allowance

Total loans and advances to customers 

Gross carrying amount               Loss allowance                  Net carrying amount 
 
GBP'million    Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI  Total       Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI  Total       Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI  Total 
 
1 January 2025  7,723  978   504   (1)   9,204       (39)   (29)   (124)  1    (191)       7,684  949   380  -     9,013 
 
Transfers to/  301   (288)  (13)  -    -         (8)   7    1    -    -         293   (281)  (12)  -    - 
(from) Stage 11 
 
 
Transfers to/  (281)  285   (3)   -    1         2    (2)   -    -    -         (279)  283   (3)   -    1 
(from) Stage 2 
 
 
                                                                        - 
Transfers to/ 
(from) Stage 3 (111)  (37)  148   -    -         -    3    (4)   -    (1)        (111)  (34)  144   - 
                                      (1) 
 
Net 
remeasurement  -    -    -    -    -         7    (8)   (23)  -    (24)       7    (8)   (23)  -    (24) 
due to 
transfers2 
 
New lending3  2,227  94   2    -    2,323       (14)  (1)   (1)   -    (16)       2,213  93   1    -    2,307 
 
Repayments, 
additional 
drawdowns and  (384)  (36)  (20)  -    (440)       -    -    -    -    -         (384)  (36)  (20)  -    (440) 
interest 
accrued 
 
Derecognitions4 (1,656) (283)  (156)  -    (2,095)      15   10   33   -    58        (1,641) (273)  (123)  -    (2,037) 
 
Changes to 
model      -    -    -    -    -         5    2    (3)   -    4         5    2    (3)   -    4 
assumptions5

31 December   7,819  713   462   (1)   8,993       (32)  (18)  (121)  1    (170)       7,787  695   341   -    8,823 
2025 
 
 
Off-balance                                                                                     
sheet items 
 
 
Commitments and                     718                            -                             718 
guarantees6 
         Gross carrying amount               Loss allowance                  Net carrying amount 
 
GBP'million    Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI  Total       Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI  Total       Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI  Total 
 
1 January 2024  10,596  1,511  389   -    12,496       (63)   (43)   (93)   -    (199)       10,533  1,468  296   -    12,297 
 
                         - 
Transfers to/ 
(from) Stage 11  385   (368)  (17)   -           (11)   10    1    -    -         374   (358)  (16)   -    - 
                
 
Transfers to/   (409)  416   (7)   -    -         2    (2)   -    -    -         (407)  414   (7)   -    - 
(from) Stage 2 
 
 
Transfers to/   (192)  (100)  292   -    -         4    7    (11)   -    -         (188)  (93)   281   -    - 
(from) Stage 3 
 
 
Net 
remeasurement   -    -    -    -    -         9    (13)   (40)   -    (44)        9    (13)   (40)   -   (44) 
due to 
transfers2 
 
New lending3   1,717  147  -     -    1,864       (11)   (3)   (1)   -    (15)        1,706  144  (1)    -    1,849 
 
Repayments, 
additional 
drawdowns and   (619)  (121)  (32)   (1)   (773)       -    -    -    -    -         (619)  (121) (32)   (1)   (773) 
interest 
accrued 
 
Derecognitions4       (507)  (121)  -              11    11    20    -    42              (496)  (101)  -     
        (3,755)             (4,383)                             (3,744)             (4,341) 
 
 
Changes to 
model       -    -    -    -    -         20   4    -     1    25         20   4    -     1    25 
assumptions5 
 
 
31 December   7,723  978   504   (1)   9,204       (39)  (29)  (124)  1    (191)       7,684  949   380   -    9,013 
2024 
 
 
Off-balance                                                                                     
sheet items 
 
 
Commitments and                     718                            -                             718 
guarantees6

1. Represents stage transfers prior to any ECL remeasurements. 2. Represents the remeasurement between the 12 month and lifetime ECL due to stage transfer. In addition, it includes

any ECL change resulting from model assumptions and forward-looking information on these loans. 3. Represents the increase in balances resulting from loans and advances that have been newly originated, purchased or

renewed as well as any ECL that has been recognised in relation to these loans during the year. 4. Represents the decrease in balances resulting from loans and advances that have been fully repaid, sold or written

off. 5. Represents the change in ECL to those loans that remain within the same stage through the year.

Retail mortgages 

Gross carrying amount               Loss allowance                  Net carrying amount 
 
GBP'million   Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI  Total       Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI  Total       Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI  Total 
 
1 January 2025  4,358  584   203  -     5,145       (4)   (4)   (7)  -     (15)        4,354  580   196  -     5,130 
 
Transfers to/ 212   (202)  (10)  -    -         (1)   1    -    -    -         211   (201)  (10)  -    - 
(from) Stage 1 
 
 
Transfers to/ (142)  145   (3)   -    -         -    -    -    -    -         (142)  145   (3)   -    - 
(from) Stage 2 
 
 
Transfers to/ (48)  (24)  72   -    -         -    1    (1)   -    -         (48)  (23)  71   -    - 
(from) Stage 3 
 
 
Net 
remeasurement -    -    -    -    -         1    (1)   (2)   -    (2)        1    (1)   (2)   -    (2) 
due to 
transfers 
 
New lending  605   66   1    -    672        (1)   -    -    -    (1)        604   66   1    -    671 
 
Repayments, 
additional 
drawdowns and (107)  (9)   1    -    (115)       -    -    -    -    -         (107)  (9)   1    -    (115) 
interest 
accrued 
 
Derecognitions (654)  (64)  (44)  -    (762)       -    -    2    -    2         (654)  (64)  (42)  -    (760) 
 
31 December  4,224  496   220   -    4,940       (5)   (3)   (8)   -    (16)       4,219  493   212   -    4,924 
2025 
        Gross carrying amount               Loss allowance                  Net carrying amount 
 
GBP'million   Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI  Total       Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI  Total       Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI  Total 
 
1 January 2024  6,887  784   146   -    7,817       (7)   (6)   (6)   -    (19)        6,880  778   140   -    7,798 
 
Transfers to/  146   (138)  (8)   -    -         (1)   1    -    -    -         145   (137)  (8)   -    - 
(from) Stage 1 
 
 
Transfers to/  (171)  173   (2)   -    -         -    -    -    -    -         (171)  173   (2)   -    - 
(from) Stage 2 
 
 
Transfers to/  (53)   (46)   99    -    -         -    1    (1)   -    -         (53)   (45)   98    -    - 
(from) Stage 3 
 
 
Net 
remeasurement  -    -    -    -    -         1    (1)   (2)   -    (2)        1    (1)   (2)   -    (2) 
due to 
transfers 
 
New lending   728   126   -    -    854        (1)   (2)   -    -    (3)        726   124   -    -    851 
 
Repayments, 
additional 
drawdowns    (113)  (13)   1    -    (124)       -    -    -    -    -         (113)  (12)   1    -    (124) 
and interest 
accrued 
 
Derecognitions       (303)  (33)   -              3    2    2    -    7              (301)  (31)   -     
        (3,066)             (3,402)                             (3,063)             (3,395) 
 
 
Changes to 
model      -    -    -    -    -         1    1    -    -    2         1    1    -    -    2 
assumptions 
 
 
31 December   4,358  584   203   -    5,145       (4)   (4)   (7)   -    (15)        4,354  580   196   -    5,130 
2024

